Diwali 2020: Big Discounts Of Up To Rs. 1 Lakh On BS6 Renault Cars

Diwali will soon be upon us, and the festive season brings with it attractive discounts and offers on cars. Like every other carmaker, Renault India also aims to attract new buyers with irresistible deals on its BS6 compliant cars. The French carmaker is offering huge discounts of up to ₹ 1 lakh on its entire product portfolio, including the Kwid, Duster and the Triber. Customers can avail of special festive schemes such as cash benefits, exchange bonus, and a special rate of interest.

The Renault Duster can be purchased with a maximum benefit of ₹ 1 lakh including benefits of ₹ 70,000 and corporate discount of ₹ 30,000, respectively. Festive benefits of ₹ 1 lakh is applicable for the 1.5-litre version of the SUV. Moreover, the SUV with a 1.3-litre motor is also a part of Renault's festive offer. It is listed with a corporate discount of ₹ 45,000. The carmaker is also offering an easy-care package of 3 years or 50,000 kms. Apart from this, the 1.3-litre Duster also gets a corporate discount of up to ₹ 30,000. There's also a special offer for rural customers.

Renault India is also offering a low rate of interest on Renault cars

Discounts on the Kwid small car include a cash benefit and corporate discount of ₹ 40,000 and ₹ 9,000 respectively, bringing total benefits of up to ₹ 49,000. There's also loyalty benefit of up to ₹ 10,000 which can be availed by the customers. Additionally, a rural offer of ₹ 5 000 is applicable for farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members only.

The Renault MPV is offered with a total discount of up to ₹ 39,000, including benefit and corporate discount of up to ₹ 30,000 and up to ₹ 9,000 respectively. Buyers looking for financial assistance can also avail a special rate of interest at 3.99 per cent on the Triber MPV. Moreover, the same finance scheme is available on the Kwid.

