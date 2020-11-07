New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Sedans

We got in touch with some of our dealer sources in the metro cities to know which models are on under discount this Diwali season.

Shubham Parashar By  Shubham Parashar | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Automakers are offering attractive discounts this Diwali season. expand View Photos
Automakers are offering attractive discounts this Diwali season.

Highlights

  • Automakers are offering attractive discounts on cars this Diwali season.
  • Carmakers are expecting to increase sales by way of discounts.
  • Maruti Suzuki, Honda, VW and Tata are offering discounts on sedans.

Diwali is just around the corner and it's one of the best times of the year when automakers can cash in on the demand and increase sales. The best way to lure buyers is by offering attractive benefits and discounts on their models and many automakers are doing just that. We got in touch with some of our dealer sources in the metro cities to get an idea of the models that are offered with discounts this Diwali season. Here's a list of all the mass market sedans whch currently come with a host of offers. 

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks

Maruti Ciaz

3hj6e57

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹ 60,000 on the Ciaz

Sales of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz have been subdued for quite some time now and the festive season is expected to give the model a much needed shot in the arm. According to our dealer sources in metro cities, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹ 60,000 on the Ciaz.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

0kgranhg

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of up to ₹ 57,000 on the Dzire.

Newsbeep

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the top selling models in India and it received a facelift just ahead of the lockdown. Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of up to ₹ 57,000 on the pre-facelift model and of up to ₹ 42,000 on the new 2020 Dzire.

Honda Amaze

ntf3oj1k

Honda is offering total benefits of up to ₹ 47,000 on the BS6 Honda Amaze.

Honda has officially announced festive season offers across its product range. The Japanese carmaker is offering total benefits of up to ₹ 47,000 on the BS6 Honda Amaze. The petrol version gets a cash discount of up to ₹ 20,000 along with exchange benefits of up to ₹ 15,000. The carmaker is also offering extended warranty for fourth and fifth year worth ₹ 12,000. For the Amaze diesel version, the cash discount being offered is  ₹ 10,000 while other benefits like exchange offer and extended warranty remain the same. Honda is also offering benefits on the recently launched Amaze special edition model. The petrol and diesel variants (SMT and SCVT) get cash discount of up to ₹ 7,000 along with car exchange bonus of  ₹ 15,000.

2020 Honda City

eaphn93g

Honda is offering discounts of up to  ₹ 30,000 on the new-generation Honda City.

The new-generation City sedan is also available with benefits of up to ₹ 30,000 under the car exchange scheme.

Honda Civic

l2lpsfs8

Honda is offering discounts of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh on the Civic.

The Honda Civic Petrol is being offered with discounts of up to ₹ 1 lakh this festive season while the diesel iteration of the sedan is available with a heavy cash discount of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh.

Volkswagen Vento

gaic2aus

Volkswagen is offering discounts of up to ₹ 60,000 on select variants of the Vento.

The Volkswagen Vento recently got a new 1.0-litre TSI Turbo engine that has enhanced its performance, making it one of the fastest sedans in India under ₹ 15 lakh. According to our dealer sources, select variants are being offered with benefits of up to ₹ 60,000.

Tata Tigor

sup9tbtk

Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to ₹ 30,000 on the Tigor.

0 Comments

The Tata Tigor too got a facelift earlier this year and it is being offered with just a petrol engine post the BS6 transition. Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to ₹ 30,000 on the Tigor.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Toyota Introduces Special Finance Schemes For The Festive Season
Toyota Introduces Special Finance Schemes For The Festive Season
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Sedans
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Sedans
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Honda Doubles Profit Forecast, Boosted By China Rebound
Honda Doubles Profit Forecast, Boosted By China Rebound
CEAT Partners With Royal Enfield As Tyre The Supplier For The New Meteor 350
CEAT Partners With Royal Enfield As Tyre The Supplier For The New Meteor 350
Toyota Introduces Special Finance Schemes For The Festive Season
Toyota Introduces Special Finance Schemes For The Festive Season
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Sedans
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Sedans
Toyota More Than Doubles Profit Outlook As China Sales Rebound From Pandemic
Toyota More Than Doubles Profit Outlook As China Sales Rebound From Pandemic
F1: Ferrari Will Have A Powerful New Engine in 2021
F1: Ferrari Will Have A Powerful New Engine in 2021
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Honda Doubles Profit Forecast, Boosted By China Rebound
Honda Doubles Profit Forecast, Boosted By China Rebound
Volkswagen CEO Says Will Tweak Strategy To Maintain Electric, Autonomous Push
Volkswagen CEO Says Will Tweak Strategy To Maintain Electric, Autonomous Push
Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
Tata Harrier Camo Edition Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 16.50 Lakh
General Motors To Boost Spending On EVs, Funded By Expanded Pickup Production
General Motors To Boost Spending On EVs, Funded By Expanded Pickup Production
Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Toyota Glanza vs Tata Altorz vs Honda Jazz vs Volkswagen Polo: Price Comparison
Hyundai i20 vs Maruti Suzuki Baleno vs Toyota Glanza vs Tata Altorz vs Honda Jazz vs Volkswagen Polo: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Launched; Prices Start At Rs. 1.75 Lakh
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 India Launch Live Updates: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 Review

New Car Models

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW X3 M

SUV, 9.12 Kmpl
BMW X3 M
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,07,376 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 39.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 73.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 28.98 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 8.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 2.89 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 9.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.19 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 7.59 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Hyundai i20

Hatchback, 0 Kmpl
Hyundai i20
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 6.8 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 14,114 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 5.44 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Ex-showroom Price
₹ 3.71 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs
Get On-Road Price Check Reviews
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Mahindra To Deliver 500 Units Of The All-New Thar Across India In 2 Days
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: All You Need To Know
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350 vs Honda H'Ness CB 350 vs Benelli Imperiale 400 vs Jawa & Jawa Forty-Two: Price Comparison
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
Royal Enfield Meteor 350: Price Expectation
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities