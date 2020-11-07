Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Sedans

Diwali is just around the corner and it's one of the best times of the year when automakers can cash in on the demand and increase sales. The best way to lure buyers is by offering attractive benefits and discounts on their models and many automakers are doing just that. We got in touch with some of our dealer sources in the metro cities to get an idea of the models that are offered with discounts this Diwali season. Here's a list of all the mass market sedans whch currently come with a host of offers.

Maruti Ciaz

Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹ 60,000 on the Ciaz

Sales of the Maruti Suzuki Ciaz have been subdued for quite some time now and the festive season is expected to give the model a much needed shot in the arm. According to our dealer sources in metro cities, Maruti Suzuki is offering discounts of up to ₹ 60,000 on the Ciaz.

Maruti Suzuki Dzire

Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of up to ₹ 57,000 on the Dzire.

The Maruti Suzuki Dzire is one of the top selling models in India and it received a facelift just ahead of the lockdown. Maruti Suzuki is offering benefits of up to ₹ 57,000 on the pre-facelift model and of up to ₹ 42,000 on the new 2020 Dzire.

Honda Amaze

Honda is offering total benefits of up to ₹ 47,000 on the BS6 Honda Amaze.

Honda has officially announced festive season offers across its product range. The Japanese carmaker is offering total benefits of up to ₹ 47,000 on the BS6 Honda Amaze. The petrol version gets a cash discount of up to ₹ 20,000 along with exchange benefits of up to ₹ 15,000. The carmaker is also offering extended warranty for fourth and fifth year worth ₹ 12,000. For the Amaze diesel version, the cash discount being offered is ₹ 10,000 while other benefits like exchange offer and extended warranty remain the same. Honda is also offering benefits on the recently launched Amaze special edition model. The petrol and diesel variants (SMT and SCVT) get cash discount of up to ₹ 7,000 along with car exchange bonus of ₹ 15,000.

2020 Honda City

Honda is offering discounts of up to ₹ 30,000 on the new-generation Honda City.

The new-generation City sedan is also available with benefits of up to ₹ 30,000 under the car exchange scheme.

Honda Civic

Honda is offering discounts of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh on the Civic.

The Honda Civic Petrol is being offered with discounts of up to ₹ 1 lakh this festive season while the diesel iteration of the sedan is available with a heavy cash discount of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh.

Volkswagen Vento

Volkswagen is offering discounts of up to ₹ 60,000 on select variants of the Vento.

The Volkswagen Vento recently got a new 1.0-litre TSI Turbo engine that has enhanced its performance, making it one of the fastest sedans in India under ₹ 15 lakh. According to our dealer sources, select variants are being offered with benefits of up to ₹ 60,000.

Tata Tigor

Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to ₹ 30,000 on the Tigor.

The Tata Tigor too got a facelift earlier this year and it is being offered with just a petrol engine post the BS6 transition. Tata Motors is offering discounts of up to ₹ 30,000 on the Tigor.

