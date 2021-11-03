Diwali 2021: Honda Offers Benefits Of Up To Over 38,000

Honda Cars India has announced discounts on its entire product line up to attract buyers this Diwali under 'The Great Honda Fest' scheme. The Japanese carmaker is offering benefits of up to Rs. 38,600 on its entire model range, including the Amaze, Jazz, all-new City, 4th Gen City and the WR-V. Offers are variant, grade and location-specific, and may vary by model, or by variants. These offers on Honda cars are valid till November 30, 2021, or till stocks last. Benefits on Honda cars include cash discounts, exchange benefits and loyalty bonuses. Existing Honda customers can also avail of benefits like loyalty bonuses and exchange discounts of up to Rs. 5,000 and up to Rs. 10,000, respectively.

Honda Amaze Facelift 2021 gets maximum benefits of up to Rs. 15,000 this month

The Honda Amaze facelift is listed on the website with maximum benefits of up to Rs. 15,000. It includes a loyalty bonus, exchange bonus and corporate discount of Rs. 5,000, Rs. 6,000 and Rs. 4,000 respectively. The Honda Jazz is available with a total discount of Rs. 36,147. It comprises a cash discount of up to Rs. 10,000 or FOC accessories of up to Rs. 12,147 along with a discount on car exchange worth Rs. 5,000. Buyers can avail loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000 and Honda car exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000. The premium hatch also gets a corporate discount of Rs. 4,000.

The Honda WR-V is up for sale with discounts of up to Rs. 29,058 including cash discount of up to Rs. 5,000 or FOC accessories of up to Rs. 6,058. Customers also avail of car exchange discount worth Rs. 5,000. There's also a loyalty bonus and a Honda car exchange bonus of Rs. 5,000 and Rs. 9,000. Additional corporate discount of up to Rs. 4,000 is also available for select corporates.

The Honda WR-V is up for sale with discounts of up to Rs. 29,058

The fifth-generation Honda City sedan comes with total benefits of Rs. 38,608 across all grades. It comprises a cash discount of up to Rs. 7,500 or FOC accessories of up to Rs. 8,108. Buyers can also avail discount on car exchange worth Rs. 7,500. Other benefits include a loyalty bonus of Rs. 5,000, Honda car exchange bonus of Rs. 10,000 and a corporate discount of Rs. 8,000. The 4th generation City sedan is up for grab with benefits of up to Rs. 23,000.