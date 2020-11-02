Diwali 2020: Best Discounts on Hatchbacks

Here are the best discounts you can get on hatchbacks this Diwali 2020.

Diwali 2020 is just right around the corner, and the car manufacturers in India have started providing special festive discounts to attract customers into showrooms this auspicious occasion. The festive mood is stronger than ever with attractive discounts being offered on cars across the category in India. The carmakers are providing several festive offers on cars including cash discounts, exchange benefits, free insurance and extended warranties and more. We list down some of the best discounts you can get on hatchbacks this Diwali 2020.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

Maruti Suzuki's popular hatchback, WagonR is also available with exciting discounts during the festive season. Interested buyers can avail total benefits of ₹ 30,000 on the car comprising ₹ 10,000 of cash discount and ₹ 20,000 as exchange bonus. The WagonR is priced in India at ₹ 4.45 lakh and top out at ₹ 5.99 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The Maruti Suzuki WagonR S-CNG recently crossed three-lakh sales milestone in India.

Renault Kwid

Renault Kwid 1.0-Litre RXL Variant

Renault's entry-level car is available with total benefits of up to ₹ 49,000. It comprises a cash discount and exchange benefit of ₹ 15,000 each along with a loyalty benefit of up to ₹ 10,000 on select variants. There's also loyalty benefit of up to ₹ 10,000 which can be included in exchange benefit with a Renault model or cash discount while purchasing an additional Renault model. An additional corporate discount of up to ₹ 9,000 is also available for corporate and PSU customers.

Hyundai Santro

During the festive season, Hyundai India is offering a total benefit of ₹ 30,000 on the entry-level Santro car. It includes a cash discount and exchange bonus of ₹ 20,000 and ₹ 10,000 respectively. The customers can also opt for a corporate discount of Rs 5,000.

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai Grand i10 Nios

Hyundai's Grand i10 too gets total benefits of up to ₹ 55,000 which comprises cash discount and exchange benefit of ₹ 40,000 and ₹ 15,000 respectively. These benefits on the Grand i10 car is applicable on the Magna and Sportz variants only. The carmaker is also offering total benefits of up to ₹ 20,000 inclusive of cash discount and exchange benefit of ₹ 10,000 each on Grand i10 Nios.

Datsun RediGO

Datsun Redi-GO Facelift: Variants Explained In Detail

To lure maximum buyers, Datsun is also offering massive benefits on its entry-level RediGO hatchback. Total benefits of up to ₹ 34,500 which includes cash discount and exchange benefit of up to ₹ 7,000 and up to ₹ 15,000 respectively. There's also early booking benefit of up to ₹ 7,500 valid till mid of this month. The carmaker is also offering a corporate discount of ₹ 7,000 for medical professionals.

Tata Tiago

BS6 Tata Tiago

Tata Tiago is available with maximum benefits of ₹ 25,000 for Diwali 2020. It includes consumer scheme and exchange offer of ₹ 15,000 and ₹ 10,000 respectively. Select dealerships are also offering a corporate discount of ₹ 3,000. The car is priced in India from ₹ 4.7 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) and go up to ₹ 6.74 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

