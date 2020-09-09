New Cars and Bikes in India
Offers On BS6 Cars: Discounts Of Up to ₹ 3 Lakh On Select Mahindra SUVs In September 2020

Mahindra is offering huge discounts on select SUV models for the month of September. These special benefits include cash discounts, exchange bonus and corporate discounts.

Updated:
Free accessories are also being offered on select models as a part of the offer

Highlights

  • Cash discount of up to Rs. 2.4 lakh on the Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV
  • Up to Rs. 30,000 discounts on all trims of the Mahindra Scorpio
  • Offers on the Marazzo include Cash discounts, exchange bonus and more

As the festive season in the country has already begun, the car manufacturers are offering some hefty discounts and massive discounts to attract buyers amid slow sales due to the global pandemic. The homegrown utility vehicle manufacturer, Mahindra, is also offering exciting deals and offers for this festive period. Interested buyers can avail up to 3 lakh discounts on Mahindra cars ranging from XUV300 to Alturas G4 SUV. These benefits comprise of cash offer, exchange bonus and corporate discounts. The carmaker is also providing free accessories as a part of the offer.

Also Read: First BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV Delivered To The President Of India​

nuejva14

Mahindra is offering a cash discount of up to ₹ 2.9 lakh on the Alturas G4 SUV

Mahindra is offering huge discounts on its Alturas G4 flagship SUV, which can be bought with a cash discount of ₹ 2.4 lakh. There's also an exchange bonus and corporate offer up to ₹ 50,000 and up to ₹ 15,000 respectively. This offer on the SUV is valid until 30 September, 2020. The Mahindra XUV500 can be purchased with a cash discount of up to ₹ 12,760 and an exchange benefit of up to ₹ 30,000. Apart from these offers, the carmaker is also providing a corporate discount of up to ₹ 9,000 along with accessories worth ₹ 5,000. These offers are applicable across all trims of the XUV500.

5s66igf8

BS6 Mahindra XUV300 is available for sale with benefits up to Rs 29,500

Discounts across all trims of the Mahindra XUV300 include an exchange bonus and corporate discount only. Buyers can avail an exchange benefit of up to ₹ 25,000 along with a corporate offer of ₹ 4,500. Mahindra's MPV is up for sale with special benefits including cash offer and an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 10,000 and ₹ 15,000. The carmaker is also offering other benefits on the Marazzo, including a corporate discount of up to ₹ 6,000 and free accessories worth ₹ 5,000.

Also Read: Mahindra Invests ₹ 12 Crore In Vehicle Performance Monitoring Start-up​

oh1c2tt4

2020 Mahindra Scorpio BS6 now only comes in 4 variants 

0 Comments

Mahindra's Scorpio can be availed with an exchange bonus of ₹ 25,000 and a corporate offer of ₹ 5,000. The homegrown automaker is offering an additional cash discount of ₹ 20,000 on the S5 trim. Moreover, accessories worth ₹ 10,000 are also up for grab. Mahindra Bolero, on the other hand, attracts buyers with an exchange bonus of ₹ 10,000.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Cars On Sale In India
World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Cars On Sale In India
John Abraham Donates His Maruti Gypsy To An Animal Non-Profit Organisation
John Abraham Donates His Maruti Gypsy To An Animal Non-Profit Organisation
World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Two-Wheelers In India
World EV Day 2020: Top Electric Two-Wheelers In India
Made In China Moto S450RR Is A Clone Of The BMW S 1000 RR
Made In China Moto S450RR Is A Clone Of The BMW S 1000 RR
