First BS6 Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV Delivered To The President Of India

Mahindra Alturas G4 SUV was delivered to the President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Mahindra, the homegrown automaker has delivered the first BS6 version of the Alturas G4 SUV to the Honourable President of India. Mahindra's flagship SUV was received by the Joint Secretary on the President's behalf at the Rashtrapati Bhavan. The vehicle delivered to the head of state of India was donned in black. However, there is no confirmation if the Alturas received any specific customisations before being delivered to the President. It is worth noting that the carmaker launched the BS6 iteration of the SUV in India earlier this year.

This information surfaced on Twitter and the same was confirmed as Parthasarathy - President, Mobility Services, Mahindra Group retweeted the same. The President of India currently uses the Mercedes Benz S Class (S600) Pullman Guard as his official vehicle. As of now, there is no exact information on how this vehicle will be used by the President. It remains to be seen if Alturas will be employed as the President's official vehicle, but the chances are slim.

Mahindra Alturas G4 which is basically a rebadged version SsangYong Rexton, was first launched in India in 2018. Mahindra continues to offer the SUV in two variants - Alturas G4 4x2 AT, and Alturas G4 4x4 AT. The 7-seater SUV retails is priced in India from ₹ 28.73 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi) for the 2WD variant while the 4WD variant costs ₹ 31.70 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Mahindra Alturas G4 BS6 version is priced in India from ₹ 28.69 Lakh

It is powered by a BS6-compliant 2.2-litre diesel engine that comes paired with Mercedes-Benz sourced 7-speed automatic torque converter. The motor is tuned to make 178 bhp of maximum power at 4000 rpm against 420 Nm of peak torque at 1600-2600 rpm.

The 7-seater SUV comes loaded with features like HID Headlamps with dual function DRLs, 18-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels, signature-style grille, large roof rails, LED taillamps, sunroof, leather upholstery, an 8-inch touchscreen infotainment system with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, 7-inch colour TFT instrument cluster, smart powered tailgate, 9 airbags, electronic parking brakes, Electronic Stability Programme, Active Rollover Protection, Hill Decent Control, Hill Start Assist, Traction Control, ISOFIX seat mounts, seatbelt warning and more.

