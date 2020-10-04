New Cars and Bikes in India
Honda Announces Discounts Of Up To 2.5 Lakh On Its Cars In October 2020

Honda Cars India has announced special discount offers for this month to lure new customers. The Japanese carmaker is offering offers of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh on its select BS6-compliant cars.

Honda Cars India is offering discounts on the all-new City, Amaze, WR-V, Jazz & Civic

  • Select Honda cars available with discounts of up to Rs. 2.5 lakh
  • Additional benefits for existing Honda customers
  • No benefits on the 4th Gen Honda City and the CR-V flagship SUV.

As the festive period is fast approaching, Honda Cars India has announced special discount offers on  select cars for October 2020. The Japanese car manufacturer aims to attract new customers as much as possible with massive deals and benefits of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh. These special offers available on Honda cars include cash discount, exchange benefits and extended warranty. Existing Honda customers are entitled to get a loyalty bonus of ₹ 6,000 and exchange discount of ₹ 10,000. Interested buyers can avail these discounts until September 2020 or till stock lasts. The cars listed with benefits include Amaze, new-gen City, new WR-V, Jazz and the Civic.

Also Read: Honda Cars India Launches Virtual Showroom

new honda amaze

The BS6-compliant Honda Amaze is available with discount benefits of up to ₹ 47,000

The Amaze sub-compact sedan is listed with total benefits of up to ₹ 47,000 including the extended warranty for the 4th and 5th year worth ₹ 12,000 along with exchange benefits of ₹ 15,000. The petrol version gets cash benefit ₹ 20,000 while the diesel version of the Amaze attracts buyers with a cash discount of ₹ 10,000. Honda's new-generation City sedan is also up for sale with benefits of up to ₹ 30,000 under the car exchange scheme.

The carmaker is also offering a cash discount of up to ₹ 25,000 on both Honda WR-V and the Jazz to the customers opting for the 2020 version. Buyers will also get benefits of up to ₹ 15,000 for exchanging their old vehicle while purchasing the new BS6 version of WR-V or the Jazz. There are no offers on the 4th generation Honda City.

g9rr034k

Customers can opt for the Honda WR-V with total benefits of up to ₹ 40,000.

Also Read: Honda Confirms 17th U.S. Death In Takata Airbag Rupture

Moreover, Honda's flagship sedan, Civic, is listed online on the official website with exciting offers of up to ₹ 2.5 lakh. The petrol model of the sedan is available with a cash discount of ₹ 1 lakh across the grade whereas this cash discount increases up to ₹ 2.5 lakh on the diesel iteration.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

