Honda Cars India Launches Virtual Showroom

Honda Cars India has launched its Virtual Showroom and this will enable customers to view the company's entire model range on the digital platform. The interactive showroom can be accessed through computer & smartphone browsers where customers can intuitively browse and explore the design, features and technical details available for each model.

(The virtual showroom gives users the sense of flexibility and freedom to move around, interact with each and every vehicle the same way they would do at any of Honda's physical showrooms)

The Virtual Showroom enhances customers' field of vision and perspective with its 360-degree view of both the virtual space and the product. Bringing the showroom straight to the customer's homes, it gives them the sense of flexibility and freedom to move around, interact with each and every vehicle the same way they would do at any of Honda's physical showrooms.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "In an age, where digitization has become a defining force in human lives and there is an increasing trend of customers opting for online car-buying journey, our aim is to give them an up, close and personal experience of brand Honda through a digital platform right from exploration till they drive our vehicles."

(All models from Honda Cars India can be accessed through the virtual showroom)

The virtual showroom offers a wide array of Clickable Hotspots and feature explanation videos to give in-depth information about the exterior & interior aspects of the car. Taking it a step further, it allows customers to visualise the effects of Headlamp, Fog Lamp, Tail lamp and Sunroof for an enhanced experience. The Coloriser option to view the car colour from different angles, Variant Comparison option to understand the best suitable variant as per need are some of the features that add to the convenience of the prospective customers to make their purchase decision.

