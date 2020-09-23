New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Honda Cars India Launches Virtual Showroom

Honda's virtual showroom enhances customers' field of vision and perspective with its 360-degree view of both the virtual space and the car that they are looking at.

| Updated:
eye
  Views
expand View Photos
Honda Cars India recently launched a virtual, digital showroom for customers

Highlights

  • Honda's virtual car showroom goes online
  • All Honda models can be accessed through the virtual showroom
  • Users can interact with the cars and browse through features digitally
Tech News

Honda Cars India has launched its Virtual Showroom and this will enable customers to view the company's entire model range on the digital platform. The interactive showroom can be accessed through computer & smartphone browsers where customers can intuitively browse and explore the design, features and technical details available for each model.

k943arfc

(The virtual showroom gives users the sense of flexibility and freedom to move around, interact with each and every vehicle the same way they would do at any of Honda's physical showrooms)

The Virtual Showroom enhances customers' field of vision and perspective with its 360-degree view of both the virtual space and the product. Bringing the showroom straight to the customer's homes, it gives them the sense of flexibility and freedom to move around, interact with each and every vehicle the same way they would do at any of Honda's physical showrooms.

Rajesh Goel, Senior Vice President and Director, Marketing & Sales, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "In an age, where digitization has become a defining force in human lives and there is an increasing trend of customers opting for online car-buying journey, our aim is to give them an up, close and personal experience of brand Honda through a digital platform right from exploration till they drive our vehicles."

pg30t1tc

(All models from Honda Cars India can be accessed through the virtual showroom)

0 Comments

The virtual showroom offers a wide array of Clickable Hotspots and feature explanation videos to give in-depth information about the exterior & interior aspects of the car. Taking it a step further, it allows customers to visualise the effects of Headlamp, Fog Lamp, Tail lamp and Sunroof for an enhanced experience. The Coloriser option to view the car colour from different angles, Variant Comparison option to understand the best suitable variant as per need are some of the features that add to the convenience of the prospective customers to make their purchase decision.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Latest News

Honda Cars India Launches Virtual Showroom Honda Cars India Launches Virtual Showroom
Toyota Urban Cruiser: Variants Explained In Detail Toyota Urban Cruiser: Variants Explained In Detail
Benelli 1200GT Unveiled In China Benelli 1200GT Unveiled In China
Tesla Debuts New Tabless Batteries That Are 5 times More Efficient Tesla Debuts New Tabless Batteries That Are 5 times More Efficient
Tesla Announces Cheaper $25,000 Car Powered By New Tabless Batteries Tesla Announces Cheaper $25,000 Car Powered By New Tabless Batteries
BMW M 1000 RR Revealed - First M Model From BMW Motorrad BMW M 1000 RR Revealed - First M Model From BMW Motorrad
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.20 Crore 2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.20 Crore
Tesla's Value Drops $50 Billion As Musk's Promised Cheaper Battery Three Years Away Tesla's Value Drops $50 Billion As Musk's Promised Cheaper Battery Three Years Away
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.40 Lakh Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.40 Lakh
Tesla Warns On Challenges Of Scaling Up Production Tesla Warns On Challenges Of Scaling Up Production
Get HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers, Checking To Begin Soon: Delhi Transport Department To Vehicle Owners Get HSRP, Colour-Coded Stickers, Checking To Begin Soon: Delhi Transport Department To Vehicle Owners
Toyota Urban Cruiser India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images Toyota Urban Cruiser India Launch Highlights: Price, Features, Specifications, Images
Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 AMG Launch: Live Updates Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 AMG Launch: Live Updates
Detroit International Auto Show's Dates Pushed Ahead Owing To The Pandemic Detroit International Auto Show's Dates Pushed Ahead Owing To The Pandemic
2021 Honda CB125F Unveiled For Europe 2021 Honda CB125F Unveiled For Europe
Mercedes Benz C Class Desktop
x
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.40 Lakh
Toyota Urban Cruiser Subcompact SUV Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 8.40 Lakh
Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price Expectation In India
Toyota Urban Cruiser: Price Expectation In India
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.20 Crore
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLE 53 Coupe Launched In India; Priced At Rs. 1.20 Crore
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Honda's Royal Enfield Rival To Be Launched This Month
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities