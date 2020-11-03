Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs

Here are some of the best deals you can get on subcompact or compact SUVs this Diwali 2020.

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic did have a lasting impact on our nation, but we have learnt to adapt to the new normal, and it's safe to say that things are getting back on track. And the same goes for the auto industry. With people favouring personal mobility, vehicle sales are growing, and the festive season so far has been quite beneficial for the manufacturers. Now Diwali is just around the corner, and to cash in on the festive mood, several carmakers have come out with special festive offers. There is a growing demand for SUVs these days, and if you are planning to buy one, here are some of the best deals you can get on a new subcompact or compact SUV this Diwali 2020.

Renault Duster

The Renault Duster is one of the most popular offerings in the compact SUV space, and this Diwali, the company is offering some huge benefits with the car. The Duster with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor comes with festive benefits of up to ₹ 70,000. There is an exchange benefit of ₹ 25 000 (available only on RXS & RXZ variant) along with loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 20 000, and cash benefits of ₹ 50 000 (cash benefit is available only on RXE variant).

The Renault Duster 1.5 petrol comes with benefits of up to ₹ 70,000

As for customers who plan to buy the new 1.3-litre turbo petrol variant of the Duster, they can avail benefit up to ₹ 45,000, which will include exchange benefit of ₹ 25 000 (available only on RXS & RXZ variant), and loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 20 000. This Diwali, Renault is also offering an Easy Care Package of 3 years or 50,000 km whichever is earlier, with an AMC contract.

The Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol comes with benefits of up to ₹ 45,000

Additionally, both versions will also come with a corporate discount of up to ₹ 30 000 for Renault approved list of corporates and PSUs, along with Rural offer of ₹ 15 000 for farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members.

Tata Harrier

Except for the Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ trims, rest all variants come with consumer benefits of up to ₹ 65,000

This Diwali, Tata Motors is offering benefit up to 65,000 on its compact SUV Harrier. Except for the Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ trims, rest all variants come with consumer benefits of up to ₹ 25,000 along with an exchange offer of up to ₹ 40,000. On the other hand, the Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ trims will only come with an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 40,000. Additionally, Tata Motors will also offer special benefits on corporate purchases.

Nissan Kicks

Nissan India is offering a festive bonus of ₹ 15,000, along with an exchange offer of up to ₹ 40,000

This month Nissan India too is offering festive benefits of up to ₹ 55,000 with the Kicks SUV. The benefits include a festive bonus of ₹ 15,000, along with an exchange offer of up to ₹ 40,000. While the exchange offer is valid for the entire month, the festive bonus is only valid up till November 15, 2020.

While the compact SUVs see big discounts, we thought of adding some offers on subcompact SUVs too

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets benefits of up to ₹ 46,000 this month

Maruti Suzuki India is also offering special benefits this month on the Vitara Brezza of up to ₹ 46,000. This includes a cash discount of up to ₹ 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 25,000 and corporate benefits of up to ₹ 6000.

Tata Nexon Diesel

Tata Motors is also offering a special exchange offer of up to ₹ 15,000 with the Nexon diesel

Tata Motors is also offering a special exchange offer of up to ₹ 15,000 with the Nexon diesel variants. Additionally, the company will also offer special benefits on corporate purchases.

Disclaimer: All the aforementioned discounts, offers and benefits are valid up till November 30, 2020, unless specified otherwise. The offer amount may vary as per each city and state to we would request you to contact your nearest dealer to know more about benefits available in your region.

