New Cars and Bikes in India
search

Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs

There is a growing demand for SUVs these days, and if you are planning to buy one, here are some of the best deals you can get on a subcompact or compact SUV this Diwali 2020.

Seshan Vijayraghvan By  Seshan Vijayraghvan | Updated:
eye
0  Views
Here are some of the best deals you can get on subcompact or compact SUVs this Diwali 2020. expand View Photos
Here are some of the best deals you can get on subcompact or compact SUVs this Diwali 2020.

Highlights

  • The biggest offers are on the Renault Duster and Tata Harrier
  • The Nissan Kick and Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza also come with benefits
  • The Tata Nexon diesel only comes with an exchange offer

The ongoing coronavirus pandemic did have a lasting impact on our nation, but we have learnt to adapt to the new normal, and it's safe to say that things are getting back on track. And the same goes for the auto industry. With people favouring personal mobility, vehicle sales are growing, and the festive season so far has been quite beneficial for the manufacturers. Now Diwali is just around the corner, and to cash in on the festive mood, several carmakers have come out with special festive offers. There is a growing demand for SUVs these days, and if you are planning to buy one, here are some of the best deals you can get on a new subcompact or compact SUV this Diwali 2020.

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks

Renault Duster

The Renault Duster is one of the most popular offerings in the compact SUV space, and this Diwali, the company is offering some huge benefits with the car. The Duster with the 1.5-litre naturally aspirated motor comes with festive benefits of up to ₹ 70,000. There is an exchange benefit of ₹ 25 000 (available only on RXS & RXZ variant) along with loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 20 000, and cash benefits of ₹ 50 000 (cash benefit is available only on RXE variant).

r7rrr818

The Renault Duster 1.5 petrol comes with benefits of up to ₹ 70,000

As for customers who plan to buy the new 1.3-litre turbo petrol variant of the Duster, they can avail benefit up to ₹ 45,000, which will include exchange benefit of ₹ 25 000 (available only on RXS & RXZ variant), and loyalty benefits of up to ₹ 20 000. This Diwali, Renault is also offering an Easy Care Package of 3 years or 50,000 km whichever is earlier, with an AMC contract.

Newsbeep

Also Read: Diwali 2020: Best Festive Season Offers On Two-Wheelers

o95mku1c

The Renault Duster 1.3 Turbo Petrol comes with benefits of up to ₹ 45,000

Additionally, both versions will also come with a corporate discount of up to ₹ 30 000 for Renault approved list of corporates and PSUs, along with Rural offer of ₹ 15 000 for farmers, sarpanch and gram panchayat members.

Tata Harrier

9uaeo0rg

Except for the Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ trims, rest all variants come with consumer benefits of up to ₹ 65,000

This Diwali, Tata Motors is offering benefit up to 65,000 on its compact SUV Harrier. Except for the Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ trims, rest all variants come with consumer benefits of up to ₹ 25,000 along with an exchange offer of up to ₹ 40,000. On the other hand, the Dark Edition, XZ+ and XZA+ trims will only come with an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 40,000. Additionally, Tata Motors will also offer special benefits on corporate purchases.

Nissan Kicks

3toa9l38

Nissan India is offering a festive bonus of ₹ 15,000, along with an exchange offer of up to ₹ 40,000

This month Nissan India too is offering festive benefits of up to ₹ 55,000 with the Kicks SUV. The benefits include a festive bonus of ₹ 15,000, along with an exchange offer of up to ₹ 40,000. While the exchange offer is valid for the entire month, the festive bonus is only valid up till November 15, 2020.

While the compact SUVs see big discounts, we thought of adding some offers on subcompact SUVs too

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza

5nujpcl4

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza gets benefits of up to ₹ 46,000 this month

Maruti Suzuki India is also offering special benefits this month on the Vitara Brezza of up to ₹ 46,000. This includes a cash discount of up to ₹ 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of up to ₹ 25,000 and corporate benefits of up to ₹ 6000.

(Source)

Tata Nexon Diesel

oreq1r6o

Tata Motors is also offering a special exchange offer of up to ₹ 15,000 with the Nexon diesel

Tata Motors is also offering a special exchange offer of up to ₹ 15,000 with the Nexon diesel variants. Additionally, the company will also offer special benefits on corporate purchases.

0 Comments

Disclaimer: All the aforementioned discounts, offers and benefits are valid up till November 30, 2020, unless specified otherwise. The offer amount may vary as per each city and state to we would request you to contact your nearest dealer to know more about benefits available in your region.

For the latest auto news and reviews, follow carandbike.com on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

You might be interested in

Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
TVS Radeon Gets Festive Season Offers
TVS Radeon Gets Festive Season Offers
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Honda Sales Stay Flat; Domestic Sales Grow 1 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Honda Sales Stay Flat; Domestic Sales Grow 1 Per Cent
Hero Electric Scooters Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 6,000
Hero Electric Scooters Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 6,000
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
Diwali 2020: Best Festive Season Offers On Two-Wheelers
Diwali 2020: Best Festive Season Offers On Two-Wheelers
Car Sales October 2020: Tata Motors Registers 27% Growth In Domestic Sales; Sells 49,669 Units
Car Sales October 2020: Tata Motors Registers 27% Growth In Domestic Sales; Sells 49,669 Units
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Diwali 2020: Best Deals On Compact SUVs
Sonalika Tractors Records Highest Ever Monthly In October 2020
Sonalika Tractors Records Highest Ever Monthly In October 2020
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
Branded Content: Audi Sprints Into The World Of ‘Digitalization’
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
Hero Electric Scooters Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 6,000
Hero Electric Scooters Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 6,000
TVS Radeon Gets Festive Season Offers
TVS Radeon Gets Festive Season Offers
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
Renault Takes On 'Range Anxiety' In Electric Sales Push; But It's A Long Road
Renault Takes On 'Range Anxiety' In Electric Sales Push; But It's A Long Road
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Honda Sales Stay Flat; Domestic Sales Grow 1 Per Cent
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2020: Honda Sales Stay Flat; Domestic Sales Grow 1 Per Cent
Car Sales October 2020: Tata Motors Registers 27% Growth In Domestic Sales; Sells 49,669 Units
Car Sales October 2020: Tata Motors Registers 27% Growth In Domestic Sales; Sells 49,669 Units
Car Sales October 2020: Kia India Registers Its Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 21,021 Units
Car Sales October 2020: Kia India Registers Its Highest Ever Monthly Sales With 21,021 Units
2020 Hyundai i20 Listed On Official Website Ahead Of Launch
2020 Hyundai i20 Listed On Official Website Ahead Of Launch
Diwali 2020: Best Festive Season Offers On Two-Wheelers
Diwali 2020: Best Festive Season Offers On Two-Wheelers
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks
Diwali 2020: Best Discounts On Hatchbacks

New Car Models

Land Rover Defender

SUV, 14 Kmpl
Land Rover Defender
Price Starts
₹ 73.98 - 90.46 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 1,53,570 9% / 5 yrs

BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe

Sedan, 19 Kmpl
BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
Price Starts
₹ 39.3 - 41.4 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 81,580 9% / 5 yrs

MG Gloster

SUV, 12.35 Kmpl
MG Gloster
Price Starts
₹ 28.98 - 35.38 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 60,158 9% / 5 yrs

Mercedes-Benz EQC

SUV, 471 Km/Full Charge
Mercedes-Benz EQC
Price Starts
₹ 1 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 2,06,130 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

Toyota Urban Cruiser

SUV, 17.03 - 18.76 Kmpl
Toyota Urban Cruiser
Price Starts
₹ 8.4 - 11.3 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 17,437 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

Audi RS Q8

SUV, 8.2 Kmpl
Audi RS Q8
Price Starts
₹ 2.07 Crore
EMI Starts
₹ 4,29,698 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Alto 800

Hatchback, 24.7 - 31.39 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Price Starts
₹ 2.89 - 4.36 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 5,993 9% / 5 yrs

Kia Sonet

SUV, 18.2 - 24.1 Kmpl
Kia Sonet
Price Starts
₹ 6.71 - 11.99 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 13,929 9% / 5 yrs

New Mahindra Thar 2020

SUV, 13 - 15.2 Kmpl
New Mahindra Thar 2020
Price Starts
₹ 9.8 - 13.75 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 20,343 9% / 5 yrs

New Maruti Suzuki Swift

Hatchback, 22 Kmpl
New Maruti Suzuki Swift
Price Starts
₹ 5.19 - 8.02 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 10,774 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki Ertiga

MUV, 17.99 - 26.2 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
Price Starts
₹ 7.59 - 11.21 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 15,756 9% / 5 yrs

Tata Altroz

Hatchback, 18 - 25 Kmpl
Tata Altroz
Price Starts
₹ 5.44 - 9.09 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 11,293 9% / 5 yrs

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

Crossover, 21.4 - 21.7 Kmpl
Maruti Suzuki S-Presso
Price Starts
₹ 3.71 - 5.14 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 7,691 9% / 5 yrs

Renault Kwid

Hatchback, 22 - 25 Kmpl
Renault Kwid
Price Starts
₹ 3 - 5.13 Lakh
EMI Starts
₹ 6,223 9% / 5 yrs
Mercedes Benz Gls Desktop
x
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Launched In India, Priced At Rs. 76.70 Lakh
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe India Launch Live Updates: Specifications, Prices, Features, Images, Bookings, Deliveries
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
TVS Teases New Motorcycle; Unveil Date Revealed
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
2020 Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe Price Expectation In India
Be the first one to comment
Thanks for the comments.
cross
Select your City
location
or select from popular cities