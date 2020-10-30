Honda H'Ness CB350 Now Offered With Savings Of Up To Rs. 43,000

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) is offering savings of up to ₹ 43,000 on the purchase of the new Honda H'Ness CB350. The company has partnered with ICICI Bank and will offer 100 per cent finance on the on-road price of the motorcycle. The rate of interest is 5.6 per cent, which is nearly half of the prevailing interest rates on two-wheeler finance. Choosing this finance scheme will lead to overall savings of up to ₹ 43,000. Customers can also opt for EMIs starting at ₹ 4,999. Of course, these offers are valid for a limited period of time and certain terms and conditions are applicable as well.

(The Honda H'Ness CB 350 has distinctive retro appeal, in line with the 1960s and 1970s Honda CB models)

Deliveries of the motorcycle began a fortnight ago and Honda is expecting the H'Ness CB350 to bring some festive cheer in terms of sales volumes. The H'Ness CB350 DLX variant is priced at ₹ 1.85 lakh and the CB350 DLX Pro is priced at ₹ 1.90 lakh. All prices are ex-showroom, Delhi. The DLX Pro variant gets dual-tone colours, dual horns finished in chrome, and the Honda Smartphone Voice Activated System which offers Bluetooth connectivity through a dedicated mobile app and allows riders to toggle between features such as navigation, music playback, phone calls, incoming messages and more through buttons on the left handlebar, and when paired to the rider's helmet mounted headset system.

(The Honda H'Ness CB 350 has been developed specifically for India. It takes on the Jawa, Benelli Imperiale 400 and the Royal Enfield Meteor 350, when it is launched)

The engine is a 348.36 cc, four-stroke, air-cooled, overhead cam unit which makes 20.8 bhp of power at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm of peak torque at just 3,000 rpm. There is a 5-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. Honda said that the company may use the H'Ness CB350 platform and expand the line-up with more models. Like Royal Enfield, Honda's game plan could see the company introducing multiple models in the 350-500 cc segment with different styling.

