Honda H’ness CB350 To Get New Colourways; Launch Imminent

Honda 2Wheelers India has been updating its portfolio with the upcoming mandatory OBD-2B updates. And while the brand has already rolled-out updates for a couple of its models, the next announcement is likely to be for the H’ness CB350. Reason being is, that a couple of pictures of the motorcycle finished in three new colourways have surfaced on the internet.

The three new colour shades include Black, Blue and Grey with different contrasting decals on the fuel tank, respective to the shade. All three colourways have been paired with a brown saddle. The new liveries are likely to be introduced along with the OBD-2B update and will result in a slight bump in the prices. Currently, prices of the H’ness CB350 begin from Rs 2.10 lakh for the DLX variant which goes up to Rs 2.15 lakh for the DLX Pro Chrome variant, both ex-showroom, Delhi.

Besides the above updates, the H’ness CB350 will remain the same mechanically and in terms of features. The bike has a 15-litre fuel tank, trips the scale at 181 kilograms, and is equipped with dual-channel ABS, traction control, full-LED lighting and a semi-digital console. The bike is powered by a smooth and torquey 348 cc single-cylinder mill that is paired to a 5-speed gearbox.

