2023 has been a bumper year for motorcycle lovers. Old brands resurrected, premium brands entering the single-cylinder engine motorcycle market, twin-cylinder engine motorcycles and much more! It was rather difficult to list the top 10 motorcycle launches of 2023, but here it is!

Royal Enfield Himalayan

The new-gen Royal Enfield Himalayan was launched about a month ago and it definitely made a great first impression on us. The new Sherpa 450 engine is a revelation and being one of the most technologically sound engines that the company has ever made, it just works really well in most conditions. The overall fit and finish and quality on the motorcycle is good too. It is a great all-round motorcycle, with solid on and off-road performance, it has a decent set of features and is decently priced from Rs. 2.69 lakh to Rs. 2.84 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Royal Enfield Himalayan First Ride Review

Triumph Speed 400 / Scrambler 400 X

The 400 twins from Triumph! The smallest motorcycles in the Triumph portfolio, manufactured by Bajaj Auto, they were launched this year. The Speed 400 caused quite a flutter, being astonishingly priced at Rs. 2.23 lakh (ex-showroom), which was introductory. The Scrambler 400 X too was competitively priced at Rs. 2.66 lakh (ex-showroom). Prices aside, both motorcycles possess a solid 400 cc single-cylinder engine, have impeccable quality, and are fun to ride too. Both bikes may be a little low on features but the sheer joy of riding, that’s where they score quite high. Definitely one of the better two-wheeler launches of 2023.

Also Read: Triumph Scrambler 400 X Review

Also Read: Triumph Speed 400 Review

KTM 390 Duke/KTM 250 Duke

The new-gen KTM 390 Duke is easily the most entertaining motorcycle in the country, on a budget. It gets a complete revamp, with a revised engine, updated rider electronics, fully adjustable suspension and the works. The weight of the motorcycle reduces by 4 kg as well. At Rs. 3.11 lakh (ex-showroom), it offers solid value for your money and definitely one of the best motorcycles that you can buy right now.

Also Read: 2024 KTM 390 Duke Review

The KTM 250 Duke sees a generation change too. Like the 390 Duke, the engine gets a few updates, weight is reduced by 8 kg and the suspension travel and ground clearance go up too. In addition, the bike gets a 5-inch LCD screen, ride-by-wire and supermoto ABS too. The design is similar to the new 390 Duke, making it look sharper and edgier than earlier. The new-gen 250 Duke is priced at Rs. 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), which is the same as before. Perhaps the best quarter-litre bike you can buy at present.

Also Read: 2024 KTM 250 Duke Review

Harley-Davidson X440

The smallest Harley ever! This was the year when the likes of Triumph and Harley decided to plunge into single-cylinder engine motorcycles. The Harley-Davidson X440 is the most affordable Harley ever and was designed and developed keeping India in mind. The modern classic roadster styling is quirky and it may have divided the internet, but it definitely looks different. The 440 cc single-cylinder air/oil-cooled engine isn’t the fastest or the most performance oriented unit out there, but there is this friendly vibe that the bike offers which is something that most riders will enjoy. It gets a decent set of features as well, a 3.5-inch colour TFT display, Bluetooth and smartphone connectivity, turn-by-turn navigation and full LED lighting. The prices range from Rs. 2.39 lakh to Rs. 2.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Not to forget, it sounds good too.

Also Read: Harley-Davidson X440 First Ride Review

TVS Apache RTR 310

It is a motorcycle that has been a while incoming. The TVS Apache RTR 310 is basically the naked streetfighter version of the RR 310 and boy does it look good! It gets the same 312 cc single-cylinder liquid-cooled engine but makes slightly more power and torque than its supersport sibling and offers the same, entertaining riding experience, if not better. The key highlight is the outstanding list of features, which includes a 5-inch TFT display, five riding modes, switchable dual-channel ABS, cruise control, heated and cooled seats, wheelie control, bi-directional quick-shifter and much, much more. With Dynamic and Dynamic Pro kit on offer, there are many variants available, and prices start from Rs. 2.43 lakh and go up to Rs. 3.14 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: TVS Apache RTR 310 First Ride Review

Aprilia RS 457

Another motorcycle that generated quite a buzz is the Aprilia RS 457. It made its India debut right before the first ever round of MotoGP held in India. It is a good-looking motorcycle, with designed inspired by the RS 660, has a decent set of features – 5-inch TFT display, optional smartphone connectivity and bi-directional quick-shifter. It is priced decently at Rs. 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom). The bike is being manufactured at Aprilia’s India plant in Baramati, Maharashtra. We will be riding it soon, so stay tuned for the review of the new Aprilia RS 457.

Also Read: Aprilia RS 457: All You Need To Know

Honda CB350

Aimed squarely at the Royal Enfield Classic 350, the Honda CB350 is the third model from Honda on its 350 cc engine platform after the H’Ness CB350 and the CB350RS. The CB350 has been launched carrying a sticker price of Rs 1.99 lakh for the DLX variant and Rs 2.17 lakh for the higher-spec DLX Pro variant (Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi). The design is not too different from that of the H’Ness CB350 and bears even more resemblance to the Classic 350 from RE. The CB350 gets the same set of features as the H’Ness. If you are in the market for a modern classic roadster with relaxed riding, the CB350 is a good option to look at.

Also Read: Honda CB350 Launched In India

Royal Enfield Bullet 350

The new-gen Bullet 350 from Royal Enfield was launched this year as well. One of RE’s bestsellers, the Bullet 350 is now built on the same J-series platform that also underpins the other 350 cc motorcycles in the company’s portfolio. In terms of design, it is very similar to the Classic 350 and in terms of features and riding experience, it is mostly the same. Prices for the new Bullet 350 start at Rs. 1.74 lakh and go up to Rs. 2.16 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Review

Hero Karizma XMR

The Hero Karizma brand name made a comeback this year amidst much fanfare, with the launch of the Karizma XMR. It now gets a 210 cc single-cylinder engine which is liquid-cooled and gets a 4-valve DOHC setup. This is Hero’s first liquid-cooled engine ever and it is easily one of the better engines in the 200 cc segment. The styling too has been revised and the Karizma wears a sportier design, with a full-fairing and edgy looks. There is a fully digital instrument console along with a USB port, full LED lighting and dual-channel ABS in terms of features. The motorcycle was launched at an introductory pricing of Rs. 1.73 lakh but now it is priced at Rs. 1.82 lakh (ex-showroom).

Also Read: All-New Hero Karizma XMR Review

Yamaha YZF R3/MT-03

And lastly, we have the Yamaha YZF R3 and the MT-03 motorcycles, which were recently launched in India. The R3 was discontinued in India with the coming of BS6 emission norms, while the MT-03 was launched in India for the very first time. Both models get the 321 cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled engine and offer decent performance.

But where they lack are features. Both motorcycles are bare bones in terms of features and are exorbitantly priced at Rs. 4.65 lakh for the R3 and Rs. 4.60 lakh for the MT-03, since they are brought to India as CBUs from Indonesia.

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha YZF R3 Track Review