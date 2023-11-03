2024 KTM 250 Duke Review: Fast, Affordable and Entertaining

The KTM 250 Duke has always been an entertaining quarter-litre bike and Bajaj says that there has been a ten-fold growth in the sales of the 250 Duke since it was first launched in 2017. With average monthly sales of 1100-1200 units, it is the highest selling 250 cc bike in India, among other models like the Suzuki Gixxer 250, Husqvarna Svartpilen 250, Bajaj Dominar 250 and the likes. We recently spent some time with the updated 250 Duke and came away impressed.

2024 KTM 250 Duke Performance & Specifications

The new 249 cc engine gets solid updates and new components too

Let’s dive right into the business end of things! The bike gets quite a few changes, and the engine gets significant updates with it. The new single-cylinder motor displaces 249 cc and gets a revised head along with a larger airbox and an updated gearbox. The power and torque go up by 1 bhp and 1 Nm, respectively. So now, the engine makes 30.57 bhp at 9,250 rpm and 25 Nm at 7,250 rpm.

After 4,000 rpm is when the bike comes alive

The 250 Duke feels rather subdued until the rev counter hits 4,000 rpm and that’s when the bike actually starts feeling like a KTM. 4,000 rpm onwards, the bike pulls cleanly even in the 5th gear and has good sprinting capability. But the pull at the bottom end could have been better. A spot of bother is the vibrations between 4,500 to 5,500 rpm. that’s where you will be riding the bike the most. In the city, it isn’t much of a problem, but out on the highway, you will feel the buzz on the handlebar and the footpegs. Tractability on the motor could have been better.

But on the whole, the bike becomes friendlier and engaging to ride, with smooth power delivery, easy throttle transitions and has power on tap even after you cross 100 kmph.

The 250 Duke uses the same hollow hub alloy wheels from the 390 Duke

Apart from the engine, there are significant other changes as well. The kerb weight of the motorcycle is reduced by a solid 8 kg, with a 1.1 kg reduction in unsprung mass, which leads to better control and better agility. The bike also gets a new curved radiator, with 10 per cent extra surface area that helps the bike to run cooler than before.

2024 KTM 250 Duke Ride & Handling

The ride is a little stiff but the handling is at par with the 390 Duke

The 250 Duke now has a lower seat height, at 800 mm, thanks to the new off-set monoshock, whose travel stays the same at 161 mm. The WP Apex 43 mm upside down big piston fork gets a bump up in travel from 142 mm to 151 mm. Ground clearance also goes up from 151 mm to 176 mm, thanks to the re-positioned monoshock.

It is easy to filter through traffic on the new 250 Duke

In terms of handling, the 250 Duke is in line with other KTMs. It feels precise and engaging, giving good confidence to the rider while cornering or filtering through traffic. The ride quality on the bike though feels a little stiff despite the increase in suspension travel and you will definitely feel sharp edged bumps along your spine. The brakes on the 250 Duke feel good, with decent bite and good progression.

2024 KTM 250 Duke Features

The bike gets a new 5-inch LCD screen, with Bluetooth connectivity

In terms of features, the 250 Duke gets a decent upgrade. There’s a 5-inch LCD screen which gets Bluetooth connectivity, and the readouts are legible. Like the 390, the 250 gets supermoto ABS, which means the ABS can be disconnected to the rear wheel, giving more control to slide the motorcycle around and have fun while at it.

The off-set monoshock makes an appearance on the 250 Duke as well

And the bike now gets ride-by-wire tech as well. The 6-speed gearbox comes with a slipper clutch and a quick-shifter too, which definitely makes shifting gears more precise and fun.

2024 KTM 250 Duke Design

Sharp, edgy design on the 250 Duke. We like it!

The design on the 250 Duke is similar to that of the 390 Duke, looking sharp and edgy, having the same fuel tank with exaggerated extensions. The headlight unit is similar to that of the new 390 as well. Overall, it looks and feels as menacing as a KTM should. The motorcycle is also built around a new trellis frame, with a die-cast Aluminium sub-frame. Rider and pillion seats are new too and comfier than before but could do with better padding.

The 2024 KTM Duke is priced at Rs. 2.39 lakh, same as the outgoing model

2024 KTM 250 Duke Pricing & Verdict

The new 250 Duke is priced at Rs. 2.39 lakh (ex-showroom), which is the same as before. No change in prices but a definite upgrade in terms of performance and features. It is an easy motorcycle to recommend if you do not want to splurge on something like the 390 Duke or something in that range. It is a fast, fluid, entertaining bike. What’s even better is the fact that if you are upgrading to 250 Duke or the 390 Duke, then KTM will offer you Rs. 10,000 as loyalty bonus. That’s another good reason to buy this motorcycle.

Photography: Arvind Salhan & Sahil Sinha