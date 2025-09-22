GST 2.0: KTM 160 Duke, RC 200, 250 Adventure Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 20,000
- KTM 250 Adventure now priced at Rs 2.40 lakh
- The RC 200 gets a price cut of Rs 18,000
- 390 Duke and above will witness a hike in prices
KTM India has revised the prices of its entry-level motorcycles following the recent change in GST rates. With the tax on two-wheelers up to 350 cc reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, models from the Duke, RC, and Adventure range have become more affordable. The price cuts go up to Rs 20,000, depending on the motorcycle. Let's take a look at the revised prices and the difference compared to the earlier rate.
The recently launched KTM 160 Duke was earlier priced at Rs 1.84 lakh. It now comes in at Rs 1.70 lakh, which is a reduction of Rs 14,000. The 200 Duke has also seen a drop, moving from Rs 2.07 lakh to Rs 1.91 lakh, which is a cut of Rs 16,000. Similarly, the 250 Duke’s price has been revised from Rs 2.30 lakh to Rs 2.12 lakh, a decrease of Rs 18,000.
|Model
|Old Price
|New Price
|Difference
|160 Duke
|Rs 1.84 lakh
|Rs 1.70 lakh
|Rs 14,000
|200 Duke
|Rs 2.07 lakh
|Rs 1.91 lakh
|Rs 16,000
|250 Duke
|Rs 2.30 lakh
|Rs 2.12 lakh
|Rs 18,000
|250 Adventure
|Rs 2.60 lakh
|Rs 2.40 lakh
|Rs 20,000
|RC 200
|Rs 2.33 lakh
|Rs 2.15 lakh
|Rs 18,000
The biggest reduction has been on the 250 Adventure, which now retails at Rs 2.40 lakh compared to its earlier price of Rs 2.60 lakh, making it more affordable by Rs 20,000. Adding to this, the RC 200 has also received a price cut, dropping from Rs 2.33 lakh to Rs 2.15 lakh, translating to a reduction of Rs 18,000.
In contrast, KTM’s 390 range and above will see an increase in prices under the revised GST structure. These motorcycles now fall under the higher 40 per cent tax bracket, up from the earlier effective rate of 31 per cent.
All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom and vary from city to city.
