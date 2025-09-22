logo

GST 2.0: KTM 160 Duke, RC 200, 250 Adventure Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 20,000

car&bike Team
car&bike Team
1 mins read
2025-09-22 14:22:17
Follow us on
Article Image
Key Highlights
  • KTM 250 Adventure now priced at Rs 2.40 lakh
  • The RC 200 gets a price cut of Rs 18,000
  • 390 Duke and above will witness a hike in prices

KTM India has revised the prices of its entry-level motorcycles following the recent change in GST rates. With the tax on two-wheelers up to 350 cc reduced from 28 per cent to 18 per cent, models from the Duke, RC, and Adventure range have become more affordable. The price cuts go up to Rs 20,000, depending on the motorcycle. Let's take a look at the revised prices and the difference compared to the earlier rate.

Also Read: KTM 160 Duke: In Pictures

MY 24 KTM RC 200The recently launched KTM 160 Duke was earlier priced at Rs 1.84 lakh. It now comes in at Rs 1.70 lakh, which is a reduction of Rs 14,000. The 200 Duke has also seen a drop, moving from Rs 2.07 lakh to Rs 1.91 lakh, which is a cut of Rs 16,000. Similarly, the 250 Duke’s price has been revised from Rs 2.30 lakh to Rs 2.12 lakh, a decrease of Rs 18,000.

ModelOld PriceNew PriceDifference
160 DukeRs 1.84 lakhRs 1.70 lakhRs 14,000
200 DukeRs 2.07 lakhRs 1.91 lakhRs 16,000
250 DukeRs 2.30 lakhRs 2.12 lakhRs 18,000
250 AdventureRs 2.60 lakhRs 2.40 lakhRs 20,000
RC 200Rs 2.33 lakhRs 2.15 lakhRs 18,000

The biggest reduction has been on the 250 Adventure, which now retails at Rs 2.40 lakh compared to its earlier price of Rs 2.60 lakh, making it more affordable by Rs 20,000. Adding to this, the RC 200 has also received a price cut, dropping from Rs 2.33 lakh to Rs 2.15 lakh, translating to a reduction of Rs 18,000.

Also Read: GST Hiked To 40% On Motorcycles Above 350cc

KTM Duke 160 1

In contrast, KTM’s 390 range and above will see an increase in prices under the revised GST structure. These motorcycles now fall under the higher 40 per cent tax bracket, up from the earlier effective rate of 31 per cent.

All prices mentioned above are ex-showroom and vary from city to city.

# KTM 160 Duke# KTM RC 200# KTM 200 Duke# KTM 250 Duke# KTM 250 Adventure# KTM India# GST On KTM Bikes# GST on Two-Wheelers# KTM Motorcycles# GST Rate# GST Rate Cuts# Bikes# Two Wheelers# Cover Story

Popular KTM Models

Latest Cars

  • Maruti Suzuki Victoris
    Maruti Suzuki
    Victoris
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 11.93 - 23.19 Lakh
  • VinFast VF7
    VinFast
    VF7
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 24.23 - 29.57 Lakh
  • VinFast VF6
    VinFast
    VF6
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 19.13 - 21.22 Lakh
  • Citroen Basalt X
    Citroen
    Basalt X
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 8.72 - 13.21 Lakh
  • Mercedes-AMG CLE 53
    Mercedes-AMG
    CLE 53
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 1.45 Crore
  • Renault Triber
    Renault
    Triber
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 5.76 - 8.6 Lakh
  • MG M9 EV
    MG
    M9 EV
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 81.08 Lakh
  • BMW 2 Series Gran Coupe
    BMW
    2 Series Gran Coupe
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 48.72 - 50.76 Lakh
  • Tesla Model Y
    Tesla
    Model Y
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 69.47 - 78.75 Lakh
  • Kia Carens Clavis EV
    Kia
    Carens Clavis EV
    Expected Price
    ₹‚¹ 20.87 - 28.41 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Explore Other Topics
Trending NewsCar NewsElectric Car NewsBike NewsComparisonsMotorsportsUpcoming Car News

Trending News

Latest News

View All
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • GST 2.0: KTM 160 Duke, RC 200, 250 Adventure Prices Slashed By Up To Rs 20,000