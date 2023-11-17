New Honda CB350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh; Rivals RE Classic 350
By Janak Sorap
3 mins read
17-Nov-23 02:58 PM IST
Highlights
- Gets a split-seat, fork covers and a peashooter-style exhaust
- Available in five colour options
- Will compete against the retro-styled Royal Enfield 350cc models
Honda 2Wheelers India has added yet another 350cc motorcycle to its existing lineup consisting of the H’ness CB350 and the CB350RS, the new CB350. This one features a retro classic design that is more in line with its direct competition, Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 and Bullet 350 models. The CB350 has been launched carrying a sticker price of Rs 1.99 lakh for the DLX variant and Rs 2.17 lakh for the higher-spec DLX Pro variant (Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).
Starting with the design, the overall shape and form are very similar to that of the H’ness CB350 with subtle changes to give it a more classic appeal. The CB350 gets long metal fenders, metallic covers for the front fork tubes, split-seat and a peashooter-styled muffler. It is only obvious that Honda chose to replicate the classic design of the RE Classic 350 with these highlights. And that's not all, the CB350 is offered in five colour options that include the Precious Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Crust Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic and Matte Dune Brown. The last Matte Dune Brown is very close to the Desert Storm shade offered by Royal Enfield on the previous gen Classic 350. Considering the added components, the CB350 weighs six kilograms more than the H’ness CB350 at 187 kg (kerb). Meanwhile, the CB350RS continues to be the lightest at 179 kg (kerb).
Also Read: Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition Launched
Apart from that, the CB350 features the same kit and features, an LED headlamp, an analogue-digital instrument console with Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS) and an emergency stop signal by flashing the hazard lamp to alert the vehicle behind. For cycle parts, the motorcycle is suspended by a telescopic fork and nitrogen-charged dual shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by a 310mm disc with a two-piston caliper at the front and a 240mm disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear, equipped with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on 100/90-R19 (F) and 130/70-R18 (R) section tyres.
Coming to the powertrain, the motorcycle is powered by the same 348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled unit that is capable of producing 20.78 bhp and 30 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch.
Like the other 350cc models, Honda will retail the new CB350 through its premium BigWing dealerships across the country. The company is offering a special 10-year warranty package (3-year standard + 7-year optional) on the CB350 for the customers.
Also Read: 2024 Honda CB300R Launched In India; Gets A Price Cut Of Rs 37,000
Commenting on the debut of the CB350, Mr Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The introduction of All-New CB350 marks yet another significant milestone for our flourishing premium motorcycle business vertical. Ever since their launch, Honda’s middle-weight 350cc motorcycles have delighted customers across various markets. Together with our widespread network of premium BigWing dealerships, we are confident that the new CB350 will offer an exhilarating experience to buyers. Bookings are now open and deliveries will begin soon.”
