Login

New Honda CB350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh; Rivals RE Classic 350

The CB350 is the third model introduced using the 350cc platform featuring retro classic styling
Calendar-icon

By Janak Sorap

clock-icon

3 mins read

Calendar-icon

17-Nov-23 02:58 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Gets a split-seat, fork covers and a peashooter-style exhaust
  • Available in five colour options
  • Will compete against the retro-styled Royal Enfield 350cc models

Honda 2Wheelers India has added yet another 350cc motorcycle to its existing lineup consisting of the H’ness CB350 and the CB350RS, the new CB350. This one features a retro classic design that is more in line with its direct competition, Royal Enfield’s Classic 350 and Bullet 350 models. The CB350 has been launched carrying a sticker price of Rs 1.99 lakh for the DLX variant and Rs 2.17 lakh for the higher-spec DLX Pro variant (Both prices are ex-showroom, Delhi).

Starting with the design, the overall shape and form are very similar to that of the H’ness CB350 with subtle changes to give it a more classic appeal. The CB350 gets long metal fenders, metallic covers for the front fork tubes, split-seat and a peashooter-styled muffler. It is only obvious that Honda chose to replicate the classic design of the RE Classic 350 with these highlights. And that's not all, the CB350 is offered in five colour options that include the Precious Red Metallic, Pearl Igneous Black, Matte Crust Metallic, Matte Marshal Green Metallic and Matte Dune Brown. The last Matte Dune Brown is very close to the Desert Storm shade offered by Royal Enfield on the previous gen Classic 350. Considering the added components, the CB350 weighs six kilograms more than the H’ness CB350 at 187 kg (kerb). Meanwhile, the CB350RS continues to be the lightest at 179 kg (kerb).

 

Also Read: Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition Launched

Apart from that, the CB350 features the same kit and features, an LED headlamp, an analogue-digital instrument console with Honda Smartphone Voice Control System (HSVCS) and an emergency stop signal by flashing the hazard lamp to alert the vehicle behind. For cycle parts, the motorcycle is suspended by a telescopic fork and nitrogen-charged dual shock absorbers. Braking duties are handled by a 310mm disc with a two-piston caliper at the front and a 240mm disc with a single-piston caliper at the rear, equipped with dual-channel ABS. The motorcycle rides on 100/90-R19 (F) and 130/70-R18 (R) section tyres.

 

Coming to the powertrain, the motorcycle is powered by the same 348.36 cc single-cylinder air-cooled unit that is capable of producing 20.78 bhp and 30 Nm of torque, mated to a 5-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch.

 

Like the other 350cc models, Honda will retail the new CB350 through its premium BigWing dealerships across the country. The company is offering a special 10-year warranty package (3-year standard + 7-year optional) on the CB350 for the customers. 

 

Also Read: 2024 Honda CB300R Launched In India; Gets A Price Cut Of Rs 37,000

 

Commenting on the debut of the CB350, Mr Yogesh Mathur, Director, Sales and Marketing, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “The introduction of All-New CB350 marks yet another significant milestone for our flourishing premium motorcycle business vertical. Ever since their launch, Honda’s middle-weight 350cc motorcycles have delighted customers across various markets. Together with our widespread network of premium BigWing dealerships, we are confident that the new CB350 will offer an exhilarating experience to buyers. Bookings are now open and deliveries will begin soon.”

# Honda CB350# Honda Retro Classic# Honda 350 Series# two wheelers# retro classic
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300
8.4
0
10
2020 Mahindra XUV300
28,619 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 10.25 L
₹ 21,675/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Aura
2022 Hyundai Aura
13,241 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.75 L
₹ 15,118/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Grand i10
8.5
0
10
2019 Hyundai Grand i10
36,510 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 5.35 L
₹ 11,982/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra Thar
2022 Mahindra Thar
8,500 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.25 L
₹ 38,597/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2023 Tata Punch
2023 Tata Punch
4,700 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 8.40 L
₹ 18,813/month emi
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Creta
8.3
0
10
2021 Hyundai Creta
46,630 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 15.90 L
₹ 35,611/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2018 Hyundai Grand i10
8.3
0
10
2018 Hyundai Grand i10
62,504 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.75 L
₹ 10,638/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2013 Renault Duster
6.8
0
10
2013 Renault Duster
60,923 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.25 L
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
9.1
0
10
2022 Maruti Suzuki Wagon R
9,800 km
Petrol+CNG
Manual
₹ 6.70 L
₹ 15,006/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda City
7.1
0
10
2014 Honda City
56,662 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 6.00 L
₹ 13,438/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Research More on H Ness CB 350

Honda H Ness CB 350
8.1
0
10

Honda H Ness CB 350

Starts at ₹ 1.96 - 2.15 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View H Ness CB 350 Specifications
View H Ness CB 350 Features

Popular Honda Models

Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160

₹ 1.06 - 1.1 Lakh

Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G

₹ 74,536 - 82,734

Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine

₹ 77,378 - 82,878

Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125

₹ 85,131 - 90,567

Honda Dio
Honda Dio

₹ 68,625 - 77,712

Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI

₹ 78,920 - 88,093

Honda Livo
Honda Livo

₹ 78,500 - 82,500

Honda Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0

₹ 1.39 - 1.4 Lakh

Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade

₹ 1.12 - 1.16 Lakh

Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia

₹ 82,566 - 89,903

Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing

₹ 39.2 Lakh

Honda CB 350 RS
Honda CB 350 RS

₹ 2.15 - 2.18 Lakh

Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR

₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh

Honda H Ness CB 350
Honda H Ness CB 350

₹ 1.96 - 2.15 Lakh

Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R

₹ 2.4 Lakh

Honda CB200X
Honda CB200X

₹ 1.45 - 1.46 Lakh

Honda CB300F
Honda CB300F

₹ 1.7 Lakh

Honda CB500X
Honda CB500X

₹ 6.87 Lakh

Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R

₹ 9.35 Lakh

Honda CB 650 R
Honda CB 650 R

₹ 8.67 Lakh

Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus

₹ 14.47 Lakh

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

₹ 16.02 - 17.56 Lakh

Honda Dio 125
Honda Dio 125

₹ 83,400 - 92,300

Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100

₹ 64,900

Honda SP 160
Honda SP 160

₹ 1.18 - 1.22 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Royal Enfield Himalayan 450
Royal Enfield Himalayan 450

Expected Price :

₹ 2.7 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.4 - 3.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 13, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

New Honda CB350: Top 5 Highlights
New Honda CB350: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-18530 second ago

After recently sharing multiple teasers of a new motorcycle, Honda India has launched the new CB350, a more retro-style version of the modern classic bike.

All-New Toyota Crown Signia SUV Unveiled
All-New Toyota Crown Signia SUV Unveiled
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-18521 second ago

The Crown Signia employs a hybrid powertrain, combining a 2.5-litre gasoline engine with two electric motor-generators

Hyundai To Sell Its Cars On Amazon In the U.S. From 2024
Hyundai To Sell Its Cars On Amazon In the U.S. From 2024
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-18087 second ago

This collaboration allows auto dealers to sell vehicles directly on Amazon's U.S. platform, with Hyundai being the first brand available for online purchase.

New Ather Energy Family Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of 2024 Launch
New Ather Energy Family Electric Scooter Spied Ahead Of 2024 Launch
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-17618 second ago

The all-new model, which will be the second product line from the Bengaluru-based start-up, appears to be notably larger than its 450 series scooters.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dimensions Revealed
2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Dimensions Revealed
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-17198 second ago

The fourth-gen Maruti Suzuki Swift is likely to make its India debut next year

Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Spotted Testing In India
Mahindra Scorpio-N Pickup Truck Spotted Testing In India
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-16854 second ago

Mahindra has stated that the production ready version of the global Pik-up concept would be released by 2025

Top 6 EVs With The Longest Range Sold In India
Top 6 EVs With The Longest Range Sold In India
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-15138 second ago

We rank the top six electric cars and SUVs on sale in India based on their highest claimed range figures as per the WLTP cycle

Langen LightSpeed LS12 V-Twin Announced
Langen LightSpeed LS12 V-Twin Announced
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-13889 second ago

The Langen LightSpeed is a 185 bhp rocket in a 185 kg package, and is the British brand’s second bike, and the firs to be powered by a four-stroke engine.

California Superbike School (CSS) Releases 2024 Schedule For India
California Superbike School (CSS) Releases 2024 Schedule For India
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

-4425 second ago

CSS will host training rounds across two weekends in January and February 2024

All-New Lucid Gravity Electric SUV Unveiled At LA Auto Show
All-New Lucid Gravity Electric SUV Unveiled At LA Auto Show
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-3692 second ago

Lucid has stated that it will start manufacturing the Gravity SUV by late-2024

EICMA 2023: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Breaks Cover
EICMA 2023: Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP Breaks Cover
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The sharpest homologation special from Honda makes its debut at EICMA 2023

EICMA 2023: Suzuki Unveils the GSX-8R and GSX-S1000GX
EICMA 2023: Suzuki Unveils the GSX-8R and GSX-S1000GX
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

9 days ago

While the GSX-8R is the faired version of the GSX-8S street bike, the GSX-S1000GX is a sports tourer offering

New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights
New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

14 days ago

The specifications of the new Himalayan 452 are out and here are the top five highlights of the motorcycle

All-New Honda XL750 Transalp Launched At Rs 11 lakh
All-New Honda XL750 Transalp Launched At Rs 11 lakh
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

18 days ago

Prices of the new Honda XL750 Transalp are introductory with bookings open for the first 100 customers

Ducati Goes Full Attack With The New Multistrada V4 RS!
Ducati Goes Full Attack With The New Multistrada V4 RS!
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

28 days ago

The more asphalt-focussed version of the Multistrada V4 receives the fierce V4 high-revving mill from the Panigale with the Pikes Peak setup

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • New Honda CB350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh; Rivals RE Classic 350
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved