Login

Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition Launched

Special editions of the CB350 series offer unique colour schemes and cost about Rs 1,500 more than the standard models.
Calendar-icon

By Jaiveer Mehra

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

10-Oct-23 02:00 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Special Editions cost about Rs 1,500 more than the top DLX Pro variants
  • CB350RS New Hue Editions offers two new dual-tone colour options
  • H'Ness CB350 gets retro-inspired colour scheme

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched special editions of the H’ness CB350 and the CB350RS called the Legacy Edition and New Hue Edition respectively. The Legacy Edition is priced at Rs 2.16 lakh while the New Hue Edition is priced at Rs 2.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) making the two special editions about Rs 1,500 more expensive than the DLX Pro variants of the H’ness and CB350RS. Customers can book the special editions of the two motorcycles at the company’s BigWing dealerships across the country with deliveries to commence soon.

 

Also read: Honda Africa Twin Range Updated For 2024; India Launch Next Year
 

The H'Ness Legacy Edition gets a paint scheme inspired by the CB350 from the 1970s.

 

Starting with the H’Ness CB350 Legacy Edition, the motorcycle features a paint scheme inspired by the CB350 from the 1970s. It is finished in a new Pearl Siren Blue paint scheme featuring variant-specific tank graphics and Legacy Edition badging. The bike also gets the extensive chrome detailing of the standard DLX Pro variant.

 

Also read: Honda Patents Auto-Adjusting Windshield For Gold Wing
 

Moving to the CB350RS New Hue Edition, as the name suggests, it adds two new dual-tone colour options to the motorcycle – Sports Red and Athletic Blue. Unlike the dual-tone finish on the DLX Pro where the upper and lower fuel tank feature different finishes, the New Hue Edition features a contrasting white finish to the rear section of the fuel tank with the primary colour occupying more of the tank. The special edition also features stripes on the fenders and alloy wheels and a body colour insert on the headlamp cover. The rear grab handle is also finished in body colour.

 

Also read: 2023 Honda Gold Wing Tour Launched At Rs 39.20 lakh
 

CB350RS New Hue Edition gets two new dual-tone colour schemes.

 

The special editions otherwise are identical to the standard top variants getting features such as alloy wheels, part-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, all-LED lighting, slipper clutch and ride modes.

 

Both bikes continue to use the same 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine good for 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm.

# Honda# Honda Motorcycle & Scooter# Honda Motorcycles# Honda CB 350 RS# Honda CB350RS# Honda CB350 H'ness# Honda CB350# Motorcycles

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2017 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
70,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 20.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class
54,123 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 18.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Hyundai Grand i10
8.0
0
10
2015 Hyundai Grand i10
65,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 4.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
8.0
0
10
2017 Toyota Innova Crysta
61,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 17.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
41,489 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
6.2
0
10
2011 Mercedes-Benz C-Class
64,000 km
Petrol
Automatic
₹ 8.75 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi

Research More on H Ness CB 350

Honda H Ness CB 350
8.1
0
10

Honda H Ness CB 350

Starts at ₹ 1.96 - 2.15 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View H Ness CB 350 Specifications
View H Ness CB 350 Features

Popular Honda Models

Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160

₹ 1.06 - 1.1 Lakh

Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G

₹ 74,536 - 82,734

Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine

₹ 77,378 - 82,878

Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125

₹ 85,131 - 90,567

Honda Dio
Honda Dio

₹ 68,625 - 77,712

Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI

₹ 78,920 - 88,093

Honda Livo
Honda Livo

₹ 78,500 - 82,500

Honda Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0

₹ 1.39 - 1.4 Lakh

Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade

₹ 1.12 - 1.16 Lakh

Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia

₹ 82,566 - 89,903

Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing

₹ 39.2 Lakh

Honda CB 350 RS
Honda CB 350 RS

₹ 2.15 - 2.18 Lakh

Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR

₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh

Honda H Ness CB 350
Honda H Ness CB 350

₹ 1.96 - 2.15 Lakh

Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R

₹ 2.77 Lakh

Honda CB200X
Honda CB200X

₹ 1.45 - 1.46 Lakh

Honda CB300F
Honda CB300F

₹ 1.7 Lakh

Honda CB500X
Honda CB500X

₹ 6.87 Lakh

Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R

₹ 9.35 Lakh

Honda CB 650 R
Honda CB 650 R

₹ 8.67 Lakh

Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus

₹ 14.47 Lakh

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

₹ 16.02 - 17.56 Lakh

Honda Dio 125
Honda Dio 125

₹ 83,400 - 92,300

Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100

₹ 64,900

Honda SP 160
Honda SP 160

₹ 1.18 - 1.22 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Hyundai New Kona Electric
Hyundai New Kona Electric

₹ 24 - 26 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 23, 2023

Maserati MC20 Cielo
Maserati MC20 Cielo

₹ 1 - 1.1 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Lexus New RX
Lexus New RX

₹ 1.04 - 1.05 Crore

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

Triumph Scrambler 400 X
Triumph Scrambler 400 X

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 18, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Indian New Chieftain
Indian New Chieftain

₹ 33 - 34 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 19, 2023

TVS ADV
TVS ADV

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 25, 2023

Hero Electric AE-47
Hero Electric AE-47

₹ 1.5 - 1.7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Benelli New BN 302R
Benelli New BN 302R

₹ 3.25 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 26, 2023

Husqvarna Vitpilen 401
Husqvarna Vitpilen 401

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 27, 2023

QJ Motor SRK 600 RR
QJ Motor SRK 600 RR

₹ 5 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Piaggio Vespa GTS 300
Piaggio Vespa GTS 300

₹ 4 - 5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Oct 31, 2023

Consider Exploring

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Mini Countryman Shadow Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 49 Lakh
Mini Countryman Shadow Edition Launched; Priced At Rs 49 Lakh
c&b icon
By Sidharth Nambiar
calendar-icon

-16756 second ago

This limited-run variant of the Countryman will be limited to just 24 units

2024 Isuzu D-Max Revealed; Gets Revised Styling And Feature Updates
2024 Isuzu D-Max Revealed; Gets Revised Styling And Feature Updates
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-16072 second ago

The facelift arrives about four years after the third-gen pick-up was first shown to the public.

Nissan Magnite AMT Launched In India At An Introductory Price Of Rs 6.50 Lakh
Nissan Magnite AMT Launched In India At An Introductory Price Of Rs 6.50 Lakh
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-14904 second ago

Equipped with a five-speed automated manual transmission, the Magnite EZ-Shift is now the most affordable SUV in India with an AMT.

Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition Launched
Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition Launched
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-14377 second ago

Special editions of the CB350 series offer unique colour schemes and cost about Rs 1,500 more than the standard models.

Suzuki Unveils The All-New V-Strom 800
Suzuki Unveils The All-New V-Strom 800
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-11107 second ago

Suzuki has tuned the V-Strom 800 more for street riding and long-distance touring.

Skoda Slavia Matte Edition Priced From Rs 15.52 Lakh
Skoda Slavia Matte Edition Priced From Rs 15.52 Lakh
c&b icon
By Jaiveer Mehra
calendar-icon

-10013 second ago

Limited-run Matte Edition variants cost Rs 40,000 more than the fully-loaded Style trims.

Mercedes India CEO Santosh Iyer On EVs, Charging Infra And Future Models
Mercedes India CEO Santosh Iyer On EVs, Charging Infra And Future Models
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

-9374 second ago

We caught up with Mercedes-Benz India MD and CEO Santosh Iyer to get some insights on the business of luxury EVs and the way ahead for the three-pointed star.

Tata Harrier Facelift vs Original: What’s Different?
Tata Harrier Facelift vs Original: What’s Different?
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

-6963 second ago

The Harrier facelift brings about several visual enhancements and feature upgrades to differentiate itself from its predecessor

Porsche, TAG Heuer Unveils 718 Cayman GT4 RS 'Legends of Panamericana'
Porsche, TAG Heuer Unveils 718 Cayman GT4 RS 'Legends of Panamericana'
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

-6606 second ago

The two examples pay homage to the Porsche 550 Coupé Carrera Panamericana race cars from 70 years ago.

BYD India Partners With OHM E Logistics To Deliver 300 e6 Electric MPVs
BYD India Partners With OHM E Logistics To Deliver 300 e6 Electric MPVs
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-4657 second ago

The BYD e6 electric MPV will be delivered to OHM E Mobility in a phased manner over the next six months. The first phase of the project will see the delivery of 50 BYD e6 vehicles, which got flagged off in Hyderabad.

Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

22 hours ago

New colour schemes with gold pinstriping to be on offer for the 350 cc models

Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
Royal Enfield Himalayan 452 Revealed On Social Media
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

Short clip shared on social media provides the first official look at the undisguised Himalayan 452.

Hero MotoCorp Trademarks Hurikan, Hurikan 440 Names
Hero MotoCorp Trademarks Hurikan, Hurikan 440 Names
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 day ago

New names could be used for models based on the new 440 platform co-developed with Harley-Davidson.

BMW CE 02 Production Begins At TVS' Hosur Plant
BMW CE 02 Production Begins At TVS' Hosur Plant
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

3 days ago

With the completion of a decade of partnership, the two companies have developed and launched five motorcycles under the 310 cc series

Honda Prologue Electric SUV Specifications Revealed
Honda Prologue Electric SUV Specifications Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

Honda anticipates order availability later this year, with deliveries commencing in early 2024

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition Launched
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved