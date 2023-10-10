Honda H’ness CB350 Legacy Edition, CB350RS New Hue Edition Launched
By Jaiveer Mehra
2 mins read
10-Oct-23 02:00 PM IST
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India has launched special editions of the H’ness CB350 and the CB350RS called the Legacy Edition and New Hue Edition respectively. The Legacy Edition is priced at Rs 2.16 lakh while the New Hue Edition is priced at Rs 2.19 lakh (all prices, ex-showroom) making the two special editions about Rs 1,500 more expensive than the DLX Pro variants of the H’ness and CB350RS. Customers can book the special editions of the two motorcycles at the company’s BigWing dealerships across the country with deliveries to commence soon.
The H'Ness Legacy Edition gets a paint scheme inspired by the CB350 from the 1970s.
Starting with the H’Ness CB350 Legacy Edition, the motorcycle features a paint scheme inspired by the CB350 from the 1970s. It is finished in a new Pearl Siren Blue paint scheme featuring variant-specific tank graphics and Legacy Edition badging. The bike also gets the extensive chrome detailing of the standard DLX Pro variant.
Moving to the CB350RS New Hue Edition, as the name suggests, it adds two new dual-tone colour options to the motorcycle – Sports Red and Athletic Blue. Unlike the dual-tone finish on the DLX Pro where the upper and lower fuel tank feature different finishes, the New Hue Edition features a contrasting white finish to the rear section of the fuel tank with the primary colour occupying more of the tank. The special edition also features stripes on the fenders and alloy wheels and a body colour insert on the headlamp cover. The rear grab handle is also finished in body colour.
CB350RS New Hue Edition gets two new dual-tone colour schemes.
The special editions otherwise are identical to the standard top variants getting features such as alloy wheels, part-digital instrument cluster with Bluetooth connectivity, all-LED lighting, slipper clutch and ride modes.
Both bikes continue to use the same 348.36cc, single-cylinder, air-cooled engine good for 20.7 bhp at 5,500 rpm and 30 Nm at 3,000 rpm.
