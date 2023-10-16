2024 Honda CB300R Launched In India; Gets A Price Cut Of Rs. 37,000
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
16-Oct-23 05:27 PM IST
Highlights
- Honda launches the 2024 CB300R in India
- It is priced at Rs. 2.40 lakh (ex-showroom)
- It gets a price cut of Rs. 37,000
Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the 2024 model of the CB300R café racer in India at a price of Rs. 2.4 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The neo sports café racer gets a price cut of Rs. 37,000 and was earlier priced at Rs. 2.77 lakh. This makes it significantly more affordable, making a good case for itself, in terms of sales and dealership footfalls. Honda hasn’t revealed the reason behind the price cut.
Also Read: 2024 Honda CB300R Revealed
The motorcycle gets the same 286 cc single-cylinder engine which is liquid-cooled and makes 30.7 bhp at 9,000 rpm, with peak torque output of 27.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and a slipper clutch. Tipping the scales at just 146 kg, CB300R is the lightest motorcycle in its category. Complimenting this are 41 mm bronze-coloured USD front forks and an adjustable mono-shock absorber.
Other parts like rear monoshock, brakes and alloy wheel design stay the same as before. Features on the motorcycle include dual-channel ABS, circular digital instrument cluster and full LED lighting.
The motorcycle will be available in two colours – Pearl Spartan Red and Matte Massive Grey Metallic.
