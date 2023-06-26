2024 Honda CB300R Revealed; India Launch Later In The Year

Honda Motor Co. unveiled the 2024 CB300R neo sports café racer for global markets. For the new model year, the motorcycle gets two new colours – Pearl Dusk Yellow and Metallic Black. These new colour schemes will be launched in USA for now and we expect these to be launched in India later this year.

Apart from new colour schemes, the motorcycle stays the same as before. It continues to get the same 286 cc single-cylinder engine which is liquid-cooled and makes 30.70 bhp at 9,000 rpm, with peak torque output of 27.5 Nm at 7,500 rpm. The engine is paired to a 6-speed gearbox with an assist and a slipper clutch. And yes, it will meet the latest emission norms as well.

In terms of cycle parts, the 2024 Honda CB300R gets bronze-coloured upside down fork on the Pearl Dusk Yellow colour and black USDs on the Metallic Black colour. Other parts like rear monoshock, brakes and alloy wheel design stay the same as before. Features on the motorcycle include dual-channel ABS, circular digital instrument cluster and full LED lighting.

Now, Honda already sells the CB300R in India, which is priced at Rs. 2.77 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Expect the 2024 model to be priced at a slight premium when it is launched.