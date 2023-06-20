  • Home
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Launches OBD2 Compliant Shine 125

The 2023 Shine 125 is launched at Rs. 79,800 for the drum variant, while the disc version is priced at Rs. 83,800
Highlights
  • The Shine 125 is available in two variants
  • Powered by the 123.94cc motor producing 10.59 bhp
  • Customers can also opt for the 10-year warranty package

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launched the OBD2-compliant Shine 125 motorcycle in India. Prices for the Shine 125 start at Rs 79,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is available in two variants – Drum and Disc, with the latter being dearer by Rs 4000.

 

Also Read: Honda Introduces 10-Year Extended Warranty for Scooters and Motorcycles

 

Honda hasn’t tweaked the motor and continues to be powered by the same fuel-injected 123.94 cc single-cylinder engine. Honda has updated the engine so that it now complies with OBD-2 technology, which helps keep emissions in check. It makes 10.59 bhp and 11 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. What is also interesting is that the Shine 125 can also run on E20 blended fuel as well. 

 

Customers can also opt for Honda’s 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) on the 2023 Shine 125. In terms of the colours on offer, the bike’s offered in five colours - Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Matte Axis Grey, Rebel Red Metallic, and Decent Blue Metallic.

 

The Shine 125 finished in Rebel Red Metallic

 

Also Read: Honda Renames The ‘Activa 6G’ To Just ‘Activa’

 

Speaking on the launch of the new OBD2-compliant 2023 Shine 125,  Tsutsumu Otani - President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Leading the 125 cc motorcycle segment, the success of brand Shine is a testimony to the love and trust of our customers. As we launch the 2023 Shine 125, I am confident, it will create a new benchmark in its segment and further strengthen our position.”

 

The Shine 125 is one of the highest-selling 125 cc motorcycles in India and has been a successful model for the company. 

Honda CB Shine
Starts at ₹ 77,378
0
8.1
10
c&b expert Rating

