Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Launches OBD2 Compliant Shine 125

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launched the OBD2-compliant Shine 125 motorcycle in India. Prices for the Shine 125 start at Rs 79,800 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The bike is available in two variants – Drum and Disc, with the latter being dearer by Rs 4000.

Honda hasn’t tweaked the motor and continues to be powered by the same fuel-injected 123.94 cc single-cylinder engine. Honda has updated the engine so that it now complies with OBD-2 technology, which helps keep emissions in check. It makes 10.59 bhp and 11 Nm and is mated to a 5-speed gearbox. What is also interesting is that the Shine 125 can also run on E20 blended fuel as well.

Customers can also opt for Honda’s 10-year warranty package (3 years standard + 7 years optional extended warranty) on the 2023 Shine 125. In terms of the colours on offer, the bike’s offered in five colours - Black, Geny Grey Metallic, Matte Axis Grey, Rebel Red Metallic, and Decent Blue Metallic.

The Shine 125 finished in Rebel Red Metallic

Speaking on the launch of the new OBD2-compliant 2023 Shine 125, Tsutsumu Otani - President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India, said, “Leading the 125 cc motorcycle segment, the success of brand Shine is a testimony to the love and trust of our customers. As we launch the 2023 Shine 125, I am confident, it will create a new benchmark in its segment and further strengthen our position.”

The Shine 125 is one of the highest-selling 125 cc motorcycles in India and has been a successful model for the company.