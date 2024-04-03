Login
Two-Wheeler Sales March 2024: Honda Registers Soaring Sale Of 3.86 Lakh Units

The brand witnessed substantial growth in domestic as well as in exports
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on April 3, 2024

Highlights

  • Domestic sales stood at 3,58,151 units, while exports stood at 28,304
  • Domestic YoY sales recorded a staggering 81 per cent hike
  • Exports recorded an astounding 95 per cent YoY growth

Honda 2Wheelers India has reported a commendable FY24 with cumulative annual sales recorded at 48,93,522 units, securing a strong positive YoY growth of 12 per cent. For monthly sales for March ‘24, the overall sales stood at 3,86,455 units, of which, domestic sales stood at 3,58,151 units and exports at 28,304 units. 

 

In terms of YoY growth, the company registered a staggering 81 per cent growth in the domestic market, while exports grew by an astonishing 95 per cent. Compared to FY23, Honda recorded a 12 per cent growth in FY24.

 

Also Read: Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India Sales Cross 6 Crore Mark In India

In the year 2023-24, Honda added five new models to its portfolio that include, the CB350, SP160, Dio 125, XL750 Transalp and the NX500. Apart from that, the company also introduced special edition variants of the Activa, SP125, Hornet 2.0, Dio 125, H’ness CB350 and CB350RS.  

 

Also Read: Honda Sahara 300 ADV Unveiled As A Successor To The XRE 300

Out of Honda’s current two-wheeler portfolio, the Activa 6G continues to rack up the majority of the sales, followed by the Shine 125 with good sales figures. In terms of upcoming two-wheelers from Honda, it will be the electric derivative of the Activa, considering other major two-wheeler brands and start-ups have managed to secure a place in the booming EV segment. Furthermore, Honda is reportedly working on an adventure-focused motorcycle based on the CB350 platform and is likely to be called the CB350X. Lastly, considering the healthy demand for premium motorcycles in Honda’s stable, we expect more international models to make it to Indian shores.

# Honda two-wheeler exports# Honda sales# Honda activa# Honda Shine 125# Honda CB350X# bike# Bikes# Two Wheelers
