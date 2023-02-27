Honda Teases New 100 cc ‘Shine’ Motorcycle; Launch On March 15, 2023

Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) will launch a new 100 cc commuter motorcycle on March 15, 2023. The ‘block your date’ mail that HMSI sent us, said that the new model is going to be a ‘SHINING FUTURE’ with #Honda की100. Right now, Honda has the Livo and CD 110 Dream in its portfolio, both 110 cc models, but the company doesn’t have a 100 cc motorcycle in its line-up currently, which is where Honda is likely to launch the new motorcycle.

The Honda Shine has been a successful motorcycle for HMSI, with it being the best-selling 125 cc motorcycle in India for many years now. It has seen success in the rural market as well and launching a new 100 cc motorcycle with frugality as a USP, under the ‘Shine’ brand could prove to be successful for the company. Expect the design language of the new motorcycle to be similar to that of the Honda Shine. The new motorcycle will go up against formidable rivals in the Hero Splendor, Hero HF Deluxe, Bajaj Platina 100, TVS Sport and so on.

For now, there is not much available in terms of details, but stay tuned to carandbike.com as we will keep you updated with latest news on the new Honda motorcycle launch.

(Image courtesy: ThrustZone)

Honda will soon launch a new 350 cc motorcycle, adding to its BingWing CB 350 line-up. Images that surfaced online from a BigWing dealer event show that Honda might soon release a cafe racer variant of the CB350. The Honda CB350 is a retro-styled 350 cc motorcycle from Honda. The engine powering the bike produces 20.7 bhp and 30 Nm of torque. The new cafe racer will also likely be powered by the same engine and feature the same mechanical underpinnings as the H’Ness CB350.