Honda CB350 Based Cafe Racer Spied; Launch On March 2

The new cafe racer variant will likely feature the same mechanical underpinnings as the H’Ness CB350
By Sidharth Nambiar
2 mins read
26-Feb-23 12:20 PM IST
Highlights
  • The engine powering the bike produces 20.7 bhp and 30 Nm of torque
  • Images show the bike in two colours, one is in blue and white while the other is in a red and white shade
  • The bike is expected to launch sometime in March and will be sold through Honda’s BigWing dealership network.

Images that surfaced online from a BigWing dealer event show that Honda might soon release a cafe racer variant of the CB350. The Honda CB350 is a retro-styled 350 cc motorcycle from Honda. The engine powering the bike produces 20.7 bhp and 30 Nm of torque. The new cafe racer will also likely be powered by the same engine and feature the same mechanical underpinnings as the H’Ness CB350. The CB350 Brigade nametag was trademarked a few months by Honda. It could be possible that this model will be called by that name.

Images show the bike in two colours, one is in blue and white while the other is in a red and white shade. The bike features a single seat setup with a tail cowl behind it to add to its cafe racer aesthetic. It also gets headlight covers that give the bike a more appealing retro look. The photos also showed what looked like an updated version of the H'Ness CB350, fitted with a few extra features like a pillion backrest, engine guard and a front visor.

The Honda H’Ness CB350 currently comes at price tag of around Rs. 2 lakhs for the standard version, and about Rs. 2.08 lakhs for the Anniversary edition. There is no doubt that the CB350 cafe racer will come at a premium considering all the extra accessories it comes with. Honda is also likely to offer all the accessories present on the bike as extras that can be purchased by existing CB350 owners to fit to their motorcycles. The bike is expected to launch on March 2 and will be sold through Honda’s BigWing dealership network.

 

