Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Initiates Recall For H'ness CB 350 and CB 350 RS Motorcycles

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a recall for a certain number of H'ness CB 350 and CB 350 RS units to address potential issues with faulty parts. The recall, initiated due to concerns over the manufacturing of certain components, aims to inspect and replace the affected parts, manufactured between October 2020 and January 2023.

One of the identified issues involves the rubber parts of the rear stop light switch. HMSI has determined that an improper manufacturing process may lead to crack development on the rubber, potentially causing water entry and corrosion inside the switch. This, in turn, could result in a malfunction of the rear stop light. As a precautionary measure, the company will be replacing these affected parts free of cost, regardless of the warranty status of the vehicle.

Additionally, the recall also addresses concerns related to the inappropriate moulding procedure of the sensor housing. HMSI highlighted that a gap might occur in the sensor body sealing, allowing water entry inside the bank angle sensor. In the worst-case scenario, this could lead to possible sensor malfunction and vehicle stalling. Units manufactured between October 2020 and December 2021 are affected by this issue. HMSI has scheduled the replacement of the identified faulty parts at BigWing dealerships across India, starting from the second week of December 2023.