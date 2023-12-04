Login

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Initiates Recall For H'ness CB 350 and CB 350 RS Motorcycles

The recall, initiated due to concerns over the manufacturing of certain components, aims to inspect and replace the affected parts
By Carandbike Team

1 mins read

Published on December 4, 2023

Story

Highlights

  • Recall affects units manufactured between October 2020 and January 2023.
  • Identified issues include those with the rear stop light switch and sensor housing.
  • The company will be replacing these affected parts free of cost.

Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India (HMSI) has announced a recall for a certain number of H'ness CB 350 and CB 350 RS units to address potential issues with faulty parts. The recall, initiated due to concerns over the manufacturing of certain components, aims to inspect and replace the affected parts, manufactured between October 2020 and January 2023. 

 

Also Read: Auto Sales November 2023: Honda Cars India Reports Domestic Sales Of 8,730 Units

One of the identified issues involves the rubber parts of the rear stop light switch. HMSI has determined that an improper manufacturing process may lead to crack development on the rubber, potentially causing water entry and corrosion inside the switch. This, in turn, could result in a malfunction of the rear stop light. As a precautionary measure, the company will be replacing these affected parts free of cost, regardless of the warranty status of the vehicle.

 

Also Read: Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Honda 2Wheeler India Sells 4,47,849 Units

 

Additionally, the recall also addresses concerns related to the inappropriate moulding procedure of the sensor housing. HMSI highlighted that a gap might occur in the sensor body sealing, allowing water entry inside the bank angle sensor. In the worst-case scenario, this could lead to possible sensor malfunction and vehicle stalling. Units manufactured between October 2020 and December 2021 are affected by this issue. HMSI has scheduled the replacement of the identified faulty parts at BigWing dealerships across India, starting from the second week of December 2023. 

  Latest News

  Related Articles

Honda CB350: Full Accessories List Revealed
Honda CB350: Full Accessories List Revealed
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

11 days ago

The new Honda CB350 now comes with touring-friendly accessories from the dealership including a taller windscreen, leg guards, fog lamps and more

Honda CB350 To Be Launched In Japan With A New Name
Honda CB350 To Be Launched In Japan With A New Name
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The made-in-India Honda CB350 H'ness is already on sale in Japan. The new CB350 will be an addition to the lineup as the 'GB350 C' and will sport new colours

Honda Introduces Honda Sensing 360+ Safety System for Global Market
Honda Introduces Honda Sensing 360+ Safety System for Global Market
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

16 days ago

Building upon the existing Honda Sensing 360, the latest updates aim to mitigate blind spots around vehicles to aid collision avoidance and reduce driver burden during journeys.

New Honda CB350: Top 5 Highlights
New Honda CB350: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

16 days ago

After recently sharing multiple teasers of a new motorcycle, Honda India has launched the new CB350, a more retro-style version of the modern classic bike.

New Honda CB350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh; Rivals RE Classic 350
New Honda CB350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh; Rivals RE Classic 350
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

16 days ago

The CB350 is the third model introduced using the 350cc platform featuring retro classic styling

  Home
  News
  Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Initiates Recall For H'ness CB 350 and CB 350 RS Motorcycles
