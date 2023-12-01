Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Honda 2Wheeler India Sells 4,47,849 Units

Honda 2Wheeler India has released the sales figures for November 2023 registering a positive growth of 20 per cent with respect to the corresponding month last year. The company managed to sell a total of 4,47,849 units, of which 4,20,677 units comprised domestic sales while 27,172 units consisted of exports. The festive season has contributed to allowing Honda to register positive growth for November 2023.

Apart from November sales, Honda has also recently launched the new CB350 classic retro-styled motorcycle that rivals the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The motorcycle utilises the same 350cc platform that is used by the H’ness CB350 and CB350RS models. In addition to that, the company has opened two new BigWing dealerships in Bengaluru in Karnataka and Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu. Lastly, the company conducted road safety awareness programs in 12 cities across the country.