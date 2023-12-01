Login

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Honda 2Wheeler India Sells 4,47,849 Units

The company witnessed an increase in numbers due to the festive season registering a growth of 20 per cent compared to the corresponding month last year
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 1, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Managed to sell 4,47,849 units in November 2023
  • Witnessed a jump of 20 per cent to corresponding month last year
  • Exports stood at 27,172 units for November 2023

Honda 2Wheeler India has released the sales figures for November 2023 registering a positive growth of 20 per cent with respect to the corresponding month last year. The company managed to sell a total of 4,47,849 units, of which 4,20,677 units comprised domestic sales while 27,172 units consisted of exports. The festive season has contributed to allowing Honda to register positive growth for November 2023.

 

Also Read: New Honda CB350 Launched At Rs 2 Lakh; Rivals RE Classic 350

Apart from November sales, Honda has also recently launched the new CB350 classic retro-styled motorcycle that rivals the Royal Enfield Classic 350. The motorcycle utilises the same 350cc platform that is used by the H’ness CB350 and CB350RS models. In addition to that, the company has opened two new BigWing dealerships in Bengaluru in Karnataka and Nagercoil in Tamil Nadu. Lastly, the company conducted road safety awareness programs in 12 cities across the country.

# Honda 2 wheeler sales# Honda sales November 2023# Honda India
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai i10
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner
6.7
0
10
2017 Toyota Fortuner
  • 1,18,054 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 24.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
2021 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 22,376 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 6.85 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
6.5
0
10
2012 Honda City
  • 84,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 4.20 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
6.2
0
10
2013 Audi A6
  • 77,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 8.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 BMW X1
7.0
0
10
2014 BMW X1
  • 44,300 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A3
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A3
  • 47,549 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 12.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10
7.6
0
10
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 53,763 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 3.95 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Hyundai Alcazar
8.8
0
10
2022 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 24,110 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 20.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 SsangYong Rexton W
6.3
0
10
2014 SsangYong Rexton W
  • 72,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 5.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Honda Models

Honda CB Unicorn 160
Honda CB Unicorn 160

₹ 1.06 - 1.1 Lakh

Honda Activa 6G
Honda Activa 6G

₹ 74,536 - 82,734

Honda CB Shine
Honda CB Shine

₹ 77,378 - 82,878

Honda SP 125
Honda SP 125

₹ 85,131 - 90,567

Honda Dio
Honda Dio

₹ 68,625 - 77,712

Honda Activa 125 FI
Honda Activa 125 FI

₹ 78,920 - 88,093

Honda Livo
Honda Livo

₹ 78,500 - 82,500

Honda Hornet 2.0
Honda Hornet 2.0

₹ 1.39 - 1.4 Lakh

Honda X-Blade
Honda X-Blade

₹ 1.12 - 1.16 Lakh

Honda Grazia
Honda Grazia

₹ 82,566 - 89,903

Honda Gold Wing
Honda Gold Wing

₹ 39.2 Lakh

Honda CB 350 RS
Honda CB 350 RS

₹ 2.15 - 2.18 Lakh

Honda CBR 1000RR
Honda CBR 1000RR

₹ 16.43 - 19.28 Lakh

Honda H Ness CB 350
Honda H Ness CB 350

₹ 1.96 - 2.15 Lakh

Honda CB300R
Honda CB300R

₹ 2.4 Lakh

Honda CB200X
Honda CB200X

₹ 1.45 - 1.46 Lakh

Honda CB300F
Honda CB300F

₹ 1.7 Lakh

Honda CB500X
Honda CB500X

₹ 6.87 Lakh

Honda CBR650R
Honda CBR650R

₹ 9.35 Lakh

Honda CB 650 R
Honda CB 650 R

₹ 8.67 Lakh

Honda CB1000R Plus
Honda CB1000R Plus

₹ 14.47 Lakh

Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin
Honda CRF1100L Africa Twin

₹ 16.02 - 17.56 Lakh

Honda SP 160
Honda SP 160

₹ 1.18 - 1.22 Lakh

Honda Shine 100
Honda Shine 100

₹ 64,900

Honda Dio 125
Honda Dio 125

₹ 83,400 - 92,300

Honda CB350
Honda CB350

₹ 1.99 - 2.17 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 14, 2023

Mercedes-Maybach EQS
Mercedes-Maybach EQS

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 2.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Aprilia RS 457
Aprilia RS 457

Expected Price :

₹ 3.3 - 3.6 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Honda Activa 7G
Honda Activa 7G

Expected Price :

₹ 80,000 - 95,000

Expected Launch : Dec 15, 2023

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 20, 2023

Yamaha New YZF R3
Yamaha New YZF R3

Expected Price :

₹ 3.5 - 3.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 21, 2023

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sales Sink In November 2023: Is The Sedan Finally Running Out Of Steam?
Maruti Suzuki Ciaz Sales Sink In November 2023: Is The Sedan Finally Running Out Of Steam?
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Now in its 10th year on sale, Maruti’s compact sedan found the least amount of takers this year in the month of November.

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: TVS Sees 31 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: TVS Sees 31 Per Cent Y-o-Y Growth
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

TVS Motor Company saw a growth of 50 per cent in domestic sales from November 2022.

Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition Launched; Priced Rs 2 Lakh Lower
Maruti Suzuki Jimny Thunder Edition Launched; Priced Rs 2 Lakh Lower
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The Thunder Edition is up to Rs 2 lakh more affordable than the standard Jimny and is available for a limited period.

Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Begin In USA; Prices Start At $79,990
Tesla Cybertruck Deliveries Begin In USA; Prices Start At $79,990
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Tesla Motors has begun deliveries of the Cybertruck in USA. Currently, there are two models on sale, an AWD variant and the top-spec model, which is dubbed ‘Cyberbeast’.

Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 87,096 Units
Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Suzuki Motorcycle India Sells 87,096 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The brand has witnessed a YoY growth of 9.7 per cent compared to the corresponding period last year.

Auto Sales November 2023: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Remain Flat
Auto Sales November 2023: Maruti Suzuki Domestic Passenger Vehicle Sales Remain Flat
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Maruti continued to see strong demand in the utility vehicle and van segments, though small car sales continue to sag.

Auto Sales November 2023: MG Motor India Registers 4,154 Units Of Sales
Auto Sales November 2023: MG Motor India Registers 4,154 Units Of Sales
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

The brand has witnessed a dip in sales of 18 per cent when compared to sales from the previous month.

Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings; Average Waiting Period Is 6-7 Months
Hyundai Exter Crosses 1 Lakh Bookings; Average Waiting Period Is 6-7 Months
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

Previously, in October 2023, the Exter bagged over 75,000 bookings, and the 50,000 mark was reached within the first month of its launch.

Hyundai, Kia Unveil New 'Uni Wheel' Drive System
Hyundai, Kia Unveil New 'Uni Wheel' Drive System
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

New tech moves the EV's reduction gear into the wheel hub allowing for more compact electric motors and greater space efficiency

Auto Sales November 2023: Hyundai Motor India Sells 65,801 Units
Auto Sales November 2023: Hyundai Motor India Sells 65,801 Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

6 hours ago

Hyundai has witnessed a month-over-month decline of 4.2 per cent in sales as compared to the month of October 2023

Made In India Honda Elevate Debuts As New-Generation WR-V In Japan
Made In India Honda Elevate Debuts As New-Generation WR-V In Japan
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

15 days ago

The 2024 Honda WR-V for Japan is the made-in-India Elevate SUV produced at the automaker’s Tapukara facility and exported to several markets overseas

Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
Honda Teases New Liveries For the CB350 H’ness and CB350RS
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

1 month ago

New colour schemes with gold pinstriping to be on offer for the 350 cc models

Honda Cars India Sales Up 37.5 Per Cent In June 2018
Honda Cars India Sales Up 37.5 Per Cent In June 2018
c&b icon
By Cyrus Dhabhar
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Honda Cars India Limited or HCIL has posted a total sales growth of 37.5 per cent in the month June 2018 as compared to the same time period last year. The total sales figures for Honda Cars India stood at 17,602 units (domestic sales) spurred by the popularity of the likes of the new Honda Amaze that clocked an impressive figure of 9103 units sold. The Honda Amaze had similarly sold over 9789 units in May 2018 overtaking the popular Honda City as Honda India's largest selling offering in India. Exports for the month of June 2018 stood at a total of just 486 units for Honda Cars India.

Honda Drive To Discover 8: Journey To The Land Of the Thunder Dragon - Bhutan
Honda Drive To Discover 8: Journey To The Land Of the Thunder Dragon - Bhutan
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

2 months ago

For the Honda Drive to Discover 8, this year we head to the land of Thunder Dragon - Bhutan. Here's a brief account of my journey to a country which is called the happiest place on earth. To add to my delight, I was going to drive all the way out there, from India, with a fleet of Honda cars at my disposal.

Honda Mobilio's Demand Goes Through the Roof
Honda Mobilio's Demand Goes Through the Roof
loader
By Kritika Sethi
calendar-icon

2 months ago

Though, everyone knew that the 7-seater MPV would receive a great response, the carmaker has revealed that it received 85 per cent of bookings for the Mobilio's diesel variant.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Two-Wheeler Sales November 2023: Honda 2Wheeler India Sells 4,47,849 Units
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved