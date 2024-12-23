Login
2025 Honda SP125 Launched In India At Rs 91,771

The Honda SP125 is now OBD2B compliant and can be had at a starting price tag of Rs 91,771
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 23, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Honda has launched the updated Honda SP125 in India.
  • The motorcycle is now compliant with OBD2B regulations.
  • Now gets a 4.2-inch TFT display, and a USB Type-C charging port.

Honda has launched the 2025 SP125 in the Indian market at a starting price tag of Rs 91,771 (ex-showroom). Now compliant with OBD2B regulations, the updated version of the motorcycle gets a range of new features to keep it up-to-date in the Indian market. The updated motorcycle will be offered in two variants- Drum and Disc (priced at Rs 1.00 lakh, ex-showroom). Compared to the outgoing model’s prices, the Drum variant is Rs 4303 more expensive, while the Disc variant is Rs 8532 more expensive than before.

 

Also Read: 2025 Honda Activa 125 Launched At Rs 94,422; Gets New 4.2-inch TFT Display
 

The biggest change on the updated SP125 is the addition of a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The console is also compatible with Honda’s RoadSync app, which enables functions such as navigation and call/message alerts. The motorcycle now offers a USB Type-C charging port. The motorcycle can be had in five colour options- Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Imperial Red Metallic, and Matt Marvel Blue Metallic. 


Also Read: Honda And Nissan In Talks To Join Forces; New Conglomerate Will Focus On EVs

2025 Honda SP 125 Launched In India At Rs 91 771 1

The 2025 SP125 churns out the same power figures as before

 

The SP125 continues to be powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. Even in OBD2B-compliant form, the engine continues to churn out almost identical power figures of 10.72 bhp and 10.9 Nm. The engine continues to be mated to a 5-speed gearbox and comes equipped with an idling stop system which enhances fuel efficiency. 



 

# Honda Motorcycle & Scooter# Honda India# Honda SP125# OBD2B regulations# 2025 Honda SP125# 2025 Honda SP125 features# 2025 SP125 price# Bikes# Two Wheelers
