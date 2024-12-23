2025 Honda SP125 Launched In India At Rs 91,771

Honda has launched the 2025 SP125 in the Indian market at a starting price tag of Rs 91,771 (ex-showroom). Now compliant with OBD2B regulations, the updated version of the motorcycle gets a range of new features to keep it up-to-date in the Indian market. The updated motorcycle will be offered in two variants- Drum and Disc (priced at Rs 1.00 lakh, ex-showroom). Compared to the outgoing model’s prices, the Drum variant is Rs 4303 more expensive, while the Disc variant is Rs 8532 more expensive than before.

The biggest change on the updated SP125 is the addition of a 4.2-inch TFT display with Bluetooth connectivity. The console is also compatible with Honda’s RoadSync app, which enables functions such as navigation and call/message alerts. The motorcycle now offers a USB Type-C charging port. The motorcycle can be had in five colour options- Pearl Igneous Black, Matt Axis Grey Metallic, Pearl Siren Blue, Imperial Red Metallic, and Matt Marvel Blue Metallic.



The 2025 SP125 churns out the same power figures as before

The SP125 continues to be powered by a 124cc, single-cylinder, fuel-injected engine. Even in OBD2B-compliant form, the engine continues to churn out almost identical power figures of 10.72 bhp and 10.9 Nm. The engine continues to be mated to a 5-speed gearbox and comes equipped with an idling stop system which enhances fuel efficiency.





