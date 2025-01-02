Honda Elevate Black Edition To Be Launched Soon

Honda might not be arriving at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, but that doesn’t mean they won’t have any action entering the new year. Spied undisguised for the first time, Honda is prepping a black edition of the Elevate, which is expected to be launched soon. This is the second special edition for the Elevate after the Apex Edition launched around the festive season of 2024.

Going by the general thumb rule of any black edition, the Elevate seems to come with all-black wheels, a black finish to the mirrors, a roof-mounted spoiler, blacked-out window surrounds and of course a black edition badge on the tailgate. Even the cabin will see an all-black treatment that will surely lend the rather simple black-brown cabin a sportier appeal. We expect this black edition to carry a special name and badging, and its likely to be based on the range-topping trim. It will also demand a little price premium over the top-spec trim. Moreover, it can also spearhead a stealthy black edition for the rest of the Honda line-up as well.



Powertrain changes will be none, so it will continue to offer a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine making 120bhp and 145Nm. With a choice of both a six-speed manual and a CVT automatic, the Elevate black edition might be offered in limited numbers with a price premium of around Rs 20,000-40,000 over the equivalent variant.

