Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
2025 Toyota CamryKia SyrosMahindra BE 6Mahindra XEV 9eMercedes-Benz G 580 EV
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Kia EV5Mercedes-Benz G 580 EVMercedes-Benz EQS 450 SUVMaruti Suzuki eVXMahindra New Bolero
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Ducati Panigale V4TVS RoninHero Vida V2Bajaj Freedom 125 CNGTriumph Scrambler 400 X
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Royal Enfield Classic 650Suzuki SV 650Honda MaidenSuzuki GSX-R1000RHero Xoom 160
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Honda Elevate Black Edition To Be Launched Soon

After the Apex Edition launched around the festive season, the C-SUV will get a blacked-out treatment to attract more buyers
Calendar-icon

By Bilal Firfiray

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on January 2, 2025

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Following the Apex Edition launched in September 2024
  • All-black treatment on wheels, mirrors, spoiler, and cabin
  • Expected to be offered in top-spec trim with both manual and automatic

Honda might not be arriving at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Expo, but that doesn’t mean they won’t have any action entering the new year. Spied undisguised for the first time, Honda is prepping a black edition of the Elevate, which is expected to be launched soon. This is the second special edition for the Elevate after the Apex Edition launched around the festive season of 2024.

 

Also Read: Honda City, Elevate, Gen 2 Amaze Offered With Discounts Of Up To Rs 1.14 Lakh

Honda Elevate

 

Going by the general thumb rule of any black edition, the Elevate seems to come with all-black wheels, a black finish to the mirrors, a roof-mounted spoiler, blacked-out window surrounds and of course a black edition badge on the tailgate. Even the cabin will see an all-black treatment that will surely lend the rather simple black-brown cabin a sportier appeal. We expect this black edition to carry a special name and badging, and its likely to be based on the range-topping trim. It will also demand a little price premium over the top-spec trim. Moreover, it can also spearhead a stealthy black edition for the rest of the Honda line-up as well. 


Also Read: 2025 Honda Amaze Launched In India; Prices Start From Rs 8.00 Lakh

Elevate Image 6

 

Powertrain changes will be none, so it will continue to offer a 1.5-litre naturally aspirated petrol engine making 120bhp and 145Nm. With a choice of both a six-speed manual and a CVT automatic, the Elevate black edition might be offered in limited numbers with a price premium of around Rs 20,000-40,000 over the equivalent variant. 

 

Picture Source

# honda# honda sales figures# honda car price hike# honda cars in India# honda India# honda cars india# honda india# honda car india# honda elevate india# honda elevate price# honda elevate launch# elevate honda# elevate SUV# Cars# New Cars# Upcoming SUVs
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Related Articles

  • The manufacturer also opened bookings for the electric two-wheelers in India, with the booking amount set at Rs 1000
    Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters To Be Launched At 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo
  • With 2024 nearly over, we take a look back at all the biggest happenings of the automotive industry in India and overseas that stole the headlines.
    12 Auto Newsmakers Of 2024: Affordable Coupe-SUVs, Honda-Nissan Merger, First CNG Motorcycle, Jaguar Rebranding And More
  • Updated to meet stricter OBD2B norms, Honda’s trusted 160 cc commuter now packs more features, but is also considerably more expensive than the 2024 model.
    2025 Honda Unicorn Launched At Rs 1.19 Lakh; Gets LCD Cluster, LED Headlight
  • Here is a look at all the sedans launched in India in the calendar year.
    Sedans Launched In India In 2024: New Dzire, Amaze, 5 Series, Camry And More
  • The motorcycle is available in two variants and besides the new emissions updated receives few feature additions
    2025 Honda SP160 Launched At Rs 1.22 Lakh

Latest News

  • The Japanese bike maker is reportedly working on reviving the track-focused inline-4 powered motorcycles that include the GSX-R600, GSX-R750 and the flagship GSX-R1000
    Suzuki GSX-R Series To Make A Comeback?
  • The booking amount is set at Rs 25,000.
    Kia Syros India Launch On February 1; Bookings Open On January 3
  • The Tuono 457 was unveiled globally at the EICMA Motor Show last year and is expected to be launched in India later this month.
    Aprilia Tuono 457 Listed On India Website Ahead Of Launch
  • After the Apex Edition launched around the festive season, the C-SUV will get a blacked-out treatment to attract more buyers
    Honda Elevate Black Edition To Be Launched Soon
  • This warranty covers all mechanical, electrical failures alongside defects related to material, workmanship, or manufacturing faults
    Renault India Increases Standard Vehicle Warranty Coverage To Three Years
  • All-electric derivative of Hyundai’s most popular SUV will accelerate from 0 to 100 kmph in a claimed 7.9 seconds; to be available in four variants.
    Hyundai Creta Electric Revealed: 42 kWh And 51.4 kWh Battery Options, Up To 473 KM Range
  • In December, manufacturers such as Maruti Suzuki and Toyota India reported increases in sales figures, Hyundai’s sales declined by 2.4 per cent
    Auto Sales December 2024: Maruti Suzuki, JSW MG, Toyota Report Growth; Hyundai Registers Dip
  • Entering the already crowded sub-4 metre SUV segment, the Kia Syros has a few tricks up its sleeves to make a mark. But how good it is on paper?
    Kia Syros Vs Rivals: Dimensions, Features, Powertrains Compared
  • The Creta EV is expected to be unveiled at the 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo
    Hyundai Creta EV Officially Teased Ahead of Debut
  • The manufacturer also opened bookings for the electric two-wheelers in India, with the booking amount set at Rs 1000
    Honda Activa e: And QC1 Electric Scooters To Be Launched At 2025 Bharat Mobility Global Expo

Research More on Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

Honda Elevate

Starts at ₹ 11.91 - 16.43 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View Elevate Specifications
View Elevate Features

Popular Honda Models

car&bike
About Us
Used Cars
Sell Your Car
Merger Scheme Copy
NCLT Order
Investor Relations
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Mahindra Scorpio Classic
Mahindra XUV300
Toyota Innova Crysta
Tata Punch
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2025. All rights reserved