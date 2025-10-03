Two-Wheeler Sales September 2025: Royal Enfield Reports Best Ever Sales; Hero, TVS Post Sales Growth; Honda Sales Down Year-On-Year

Two-wheeler manufacturers looked to have some reason to celebrate the onset of the new festive season, with September 2025 seeing almost all manufacturers report a growth in sales. Royal Enfield reported its best-ever cumulative sales in the brand’s history with over 1.24 lakh units sold cumulatively last month. Hero MotoCorp, meanwhile, continued to hold its place as India’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer with over 6.87 lakh units dispatched. The brand also celebrated crossing the 125 million two-wheeler production mark in the month.



Hero MotoCorp

Hero MotoCorp reported cumulative two-wheeler sales of 687,220 units last month, an 8 per cent growth over the same period last year. Sales in the domestic market accounted for 6,47,582 units with exports touching 39,638 units - the highest ever for the brand.



The company also shared VAHAN data for the month, which revealed 3,23,230 registrations completed in September 2025 - a 19 per cent year-on-year growth. The company also celebrated completing the 125 million unit production milestone.



The company attributed its strong sales to the festive season and the revised GST 2.0 rates, which ‘more than doubled’ footfalls at dealerships compared to the previous year.



Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India

Honda 2 Wheelers ended September 2025 with a cumulative 5,68,164 units dispatched - up 5 per cent from August 2025, though lower than the 5,83,633 units dispatched in the same month last year. Dosmetic dispatches stood at 5,05,693 units - down from 5,36,391 units last year. Exports in the month amounted to 62,471 units - a notable gain from 47,242 units reported in September 2024.



The slowing domestic sales were also evident in year-to-date figures for the Financial year, with 26,79,507 units sold in the April to September 2025 period - down from 28,81,419 units dispatched in the same six-month period last year. Export however, grew from 2,76,958 units in H1 FY2025 to 3,11,517 units in H1 FY2026.



TVS Motor Company

TVS Motor Company reported cumulative two-wheeler sales of 5,23,923 units last month - up from 4,71,792 units last year - a 11 per cent growth. Sales in the domestic market stood at 4,13,279 units - a 12 per cent growth year-on-year, while exports grew 8 per cent to 1,10,644 units. EV sales for the company were also up 8 per cent from 28,901 units to 31,266 units.



TVS also revealed that Q2 FY2026 (July to Sept 2025) was its best-ever quarter with wholesales of 15.07 lakh units. This comprised of 14.54 lakh two-wheelers and 0.38 lakh three-wheelers. Total exports in the quarter grew 30 per cent to 4 lakh units.



Bajaj Auto

Bajaj ended September 2025 with a cumulative 4,30,853 units dispatched - an 8 per cent growth over the same month last year. Sales in the domestic market grew about 5 per cent from 2,59,333 units in September 2024 to 2,73,188 units last year, while exports were up a stronger 12 per cent to 1,57,665 units.



Cumulatively, Bajaj reported sales of 5,10,504 units for September 2025, including commercial vehicles - a 9 per cent year-on-year growth. Cumulative domestic sales stood at 3,25,252 units while exports amounted to 1,85,252 units.



Year-to-date FY 2026, Bajaj’s domestic two-wheeler sales remained below FY2025 with 11,25,920 units dispatched compared to 12,19,298 units last year. Exports, however, were up 17 per cent from 7,64,827 units to 8,91,858 units. Cumulatively (including CVs), Bajaj’s sales were down 6 per cent compared to H1 FY2025, though a 20 per cent growth in exports in the same six-month period meant overall dispatches for FY2026 were up 4 per cent year-on-year.



Royal Enfield

Royal Enfield reported its best-ever monthly cumulative sales in September 2025 with 1,24,328 units sold - a 43 per cent uptick compared to 86,978 cumulative dispatches last year. Domestic wholesales stood at 1,13,573 units - up 43 per cent year-on-year, while exports were up 41 per cent from 7,653 units to 10,755 units



Year-to-date figures for the financial year also painted a strong picture with a cumulative sales growth of 30 per cent year-on-year in the April to September window. Cumulative sales at the end of September stood at 5,91,903 units with 5,21,482 units sold in the domestic market - a 27 per cent year-on-year growth. Cumulative exports meanwhile stood at 70,421 units, up 60 per cent from 43,937 units in the same six month period last year.

Suzuki Motorcycle India

Suzuki Motorcycle India reported cumulative sales of 1,23,550 units in September 2025 - a 25 per cent growth year-on-year. Sales in the domestic market stood at 1,05,886 units in the month - up 37 per cent from 77,263 units reported in September last year.

Exports, however, were down year-on-year from 21,922 units in September 2024 to 17,664 units in 2025. The company has not revealed numbers for its year-to-date sales for FY2026.