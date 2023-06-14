  • Home
  • News
  • Honda Unicorn Is Now BS6 OBD2-Compliant, Priced At Rs 1.10 Lakh

Honda Unicorn Is Now BS6 OBD2-Compliant, Priced At Rs 1.10 Lakh

Launched at Rs 1.10 lakh, the 2023 Unicorn now meets the stringent emission norms set by the government
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
14-Jun-23 08:24 PM IST
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India launches OBD2 compliant 2023 Unicorn.jpg
Highlights
  • Powered by a 160 cc PGM-FT engine
  • Customers can opt for the 10-year extended warranty program
  • Available in four colour options

Following the implementation of BS6 Phase-II emission norms, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the OBD2-compliant Honda Unicorn 2023 at a starting price of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Additionally, the brand also states the motorcycle will be available in four colour options - Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic & Pearl Siren Blue.

 

Also Read: Hero Passion Plus Relaunched In India; Priced At Rs 76,301

 

Powering the 2023 Unicorn is the same 160cc PGM-FI engine, which produces 13.27 bhp of power and 14.58 Nm of torque. This BS6 OBD2-compliant motor is mated to a multiplate wet clutch 5-speed gearbox. Furthermore, Honda states that the Unicorn will be offered with a special 10-year warranty package in which three years is standard and customers can opt to extend it for seven more years.

 

Also Read: 2023 Honda Dio Launched In India; Gets New Smart Variant Priced At Rs 77,712

 

The motorcycle still features the same design, and is based on a diamond-type frame and has a telescopic front suspension and a monoshock at the rear. Its 18-inch alloy wheels are shod with tubeless tyres. The motorcycle has a single-channel ABS with a 240mm front disc and a 130mm drum at the rear.

 

Speaking on the launch of new OBD2-compliant 2023 Unicorn, Tsutsumu Otani - President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “During its two-decades existence, the Unicorn remains a preferred choice among Indian motorcyclists. This launch reinforces our commitment towards offering models that combine power, efficiency, comfort meeting the latest emission norms. We extend gratitude to our loyal customers for their support.”

 

Also Read: Upcoming Harley-Davidson X440 Shown In New Images

Related Articles
Honda Two-Wheelers Reports 12.1% Drop In Sales Over April 2023
Honda Two-Wheelers Reports 12.1% Drop In Sales Over April 2023
11 days ago
Honda Motorcycles And Scooters India Twitter Page Hacked, Company Releases Statement
Honda Motorcycles And Scooters India Twitter Page Hacked, Company Releases Statement
3 months ago
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2022: Honda Registers 4% Growth With 449,391 Units Sold
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2022: Honda Registers 4% Growth With 449,391 Units Sold
7 months ago
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to launch flexi-fuel model by end-2024
Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India to launch flexi-fuel model by end-2024
8 months ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport 1.5 TDCi Diesel Titanium BS IV for sale

2018 Ford EcoSport

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.25 L
₹ 18,477/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2016 Honda Jazz V MT Petrol BS IV for sale

2016 Honda Jazz

wishlist
  • 47,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
6.25 L
₹ 13,998/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
car
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Starts at ₹ 98,931
0
8.0
10
c&b expert Rating

Honda Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now