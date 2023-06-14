Honda Unicorn Is Now BS6 OBD2-Compliant, Priced At Rs 1.10 Lakh

Following the implementation of BS6 Phase-II emission norms, Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India (HMSI) has launched the OBD2-compliant Honda Unicorn 2023 at a starting price of Rs 1.10 lakh (ex-showroom, New Delhi). Additionally, the brand also states the motorcycle will be available in four colour options - Pearl Igneous Black, Imperial Red Metallic, Mat Axis Gray Metallic & Pearl Siren Blue.

Powering the 2023 Unicorn is the same 160cc PGM-FI engine, which produces 13.27 bhp of power and 14.58 Nm of torque. This BS6 OBD2-compliant motor is mated to a multiplate wet clutch 5-speed gearbox. Furthermore, Honda states that the Unicorn will be offered with a special 10-year warranty package in which three years is standard and customers can opt to extend it for seven more years.

The motorcycle still features the same design, and is based on a diamond-type frame and has a telescopic front suspension and a monoshock at the rear. Its 18-inch alloy wheels are shod with tubeless tyres. The motorcycle has a single-channel ABS with a 240mm front disc and a 130mm drum at the rear.

Speaking on the launch of new OBD2-compliant 2023 Unicorn, Tsutsumu Otani - President, CEO & Managing Director, Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India said, “During its two-decades existence, the Unicorn remains a preferred choice among Indian motorcyclists. This launch reinforces our commitment towards offering models that combine power, efficiency, comfort meeting the latest emission norms. We extend gratitude to our loyal customers for their support.”

