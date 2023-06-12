  • Home
  • News
  • Hero Passion Plus Relaunched In India; Priced At Rs 76,301

Hero Passion Plus Relaunched In India; Priced At Rs 76,301

The Passion Plus sits below the Passion XTEC in Hero’s line-up and returns after a three-year hiatus.
authorBy Jaiveer Mehra
12-Jun-23 07:15 PM IST
2023 Hero Passion Plus.jpg
Highlights
  • Passion Plus relaunched in India after around three years
  • 2023 model gets new features such as USB charging and i3S tech
  • Powered by a 97.2 cc engine developing 7.9 bhp and 8.05 Nm

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Passion Plus in India at a price of Rs 76,301 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The launch marks the return of the Passion Plus model to the India line-up after it was originally dropped at the time of the shift to BS6 emission norms back in 2020.

 

Also read: Hero Xtreme 160R To Receive An Update; Official Launch On 14 June
 

In terms of design, not much appears to have changed. The overall design at first glance looks unchanged though a closer look does reveal tweaks to the bikini fairing along with revised graphics and the use of more chrome over the BS4 model. The new Passion Plus also gets a utility case positioned below the fuel tank to store odds and ends.

 

The Passion Plus also gains some key features such as a side stand indicator, a USB charging port and a part-digital instrument cluster.

 

Also read: 2023 Hero HF Deluxe Launched With New Colours And Updated Features
 

Coming to the engine, the Passion Plus is powered by the familiar 97.2 cc, single-cylinder mill also found in the Splendor Plus. The unit pushes out 7.9 bhp at 8000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 4-speed gearbox and benefits from Hero i3S stop-start tech. Stopping power comes from drum brakes at both ends. The motorcycle sits on 80/100-18 tubeless tyres at either end and gets alloy wheels as standard.

 

Also read: Hero XPulse 200 4V Launched with ABS Modes

 

The Passion Plus will be available in three colour options - Sports Red with Black, Black with Nexus Blue and Black with Heavy Grey.

 

The Passion Plus will go up against models such as the Honda Shine 100 and the Bajaj Platina 100.

Related Articles
Hero Xtreme 160R To Receive An Update; Official Launch On 14 June
Hero Xtreme 160R To Receive An Update; Official Launch On 14 June
5 days ago
2023 Hero HF Deluxe Launched With New Colours And Updated Features
2023 Hero HF Deluxe Launched With New Colours And Updated Features
6 days ago
Two-Wheeler Sales May 2023: Hero MotoCorp Reports Sales Of Over 5 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales May 2023: Hero MotoCorp Reports Sales Of Over 5 Lakh Units
8 days ago
India-made Harley-Davidson X 440 Revealed; Launch In July 2023
India-made Harley-Davidson X 440 Revealed; Launch In July 2023
17 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
0
7.4
10
Used 2015 Mahindra XUV500 W10 FWD for sale

2015 Mahindra XUV500

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
9.25 L
₹ 20,717/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.8
10
Used 2018 Ford EcoSport 1.5 TDCi Diesel Titanium BS IV for sale

2018 Ford EcoSport

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
8.25 L
₹ 18,477/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
0
7.6
10
Used 2018 Skoda Octavia 1.8 TSI L&K for sale

2018 Skoda Octavia

wishlist
  • 29,000 km
    • |
  • Petrol
    • |
  • Manual
18.25 L
₹ 40,874/monthemi
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Hero Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now