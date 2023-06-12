Hero Passion Plus Relaunched In India; Priced At Rs 76,301

Hero MotoCorp has launched the new Passion Plus in India at a price of Rs 76,301 (ex-showroom, Delhi). The launch marks the return of the Passion Plus model to the India line-up after it was originally dropped at the time of the shift to BS6 emission norms back in 2020.

In terms of design, not much appears to have changed. The overall design at first glance looks unchanged though a closer look does reveal tweaks to the bikini fairing along with revised graphics and the use of more chrome over the BS4 model. The new Passion Plus also gets a utility case positioned below the fuel tank to store odds and ends.

The Passion Plus also gains some key features such as a side stand indicator, a USB charging port and a part-digital instrument cluster.

Coming to the engine, the Passion Plus is powered by the familiar 97.2 cc, single-cylinder mill also found in the Splendor Plus. The unit pushes out 7.9 bhp at 8000 rpm and 8.05 Nm of peak torque at 6000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 4-speed gearbox and benefits from Hero i3S stop-start tech. Stopping power comes from drum brakes at both ends. The motorcycle sits on 80/100-18 tubeless tyres at either end and gets alloy wheels as standard.

The Passion Plus will be available in three colour options - Sports Red with Black, Black with Nexus Blue and Black with Heavy Grey.

The Passion Plus will go up against models such as the Honda Shine 100 and the Bajaj Platina 100.