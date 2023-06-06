Hero Xtreme 160R To Receive An Update; Official Launch On 14 June

There seems to be a lot happening at Hero MotoCorp lately. From multiple test mules spotted to dealership events showcasing upcoming motorcycles, the world’s largest two-wheeler manufacturer is planning a bunch of launches and updates to its existing portfolio. And on that note, the brand has now posted on its social platform for an upcoming launch slated for 14 June. The motorcycle in question will be an updated version of the Xtreme 160R. The motorcycle has been due for a proper update since its introduction in 2020.





Test mules of the motorcycle have already been spotted earlier, suggesting that the new Xtreme 160R will feature USDs instead of the current telescopic fork setup. Besides that, the naked street bike is likely to receive an updated instrument console that is Bluetooth-enabled, featuring call and navigation alerts in addition to the connected features offered on the Stealth 2.0 variant. Other than that, it could be possible that Hero might consider upgrading the engine with a 4-valve head, like on the XPulse 200, for more efficiency and refinement. Rumors say that the motor might also receive oil-cooling, which we are skeptical only because of the costs it will add.





Lastly, to complete the package, expect Hero to introduce an exciting livery of single-tone and dual-tone colour schemes, according to the variant, further contributing to the aspirational value of the motorcycle. In terms of price, with the above-mentioned upgrades, we expect the updated Xtreme 160R to carry a premium of Rs 10,000-15,000 over the current sticker price that ranges from Rs 1.18 lakh to 1.30 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the variant.

Once launched, the updated Hero Xtreme 160R will lock horns with the TVS Apache RTR 160 4V, Yamaha FZ S FI, Bajaj N160 and the Honda X-Blade.