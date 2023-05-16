Hero MotoCorp XPulse 200 4V Launched with ABS Modes

Hero MotoCorp’s adventure tourer, the XPulse 200 4V has just received an update. The motorcycle is now equipped with three new switchable ABS modes. The motorcycle also gets redesigned headlamps and a taller visor among other updates. Hero is offering the bike in two variants, with the lower Base variant priced at Rs. 1.43 lakh and the Pro variant coming at a higher Rs 1.5 lakh price tag.

Also Read: Hero Karizma Showcased At Dealer Event; Launch Imminent

The motorcycle comes with three switchable ABS modes- Road, Off-Road and Rally modes

Visually, the new XPulse 200 4V gets an updated headlamp with better illumination and spread owing to customer complaints about poor visibility on the older model. The footpegs have been lowered by 35 mm so that the rider can control the motorcycle better while riding it standing, as claimed by Hero. The USB charging port on the adventure tourer is now located beside the instrument cluster instead of underneath the seat. Other changes include a taller visor (60 mm longer), updated handguards, and a new luggage rack.

The new XPulse’s 200 cc 4-valve oil-cooled engine is now both, OBD-II and E20 compliant, and churns out 18.83 bhp at 8000 rpm and 17.35 Nm at 6500 rpm. Although the motorcycle still features single-channel ABS, Hero has now equipped it with three ABS modes. Road mode is the default mode with standard ABS intervention, followed by Off-Road mode with reduced intervention when riding off-road. And lastly, Rally mode which turns off ABS completely.

Also Read: Hero MotoCorp Reports Revenue Of Rs. 8,307 Crore In The Final Quarter; Posts Revenue Growth Of 12 Per Cent

The new Xpulse gets a redesigned headlamp, taller visor and lower footpegs

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer (CGO), Hero MotoCorp, said, “The introduction of the E20 and OBD-II compliant XPulse 200 4V is a strong reiteration of our focus on the premium segment, in a sustainable manner. The XPulse has rapidly become one of our most popular premium motorcycles among customers in India and across our global markets. This motorcycle caters to new-age explorers who are equally conscious about making eco-friendly choices. Fulfilling their aspirations for adventure and offroad thrill, the new XPulse 200 4V aims to create a differentiated experience for the riders with significant advancements on all key fronts - performance, connectivity, technology, and styling.”