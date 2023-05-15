  • Home
  • News
  • Hero Karizma Showcased At Dealer Event; Launch Imminent

Hero Karizma Showcased At Dealer Event; Launch Imminent

This report comes after Hero Motocorp trademarked the ‘Karizma XMR’ and ‘Karizma XMR 210’ name tags recently
By Sidharth Nambiar
15-May-23 12:43 PM IST
null
Highlights
  • Dealers stated that the launch will happen in the next 1-2 months with bookings to start in the first week of June
  • Likely to get 210 cc engine derived from the Hero Xtreme 200S’s oil-cooled mill
  • Will possibly come with a price tag above 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom)

Reports of the all-new Karizma being showcased at a dealer event have confirmed Hero MotoCorp’s plan to revive the 2000s icon in a modern avatar. The motorcycle has already been spied a few times, while the manufacturer has also trademarked the ‘Karizma XMR’ and ‘Karizma XMR 210’ name tags recently. On contacting authorised Hero MotoCorp dealers, we've been informed that the launch of the new Karizma is set to happen sometime in the next 1-2 months, with bookings likely to start in the first week of June. 

 

Also Read: New Hero Karizma XMR 210 Spied During Testing

 

Photos from the Hero MotoCorp dealer event

 

The original Hero Honda Karizma was first launched in 2003 as a premium offering in the Indian market. The motorcycle went on to garner a huge fan following among the young public at the time owing to its high-displacement motor. Although the Karizma did receive a few generational updates in its lifespan, the newer models failed to click as well as the first one and the motorcycle was finally discontinued in 2019 because of poor sales numbers.

 

The Karizma received a few generation updates during its lifespan, but the newer models sold poorly

 

The 2023 Hero Karizma XMR will feature a fresh design with a faired body style. Coming to its cycle parts, the motorcycle will feature telescopic forks at the front with preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at the both ends, with dual-channel ABS as standard. 

 

Also Read: New Hero Karizma In The Works!

Trademark document for the Karizma XMR 210

 

While we don’t have any official information about the motorcycle’s powertrain yet, the ‘Karizma XMR 210’ name tag suggests that the motorcycle might be available with a 210 cc engine possibly derived from the Hero Xtreme 200S. While the engine in its present oil-cooled configuration churns out 17.83 bhp and 14.5 Nm of peak torque, the new powertrain is expected to feature liquid-cooling instead, and likely make more power, adding to its sporty nature. 

 

Trademark document for the Karizma XMR

 

Dealers have told us that the Karizma XMR will possibly come with a price tag upward of Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom). We contemplate that the motorcycle to go up against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar F250, Yamaha FZ25 and maybe the Suzuki Gixxer 250 SF upon its launch. Expect Hero Motocorp to release teaser images of the motorcycle in the following weeks until its official launch.

Related Articles
Hero XPulse 200 4V To Get Riding Modes!
Hero XPulse 200 4V To Get Riding Modes!
8 hours ago
Hero MotoCorp, Motosport SA Partner For Sales Operations In Costa Rica
Hero MotoCorp, Motosport SA Partner For Sales Operations In Costa Rica
1 day ago
Hero MotoCorp Reports Revenue Of Rs. 8,307 Crore In The Final Quarter; Posts Revenue Growth Of 12 Per Cent
Hero MotoCorp Reports Revenue Of Rs. 8,307 Crore In The Final Quarter; Posts Revenue Growth Of 12 Per Cent
9 days ago
Hero MotoCorp To Reimburse Vida V1 Buyers For Chargers; Slashes E-Scooter Prices
Hero MotoCorp To Reimburse Vida V1 Buyers For Chargers; Slashes E-Scooter Prices
11 days ago

Newly Added Used Cars

line-horizontal
View All
star7.1star
Used 2014 Audi Q5 2.0 TDI Quattro Technology Pack for sale

2014 Audi Q5

wishlist
  • 56,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Automatic
15.25 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Innova Crysta 2.4 VX MT 7-Seater BS IV for sale

2017 Toyota Innova Crysta

wishlist
  • 50,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
16.25 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Mahindra XUV500 W10 FWD for sale

2015 Mahindra XUV500

wishlist
  • 52,000 km
    • |
  • Diesel
    • |
  • Manual
9.25 L
locationMahindra First Choice, Bank Street, New Delhi

Hero Bikes

View All

Quick Links

Mahindra Cars
Tata Cars
Honda Cars
Maruti Suzuki Cars
Hyundai Cars
Toyota Cars

Trending Now