Hero Karizma Showcased At Dealer Event; Launch Imminent

Reports of the all-new Karizma being showcased at a dealer event have confirmed Hero MotoCorp’s plan to revive the 2000s icon in a modern avatar. The motorcycle has already been spied a few times, while the manufacturer has also trademarked the ‘Karizma XMR’ and ‘Karizma XMR 210’ name tags recently. On contacting authorised Hero MotoCorp dealers, we've been informed that the launch of the new Karizma is set to happen sometime in the next 1-2 months, with bookings likely to start in the first week of June.

Photos from the Hero MotoCorp dealer event

The original Hero Honda Karizma was first launched in 2003 as a premium offering in the Indian market. The motorcycle went on to garner a huge fan following among the young public at the time owing to its high-displacement motor. Although the Karizma did receive a few generational updates in its lifespan, the newer models failed to click as well as the first one and the motorcycle was finally discontinued in 2019 because of poor sales numbers.

The Karizma received a few generation updates during its lifespan, but the newer models sold poorly

The 2023 Hero Karizma XMR will feature a fresh design with a faired body style. Coming to its cycle parts, the motorcycle will feature telescopic forks at the front with preload adjustable monoshock at the rear. Braking duties will be handled by disc brakes at the both ends, with dual-channel ABS as standard.

Trademark document for the Karizma XMR 210

While we don’t have any official information about the motorcycle’s powertrain yet, the ‘Karizma XMR 210’ name tag suggests that the motorcycle might be available with a 210 cc engine possibly derived from the Hero Xtreme 200S. While the engine in its present oil-cooled configuration churns out 17.83 bhp and 14.5 Nm of peak torque, the new powertrain is expected to feature liquid-cooling instead, and likely make more power, adding to its sporty nature.

Trademark document for the Karizma XMR

Dealers have told us that the Karizma XMR will possibly come with a price tag upward of Rs 1.6 lakh (ex-showroom). We contemplate that the motorcycle to go up against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar F250, Yamaha FZ25 and maybe the Suzuki Gixxer 250 SF upon its launch. Expect Hero Motocorp to release teaser images of the motorcycle in the following weeks until its official launch.