New Hero Karizma In The Works!

The Hero Honda Karizma is a motorcycle that had garnered a huge fan following during its time in the market. It had the distinction of featuring a high-displacement motor making it the quickest bike in the modern class of Indian motorcycles. After the partnership split with Honda that lasted for 26 years, Hero MotoCorp tried hard to keep the Karizma updated and later with the ZMR model. However, over the years, the Karizma failed to keep up with the new crop of motorcycles leading it to be eventually discontinued.

The trademark application document shows the name of the bike could be Karizma XMR.

Now the news is that Hero has registered the name tags Karizma XMR and Karizma XMR 210, which could mean the return of the iconic name in a modern form. The rumour of Hero bringing back the Karizma has been around for a while, but it’s for the first time that any activity with respect to the name has appeared.

The Karizma has been one of the most popular monikers from the home-grown two-wheeler maker.

As of today, it is too early to provide any details or specifications of the new Karizma from the trademark documents. However, there's the mention of ‘210’ suggesting it to be powered by a 210cc engine, derived from the Hero Xpulse 200. While the motor already features oil-cooling, the rumour is that the 210cc mill might come with liquid-cooling. Time will tell whether Hero decides to go ahead with liquid-cooling which could also add to the motorcycle final price or continue with the current oil-cooling setup.

Lastly, we feel the upcoming Karizma XMR will be a semi-faired motorcycle with an engine belly, like the ZMR. As for competition, in the current two-wheeler market we expect the Karizma XMR to go up against the likes of the Bajaj Pulsar F250, Yamaha FZ25 and maybe the Suzuki Gixxer 250 SF.