New Hero Karizma XMR 210 Spied During Testing

The motorcycle will be fully faired and is expected to be powered by a 210cc motor
authorBy Janak Sorap
2 mins read
11-Apr-23 06:40 PM IST
Highlights
  • Camouflaged new Karizma XMR 210 spied during testing
  • To sport a 210cc engine, possibly with liquid-cooling
  • To compete against the likes of the Yamaha YZF-R15 and KTM RC200

It is evident that Hero MotoCorp is working on reviving the iconic Karizma, as only recently, the company filed two name trademarks for the motorcycle. Now, a video has surfaced on the internet, showing the rear, side profile and a bit of the front of a camouflaged motorcycle that we strongly believe is the new Karizma XMR 210.

Spy images of the new Hero Karizma XMR 210

The spy shots reveal a good level of information providing a sense of the aggressive look and overall flow of the motorcycle's design. Starting from the front, the test mule had a sharp front end, similar to the lines of the Kawasaki Ninja 400. One could expect a split LED headlamp or a singular horizontal one, as seen on the Xtreme 200S. Moving to the side profile, the motorcycle features a proper full fairing, something that Hero hasn't offered on its motorcycles earlier. For the rear, the tail section is compact featuring a split-seat setup, a petite tail lamp, and a stubby exhaust. In terms of riding ergonomics, the clip-on handlebars are positioned tall, while the foot pegs are slightly rear-set. It hints towards the signs of a sports tourer, essentially what the Karizma has always been.

Rear view of the spied new Hero Karizma XMR 210

As for mechanicals, the test bike sported a telescopic fork setup at the front and a monoshock at the rear. Braking hardware comprises disc brakes at both ends, which will be dual-channel ABS equipped. For the powertrain, as mentioned in the previous story, the new Karizma will be powered by a 210cc mill, possibly with liquid-cooling, and is likely to produce power in the ballpark of 25 bhp and 30 Nm of peak torque and will be mated to a six-speed gearbox.

Looking at the spy images, the test mule seems to be production-ready, and one could expect it to be launched soon. As for the sticker price, considering that Hero is known to price its motorcycle towards the more affordable side, we expect the upcoming Karizma XMR 210 to be priced in the ballpark of around 2 lakh (ex-showroom). If launched in this price bracket, the new Karizma will lock horns with the Yamaha YZF-R15 and the KTM RC200.

