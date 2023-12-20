2023 Yamaha MT-03 Track Review: Fun & Forgiving, But Is It Worth It?

The Yamaha MT-03, the naked sibling of the Yamaha R3, makes its debut in India. Also introduced in India as a completely built unit (CBU), imported from Indonesia, the MT-03 also commands a high sticker price of Rs. 4,59,900 (Ex-showroom). Along with the updated R3, we got to spend a few laps at the Buddh International Circuit with the new MT-03 as well. Compared to the R3, the MT-03 has more upright ergonomics, 2 kg less weight, and wears a design that looks quite like its 150 cc naked sibling, the Yamaha MT-15. So, let’s begin with how it looks, and what kind of features it gets.

The Yamaha MT-03 strikes an attractive pose with its muscular streetfighter pose.

Design, Ergonomics & Features

The MT-03 certainly sports an aggressive styling that’s instantly recognisable, with its familiar Yamaha naked bike form showcasing a muscular tank, sharp lines and minimalistic bodywork. The face certainly looks familiar, because of its similarity to the smaller MT-15, with its dual LED headlights giving it an assertive and angry stance. The exposed engine and frame certainly underscore the streetfighter design language, and its design will certainly appeal to riders who like the naked street bike look.

Like its sibling, the R3, the Yamaha MT-03 also comes with a simple LCD instrument console. There are no advanced rider aids, or even a slipper clutch or traction control.

From the seat to the tail section, the MT-03 looks more or less like the R3, and the footpeg position is also exactly the same. But the flat handlebar, which is also taller, puts you in an upright riding position, which immediately makes you feel you’re astride a completely different bike. But the cockpit is also same as the R3 with the same instrument console. It offers good readability, and you will get all basic read-outs.

The face wears an aggressive expression, something which feels straight of a sci-fi movie.

But there are no connected features, or navigation, and at its price point, a slightly more attractive display would have certainly helped the MT-03’s case. Same story as the 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 on the features list. On the feature list, there’s dual-channel ABS, but no other electronic rider aids. No slip and assist clutch, no ride modes, no traction control, and no quickshifter.

The 321 cc, parallel-twin, DOHC engine is shared with the R3 and it's got friendly and linear performance.

Engine & Performance

The engine has familiar performance, since it’s the exact same 321 cc, parallel-twin engine shared with the R3. And even though everything from fuelling to the state of the tune is exactly the same, on the MT-03, the throttle felt crisper to me, possibly because of some minor play in the R3 unit’s throttle which I had ridden earlier.

The 321 cc, parallel-twin is free-revving and will hit the redline effortlessly, propelling you to a top speed of over 167 kmph.

The motor has the same good guy manners, and the power delivery will not surprise you with any hooliganism. Acceleration with linear, and with the lack of any wind protection, maximum top speed which I was able to achieve on the back straight is lightly less than the R3, at around 167 kmph.

If you're upto some spirited riding on a racetrack the Yamaha MT-03 likes being hustled, quite like its faired sibling.

Dynamics & Handling

Despite its upright riding position, the MT-03 is no slouch when it comes to handling. Sure, you have to approach it slightly differently when you approach a high-speed corner than the R3. While the R3 feels more eager to drop into a corner, the MT-03 isn’t lazy to take on a corner like C5 or the chicane around C6 and C7 of the BIC.

The MT-03's dynamics are impressive, with intuitive handling which will boost your confidence with the bike.

Just that, until you notice it, you’re subconsciously counter-steering more on the MT-03, but it’s as planted and stable as its full-faired sibling. For anyone new to sportbikes, or sport nakeds, this Yamaha duo certainly can offer very rewarding any entertaining performance. The engine is chilled out, but has the performance when needed, the dynamics on point which offer superb confidence.

With a sticker price of Rs. 4.60 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Yamaha MT-03 certainly is an expensive proposition.

Price & Rivals

Like its expensive full-faired sibling, the R3, the Yamaha MT-03 also has a high sticker price of Rs. 4.60 lakh (Ex-showroom). And for anyone looking at a naked bike at its price tag, there are options like the KTM 390 Duke, Honda CB300 R and even the Triumph Speed 400, even though these have single-cylinder engines. From a price to performance and features point of view, it’s difficult to overlook the new KTM 390 Duke, and despite the MT-03’s lovely engine and predictable dynamics, its high price tag makes it difficult to justify and recommend.

The Yamaha MT-03 offers a chilled out, but entertaining experience with superb dynamics. But that high price tag makes it feel like an unnecessary extravagance.

Verdict

The Yamaha MT-03 may not have adrenaline-pumping excitement if that’s what you’re looking for. But make no mistake, its combination of entertaining performance and superb dynamics will keep both experienced riders happy and newer riders will find it extremely approachable and friendly. Our first ride was brief, but every single lap around the BIC was fun, and entertaining. It’s only on the straights when feel the need for slightly more acceleration, but when you hit the corners, the MT-03 (like the R3) impresses with its pure, simple and forgiving personality.

In the end, it's difficult to justify the MT-03 and to recommend it to anyone with its price tag.

It’s just disappointing that the high price tag, and the fact that it lacks any kind of creature comforts in terms of features and electronics makes it difficult to recommend the MT-03. But hey, if you want a simple, forgiving and entertaining ride which will not scare you silly, this naked will certainly bring a smile every time you twist that throttle. Yes, it’s a good bike and worth considering, so long as you accept it with its shortcomings and can justify that price tag.

