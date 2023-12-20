Login

2023 Yamaha MT-03 Track Review: Fun & Forgiving, But Is It Worth It?

The Yamaha MT-03 is the naked version of the R3, and as we found out, it’s fun, forgiving and comfortable. All great qualities but is it worth its Rs. 4.60 lakh price tag?
Calendar-icon

By Preetam Bora

clock-icon

6 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on December 20, 2023

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story
  • 2023 Yamaha MT-03 priced at Rs. 4.60 Lakh
  • Shares its underpinnings with Yamaha R3
  • 321 cc, parallel-twin makes 41.43 bhp, 29.5 Nm

The Yamaha MT-03, the naked sibling of the Yamaha R3, makes its debut in India. Also introduced in India as a completely built unit (CBU), imported from Indonesia, the MT-03 also commands a high sticker price of Rs. 4,59,900 (Ex-showroom). Along with the updated R3, we got to spend a few laps at the Buddh International Circuit with the new MT-03 as well. Compared to the R3, the MT-03 has more upright ergonomics, 2 kg less weight, and wears a design that looks quite like its 150 cc naked sibling, the Yamaha MT-15. So, let’s begin with how it looks, and what kind of features it gets.

 

Also Read: 2023 Yamaha R3 Review

 

Watch the Yamaha MT-03 and Yamaha R3 video review:

Also Read: Yamaha R3, MT-03 Launched In India; Prices Begin At ₹ 4.60 Lakh

 

The Yamaha MT-03 strikes an attractive pose with its muscular streetfighter pose.

 

Design, Ergonomics & Features

 

The MT-03 certainly sports an aggressive styling that’s instantly recognisable, with its familiar Yamaha naked bike form showcasing a muscular tank, sharp lines and minimalistic bodywork. The face certainly looks familiar, because of its similarity to the smaller MT-15, with its dual LED headlights giving it an assertive and angry stance. The exposed engine and frame certainly underscore the streetfighter design language, and its design will certainly appeal to riders who like the naked street bike look.

 

Like its sibling, the R3, the Yamaha MT-03 also comes with a simple LCD instrument console. There are no advanced rider aids, or even a slipper clutch or traction control.

 

From the seat to the tail section, the MT-03 looks more or less like the R3, and the footpeg position is also exactly the same. But the flat handlebar, which is also taller, puts you in an upright riding position, which immediately makes you feel you’re astride a completely different bike. But the cockpit is also same as the R3 with the same instrument console. It offers good readability, and you will get all basic read-outs. 

 

The face wears an aggressive expression, something which feels straight of a sci-fi movie.  

 

But there are no connected features, or navigation, and at its price point, a slightly more attractive display would have certainly helped the MT-03’s case. Same story as the 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 on the features list.  On the feature list, there’s dual-channel ABS, but no other electronic rider aids. No slip and assist clutch, no ride modes, no traction control, and no quickshifter.

The 321 cc, parallel-twin, DOHC engine is shared with the R3 and it's got friendly and linear performance. 

 

Engine & Performance

 

The engine has familiar performance, since it’s the exact same 321 cc, parallel-twin engine shared with the R3. And even though everything from fuelling to the state of the tune is exactly the same, on the MT-03, the throttle felt crisper to me, possibly because of some minor play in the R3 unit’s throttle which I had ridden earlier. 

The 321 cc, parallel-twin is free-revving and will hit the redline effortlessly, propelling you to a top speed of over 167 kmph.

 

The motor has the same good guy manners, and the power delivery will not surprise you with any hooliganism. Acceleration with linear, and with the lack of any wind protection, maximum top speed which I was able to achieve on the back straight is lightly less than the R3, at around 167 kmph. 

If you're upto some spirited riding on a racetrack the Yamaha MT-03 likes being hustled, quite like its faired sibling.

 

Dynamics & Handling

 

Despite its upright riding position, the MT-03 is no slouch when it comes to handling. Sure, you have to approach it slightly differently when you approach a high-speed corner than the R3. While the R3 feels more eager to drop into a corner, the MT-03 isn’t lazy to take on a corner like C5 or the chicane around C6 and C7 of the BIC. 

 

The MT-03's dynamics are impressive, with intuitive handling which will boost your confidence with the bike.

 

Just that, until you notice it, you’re subconsciously counter-steering more on the MT-03, but it’s as planted and stable as its full-faired sibling. For anyone new to sportbikes, or sport nakeds, this Yamaha duo certainly can offer very rewarding any entertaining performance. The engine is chilled out, but has the performance when needed, the dynamics on point which offer superb confidence.

 

With a sticker price of Rs. 4.60 lakh (Ex-showroom), the Yamaha MT-03 certainly is an expensive proposition.

 

Price & Rivals

 

Like its expensive full-faired sibling, the R3, the Yamaha MT-03 also has a high sticker price of Rs. 4.60 lakh (Ex-showroom). And for anyone looking at a naked bike at its price tag, there are options like the KTM 390 Duke, Honda CB300 R and even the Triumph Speed 400, even though these have single-cylinder engines. From a price to performance and features point of view, it’s difficult to overlook the new KTM 390 Duke, and despite the MT-03’s lovely engine and predictable dynamics, its high price tag makes it difficult to justify and recommend.

The Yamaha MT-03 offers a chilled out, but entertaining experience with superb dynamics. But that high price tag makes it feel like an unnecessary extravagance.

 

Verdict

 

The Yamaha MT-03 may not have adrenaline-pumping excitement if that’s what you’re looking for. But make no mistake, its combination of entertaining performance and superb dynamics will keep both experienced riders happy and newer riders will find it extremely approachable and friendly. Our first ride was brief, but every single lap around the BIC was fun, and entertaining. It’s only on the straights when feel the need for slightly more acceleration, but when you hit the corners, the MT-03 (like the R3) impresses with its pure, simple and forgiving personality. 

 

In the end, it's difficult to justify the MT-03 and to recommend it to anyone with its price tag.

 

It’s just disappointing that the high price tag, and the fact that it lacks any kind of creature comforts in terms of features and electronics makes it difficult to recommend the MT-03. But hey, if you want a simple, forgiving and entertaining ride which will not scare you silly, this naked will certainly bring a smile every time you twist that throttle. Yes, it’s a good bike and worth considering, so long as you accept it with its shortcomings and can justify that price tag.

 

Photography: Arvind Salhan

 

 

Technical Specifications:

 

Engine TypeFour-Stroke, Parallel-Twin, DOHC, 4-valves per cylinder
Displacement321 cc
Bore X Stroke68 x 44.1 mm
Compression Ratio11.2:1
Maximum Power41.42 bhp @ 10,750 rpm
Peak Torque29.5 Nm @ 9,000 rpm
Transmission SystemConstant Mesh, 6-Speed
FrameDiamond
Front Suspension37 mm telescopic fork, 130 mm travel
Rear SuspensionSwingarm monoshock, 125 mm travel
Front BrakeHydraulic, single disc, 298 mm, ABS
Rear BrakeHydraulic, single disc, 220 mm, ABS
Front Tyre110/70 R17M/C 54H Tubeless
Rear Tyre140/70 R17M/C 66H Tubeless
Seat Height780 mm
Wheelbase1,380 mm
Wet Weight167 kg
Fuel Tank Capacity14 litres
# Yamaha MT-03 review# 2023 Yamaha MT-03 Review# MT-03 Review# Yamaha MT-03 India Review# Yamaha MT-03 India Price# Yamaha MT-03 performance# Yamaha MT-03 First Ride# Yamaha MT-03 First Ride Review
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2014 Honda CR-V
6.5
0
10
2014 Honda CR-V
  • 75,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 9.50 L
Sai Motors East Of Kailash, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10
7.3
0
10
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
₹ 4.45 L
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2017 Toyota Fortuner
6.7
0
10
2017 Toyota Fortuner
  • 1,18,054 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 24.50 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 BMW X1
7.0
0
10
2014 BMW X1
  • 44,300 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2012 Honda City
6.5
0
10
2012 Honda City
  • 84,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 4.11 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
6.2
0
10
2013 Audi A6
  • 77,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Automatic
₹ 8.25 L
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
2014 Maruti Suzuki Ciaz
  • 1,31,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2010 Honda CR-V
2010 Honda CR-V
  • 1,17,400 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
₹ 3.30 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Tata Zest
2016 Tata Zest
  • 77,437 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 4.25 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2016 Mahindra KUV100
2016 Mahindra KUV100
  • 1,09,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
₹ 3.75 L
Guru Kripa Motors Prashant Vihar, New Delhi

Popular Yamaha Models

Yamaha FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X

₹ 1.36 - 1.37 Lakh

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.16 - 1.19 Lakh

Yamaha FZ 25
Yamaha FZ 25

₹ 1.35 - 1.37 Lakh

Yamaha Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125

₹ 78,600 - 91,030

Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155

₹ 1.47 - 1.48 Lakh

Yamaha YZF R15 V4.0
Yamaha YZF R15 V4.0

₹ 1.81 - 1.97 Lakh

Yamaha MT-15 V2.0
Yamaha MT-15 V2.0

₹ 1.67 - 1.73 Lakh

Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FI
Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FI

₹ 84,730 - 95,830

Yamaha R15S V3.0
Yamaha R15S V3.0

₹ 1.59 Lakh

Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI

₹ 1.15 Lakh

Yamaha FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25

₹ 1.43 Lakh

Yamaha FZ S V4.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V4.0 FI

₹ 1.27 Lakh

Yamaha MT-03
Yamaha MT-03

₹ 4.6 Lakh

Yamaha YZF R3
Yamaha YZF R3

₹ 4.65 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch EV

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 23, 2023

Jeep Grand Wagoneer
Jeep Grand Wagoneer

Expected Price :

₹ 65 - 70 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Hyundai Ioniq 6
Hyundai Ioniq 6

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 65 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Hyundai New Creta
Hyundai New Creta

Expected Price :

₹ 10.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 16, 2024

Honda HR-V
Honda HR-V

Expected Price :

₹ 15 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 19, 2024

Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUV

Expected Price :

₹ 1.75 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

BMW 4 Series
BMW 4 Series

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 7, 2024

Skoda Enyaq iV
Skoda Enyaq iV

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 22, 2024

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 23, 2024

MINI Countryman E
MINI Countryman E

Expected Price :

₹ 50 - 55 Lakh

Expected Launch : Feb 27, 2024

Upcoming Bikes

Yamaha XSR155
Yamaha XSR155

Expected Price :

₹ 1.35 - 1.45 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 22, 2023

Yezdi Roadking
Yezdi Roadking

Expected Price :

₹ 2.6 - 2.8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Husqvarna Norden 901
Husqvarna Norden 901

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 10 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 29, 2023

Benelli Leoncino 800
Benelli Leoncino 800

Expected Price :

₹ 8 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 9, 2024

Benelli 402 S
Benelli 402 S

Expected Price :

₹ 2.5 - 3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 10, 2024

Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Suzuki V-Strom 800 DE

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 12, 2024

Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R
Kawasaki New Ninja ZX-6R

Expected Price :

₹ 11 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 18, 2024

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 23, 2024

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 25, 2024

Suzuki SV 650
Suzuki SV 650

Expected Price :

₹ 7.5 - 8.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Jan 31, 2024

Explore More

  • Latest Reviews

BMW X7 Review: Has The Best Just Gotten Better?
BMW X7 Review: Has The Best Just Gotten Better?
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-1807 second ago

The BMW X7 has been one of the most popular flagship luxury SUVs in India, and earlier this year, it received a proper mid-lifecycle facelift. So, is the 2023 BMW X7 truly a better product or is it just old wine in a new bottle? Let’s find out.

2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: Almost Palisade
2023 Hyundai Santa Fe Review: Almost Palisade
c&b icon
By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

1 day ago

The 5th generation of the Hyundai Santa Fe has come with a host of changes which include a fresh design, updated tech, and new drivetrain options. We drive it in Seoul, Korea.

2023 Yamaha R3 Racetrack Review: Pricey Proposition!
2023 Yamaha R3 Racetrack Review: Pricey Proposition!
c&b icon
By Preetam Bora
calendar-icon

3 days ago

The Yamaha YZF-R3, or R3, makes a comeback to India, and we spent a few laps around the Buddh International Circuit to see what has changed, what’s good, and what could have been better.

Lotus Eletre Review: Performance Brand’s Debut Car In India Driven
Lotus Eletre Review: Performance Brand’s Debut Car In India Driven
c&b icon
By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

6 days ago

Geely-owned famed British sportscar manufacturer Lotus has recently made its India debut with the Eletre SUV, a car of many firsts from the brand. We take it for a drive.

Maserati Grecale First Drive: India-Bound Porsche Macan Rival Driven
Maserati Grecale First Drive: India-Bound Porsche Macan Rival Driven
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

14 days ago

Slated to be launched in early 2024, the Grecale will smallest SUV from Maserati, and I got to test both the base trim GT and the top-end Trofeo trims.

2023 Lexus LX 500d Review: Grandeur Rewritten
2023 Lexus LX 500d Review: Grandeur Rewritten
c&b icon
By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

14 days ago

Japanese Luxury carmaker Lexus has launched the new generation of its flagship SUV, the LX in the Indian market. The car has arrived with a new design, many more features and just a Diesel engine option. But is it worth Rs. 3 crore? We take it out for a drive

Nissan Magnite CVT In Long Term: What's Good And What's Not?
Nissan Magnite CVT In Long Term: What's Good And What's Not?
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

19 days ago

Nissan sent us the Magnite CVT for long-term duties and here’s how it has performed so far

Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC Review: In Pictures
Mercedes-Benz AMG C 43 4MATIC Review: In Pictures
c&b icon
By Dhruv Attri
calendar-icon

21 days ago

The most extreme C-Class on sale in India today looks sporty yet elegant

2024 Range Rover Velar Review: More Minimalistic, More Refined, So What’s The Catch?
2024 Range Rover Velar Review: More Minimalistic, More Refined, So What’s The Catch?
c&b icon
By Girish Karkera
calendar-icon

22 days ago

MY 2024 Range Rover Velar is the first midlife facelift for the compact luxury SUV that brings in new features with a more minimalist, yet comfier cabin.

Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure Review: Worth The Extra Crore?
Bentley Bentayga Extended Wheelbase Azure Review: Worth The Extra Crore?
c&b icon
By Shams Raza Naqvi
calendar-icon

25 days ago

Earlier in 2023, Bentley launched the Extended wheelbase version of its Bentayga SUV which costs Rs. 1 Crore more than the standard version. We drive it and get driven in it.

c&b icon
  • Home
  • Reviews
  • 2023 Yamaha MT-03 Track Review: Fun & Forgiving, But Is It Worth It?
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved