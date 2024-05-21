Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Mercedes-Benz EQS SUVMG Marvel XNissan QashqaiHonda HR-VHyundai Casper
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Keeway Benda LFS 700KTM 890 DukeKawasaki Versys X-300Norton V4CRRoyal Enfield Classic 350 Bobber
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Yamaha MT-03 Real World Review: Great Biking Experience At An Even Greater Price

The Yamaha MT-03 is a genuinely good product and is a great tool for riding daily. The only thing holding it back is its pricing.
Calendar-icon

By Kingshuk Dutta

clock-icon

6 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on May 21, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

  • The Yamaha MT-03 offers a solid motorcycling experience
  • It is a neat motorcycle, with great performance and design
  • At Rs. 4.6 lakh (ex-showroom), it is crazy expensive

Photography: Arvind Salhan

 

Our experience with the Yamaha YZF R3 left us wanting for more. So, we figured why not get a taste of its sibling, the MT-03 and we have been living with it for a few days now to see how it deals with the rigours of daily riding. In Yamaha parlance, MT means ‘Master of Torque’, and yes, this phrase quite aptly describes the MT-01, the naked sibling of the iconic R1. But it doesn’t feel out of place if it were used to describe the MT-03 either. 

Yamaha MT 03 Image 32

The MT-03 offers a sweet motorcycling experience

 

Also Read: Yamaha YZF R3 Real World Review

 

Yamaha MT-03 Performance and Technical Specifications

And with a motorcycle like the MT-03, it only makes sense to start with the performance. So, like the R3, the MT-03 gets a 321 cc parallel-twin motor which is liquid-cooled and high-revving too. It is an analogue motorcycle, old-school if you will, but it rides true. 

Yamaha MT 03 Image 14

The 321 cc parallel-twin motor is smooth and high-revving. It offers dollops of torque across the rev range

 

No riding modes, no traction control, no quick shifter, all it gets in the name of electronic rider aids is ABS. That’s it! But what the motorcycle does offer you is power-packed performance. The parallel-twin engine is quite smooth and delivers a delectable wave of torque all across the rev range. Be it the bottom end, mid-range or the top-end, the Yamaha MT-03 keeps you engaged all day long. 

Yamaha MT 03 Image 21

Best performances comes after you cross 5,000 rpm

 

The MT-03 has linear power delivery and likes being ridden above 5,000 rpm for you to extract maximum performance. Acceleration is seriously quick, and the parallel-twin motor is tractable too and one can ride at speeds of 40-50 kmph in the 5th gear as well. The gearbox is slick and won’t make you miss a quick shifter, although it could make a massive difference to your riding experience. 

Yamaha MT 03 Image 23

The engine has a tendency to heat up in peak traffic. And there's no way to adjust the brake and clutch levers as well

 

One of the issues is that the motor heats up if you ride in traffic for long periods of time. It isn’t unbearable but it is noticeable. The other thing is that the clutch lever is hard and there is no scope for adjustability either, so that’s a bummer too. 

Yamaha MT 03 Image 22

The engine is free-revving and loves to be ridden hard

 

Yamaha MT-03: Ride and Handling

Like the R3, the MT-03 feels quite precise and flickable when you chuck it into a corner. The overall dynamics is quite superb and along with the lightweight chassis and the 37 mm upside down fork, feels precise yet very agile even when you corner or filter through traffic in the city. 

Yamaha MT 03 Image 36

The motorcycle feels nimble and agile around a corner. It is similar to the R3 in terms of riding dynamics

 

The motorcycle weighs in at 167 kg, which is light for a parallel-twin model and the grip from the Dunlop Sportmax tyres is more than adequate for daily riding. What we would have liked is better braking. The brakes could have had a sharper bite. And if you are worried about the ride quality, well, it is stiff, but you won’t notice smaller bumps and undulations. The bigger ones, yes, you will feel them.

Yamaha MT 03 Image 8

The 37 mm USD fork along with the lightweight chassis and the Dunlop Sportmax tyres do a good job of making the bike handle well

 

Yamaha MT-03: Design, Ergonomics and Features  

The MT-03 is a mean-looking machine and looks similar to the MT-15, with the single LED projector headlight, with the two eyebrow DRLs above. The fuel tank is muscular and offers you good grip while cornering too. What we also like is the exposed engine and frame, which highlights the naked streetfighter look of the MT-03.  

Yamaha MT 03 Image 5

We like the front-end design on the MT-03, which is similar to the MT-15

 

Compared to the R3, the MT-03 has a slightly more relaxed riding position thanks to the wide and flat handlebar. So, you sit a bit upright, but it can feel cramped for taller riders. And along with that, the seat itself is quite stiff and there isn’t much space to move around. Taller riders might find this a tad uncomfortable. And if you want to go on longer rides, you may want to look at aftermarket options for the seat. 

Yamaha MT 03 Image 15

The display is the same as the one on the R3, a black and white LCD unit, with no connectivity features

 

The MT-03, like we said earlier, is more of an analogue machine, something that purists would like. In terms of electronics, there is just ABS. The instrument console is a black and white LCD unit, which looks dated and out of place amidst the current crop of colour TFT screens, and there’s no smartphone connectivity either. 

Yamaha MT 03 Image 1

At Rs. 4.6 lakh (ex-showroom), it is quite a pricey proposition and there are much more affordable models which offer more features and have similar levels of performance, if not better

 

In terms of rivals, you have the KTM 390 Duke, TVS Apache RTR 310 and the Triumph Speed 400 too. At Rs. 4.6 lakh (ex-showroom), the MT-03 is outrageously expensive, there are no two ways about it. But if you do shell out that kind of money and are looking to get your hands on a feature rich motorcycle, then you will be disappointed there too.

 

Yamaha MT-03: Verdict

Yamaha MT 03 Image 31

The price tag is difficult to justify, but there's no doubt that the MT-03 is good, exciting motorcycle to ride

 

What the motorcycle does offer is an exciting and engaging riding experience. Yes, there are other options which offer better features, are significantly cheaper and have similar levels of performance if not better. The price tag of the Yamaha MT-03 becomes quite difficult to justify in that case. Well, it is what it is, and we wish that Yamaha finds a way to make the motorcycle more affordable. 

 

Specifications Table 

SpecificationsYamaha MT-03
Displacement321 cc
Engine Liquid-cooled parallel-twin
Max Power41 bhp at 10,750 rpm
Peak Torque29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm
Gearbox6-speed
Chassis TypeDiamond frame
Seat Height 780 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Front Suspension37 mm USD fork 
Rear SuspensionMonoshock
Fuel Capacity14 litres
Kerb Weight167 kg
Front Brake298 mm disc (ABS)
Rear Brake220 mm disc (ABS)
Front Tyre110/70-R17
Rear Tyre140/70-R17
# Yamaha MT-03# Yamaha MT-03 Review# MT-03 Review# Yamaha MT-03 India Review# Yamaha MT-03 Features# Yamaha MT-03 Engine# Bikes# bike-review# Bike Reviews# Two Wheelers# Cover Story
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

Research More on Yamaha MT-03

Yamaha MT-03

Yamaha MT-03

Starts at ₹ 4.6 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View MT-03 Specifications
View MT-03 Features

Popular Yamaha Models

Explore More

  • Latest Reviews

  • Related Articles

  • The Yamaha MT-03 is a genuinely good product and is a great tool for riding daily. The only thing holding it back is its pricing.
    Yamaha MT-03 Real World Review: Great Biking Experience At An Even Greater Price
  • The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift offers better efficiency, more features and a new engine. But is it still that fun-to-drive affordable little hatchback that everyone loved so much?
    2024 Maruti Suzuki Swift Review: The OG Fun Hatch Still Has It!
  • The Super Meteor 650 is easily one of the best-looking motorcycles in Royal Enfield’s lineup. The cruiser has been part of the carandbike fleet and my long-term companion for about a month now. And I have been using it for my daily commutes to work and for leisure rides on weekends. How is this Royal Enfield to live with? Read on to find out.
    Long-Term Review: Royal Enfield Super Meteor, A 650 cc Cruiser For Daily Commute, Howzat?
  • Here’s a Pulsar that’s loaded with tech and features; more than what you’ve seen on any other bike in the entire range. But is it worth your money? We ride it.
    Bajaj Pulsar NS400Z: Worthy flagship Or Just Another Pulsar?
  • The Mahindra XUV3OO is now XUV 3XO. Along with the name the subcompact SUV also gets some big changes when it comes to design, features and drivability. Here's our review in pictures
    Mahindra XUV 3XO Review: In Pictures
  • Five years on from the launch of the XUV300, Mahindra has given its subcompact SUV a new lease of life, along with a fresh name. Does it have the ingredients to make it one of the top names in the sub-4m SUV segment?
    Mahindra XUV 3XO T-GDi AT First Drive: Revitalised Sub-4M SUV Guns For The Top
  • TVS was kind enough to give us its SmartXonnect S20X Bluetooth helmet communication device for a long term test and that is exactly what we will do, over the next few months.
    TVS SmartXonnect S20X Intercom Device Long Term Review: Introduction
  • The 2024 Force Gurkha is more robust looking, more feature-packed, and thanks to some changes made under the hood, it’s also more powerful than ever. With that has returned the 5-door version of the Gurkha. 
    2024 Force Gurkha Review: Has It Caught Up To The Thar?
  • Over these last 6 months, the Fronx had to go through all the ordeals that team car&bike had managed to throw at it, in addition to being my daily driver.
    Long Term Review: Living With The Maruti Suzuki Fronx For 7000 Km
  • With the arrival of the Tata Punch EV, the question now arises, should you save between Rs 3 lakh to Rs 4 lakh and go with the new EV, or still buy the bigger more powerful Nexon EV?
    Tata Nexon EV vs Tata Punch EV: Sibling Rivalry
  • 2023 was a fabulous year for motorcycle enthusiasts, with quite a few interesting two-wheelers being launched in the Indian market. Here are the top 10 new motorcycle launches in 2023.
    Top 10 Motorcycle Launches Of 2023
  • The Yamaha R3 makes a comeback to India after nearly four years, and along with it, its naked sibling the Yamaha MT-03 makes its debut. Here’s a look at the review of these two, through some images.
    2023 Yamaha R3, Yamaha MT-03 Track Review: In Pictures
  • The Yamaha MT-03 is the naked version of the R3, and as we found out, it’s fun, forgiving and comfortable. All great qualities but is it worth its Rs. 4.60 lakh price tag?
    2023 Yamaha MT-03 Track Review: Fun & Forgiving, But Is It Worth It?
  • After a long hiatus, the Yamaha YZF R3 is back in India, with the MT-03 in tow. Both motorcycles will be brought to India as a CBU from Thailand.
    2023 Yamaha YZF R3 And MT-03 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 4.60 Lakh
  • Both motorcycles are powered by a 321cc parallel-twin liquid-cooled unit that produces 42 bhp and 29.6 Nm
    Yamaha To Launch YZF-R3 And MT-03 In India Tomorrow
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 3XO
Hyundai Creta
Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
Toyota Fortuner
Tata Punch EV
Tata Punch
Mahindra XUV300
Mahindra Scorpio-N
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Hero XPulse 200 4V
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Bajaj Pulsar N250
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha FZ-X
Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
Honda CB Unicorn 160
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved