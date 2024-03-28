Login
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Jawa 350KTM New RC 390Royal Enfield Himalayan 450TVS Apache RTR 160 4VRoyal Enfield Meteor 350
Popular Bike Comparisions
Activa 125 FI vs Ntorq 125 Activa 6G vs JupiterJupiter vs Activa 125Pulsar RS 200 vs Karizma ZMRApache RR 310 vs Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Ampere NXGHarley Davidson Nightster X440Honda Forza 350Triumph Daytona 660Honda CRF300L
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

Yamaha YZF R3 Real-World Review; Good Motorcycle But Too Expensive For Its Own Good

The Yamaha YZF R3 is fast, looks good and is a hoot to ride as well. But the price is where all the good work comes undone. Only if there was a way for Yamaha to price it right!
Calendar-icon

By Kingshuk Dutta

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on March 28, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • We ride the Yamaha YZF R3 in the real world
  • It is an excellent corner-carving machine
  • Great motorcycle but let down by its price

Photography: Arvind Salhan

 

The Yamaha YZF R3 needs no introduction! After all, it won the Performance Motorcycle of the Year (under 500 cc) at 2024 car&bike Awards, fending off tough competition from the Triumph Speed 400, TVS Apache RTR 310, KTM 390 Duke and its own sibling, the MT-03. While we did ride the motorcycle on two occasions before, first at Buddh International Circuit for the media ride and then at Madras International Circuit for the two-wheeler jury round of car&bike Awards and the motorcycle did well to impress us with its on-track performance and handling. But I recently spent some time with the R3, riding it on traffic-laden roads of Delhi to see how it does as a daily ride. And well, it’s been a revelation. Read on to find out why. 

The R3 is a sharp-looking machine. But at first glance, you may mistake it to be the R15

 

Also Read: Yamaha YZF R3 Wins Performance Motorcycle of The Year (under 500 cc) at 2024 car&bike Awards

 

Yamaha YZF R3: Design & Ergonomics

The YZF R3 is a true blue supersport, with sharp bodywork and a sporty, forward-biased stance. While it was launched in India barely months ago, but the motorcycle itself has been around for three years now. Some of you eagle-eyed viewers may notice that the R3 does not get the same front end as its siblings, with a centrally mounted projector headlight! But the design is sharp enough to not miss that. 

Few design cues on the R3 remind you of the venerable R1

 

The fairing on the sides and the Yamaha tuning fork logo on the fuel tank remind you of the venerable R1. The bike also gets 37 mm USD fork, in place of regular telescopic fork on the older model which help add more appeal to the looks. It would have looked premium if the fork tubes were done in golden colour, like you get on the R15M. The overall fit & finish on the bike is high-quality, as expected from a premium Yamaha motorcycle. 

The ergonomics on the R3 isn't too sporty, unlike on the R15

 

Despite being a supersport and having a rider triangle that is hunkered down, it isn’t as severe as on the R15 or even the Hero Karizma XMR for that matter. The low 780 mm seat height, mid-mounted footpegs and a relatively comfier riding position means that you can ride the bike for long commutes, and maybe long distances too. And here’s a pro-tip, if you do end up buying this motorcycle, just slap on tankpads, so that there’s enough purchase for you to grip the tank while riding and your riding gear doesn’t scruff up the finish on the tank. 

Slapping on tank pads will be a good idea! It helps you grip the tank better

 

Also Read: Yamaha YZF R3 Track Review

 

Yamaha YZF R3: Engine Specifications & Performance 

The R3 gets a 321 cc parallel-twin engine which is liquid-cooled and high-revving at the same time, with engine hitting a maximum of 12,000 RPMs. The R3 is an analogue motorcycle with the right wrist being the only connection between you and the bike. If you want features like traction control, riding modes, quick-shifter and the likes, best to look somewhere else, because the Yammie gets none of it, not even as an option. All it has is plain old ABS. And honestly, you don't miss any of it!

The 321 cc parallel-twin motor is high-revving and vibey

 

But what the motorcycle does have is oodles and oodles of power and performance! High-revving, fast-accelerating, torque-laden performance which tempts you to open up the throttle as soon as you see a gap ahead of you. The R3 has a linear power delivery and likes being ridden above 5,000 rpm for you to extract maximum performance. But the parallel-twin motor is tractable too and one can ride at speeds of 40-50 kmph in the 5th gear as well. 

The Yamaha R3 builds up speed quickly and loves to be ridden hard

 

The only fly in the ointment is the fact that the engine is not as refined as you would expect a Japanese parallel-twin motor to be. The motor becomes vibey, especially post 6,500 rpm going up all the way to 12,000 rpm. And the vibrations, they become more intrusive as and when the revs climb. But apart from that, the engine also heats up enough for you to take notice, when you ride in peak traffic. 

 

Yamaha YZF R3: Ride & Handling

Show it a corner and see how it makes you smile under the helmet

 

Where the R3 scores really high is the agility and its handling prowess. The R3 eats corners for breakfast doesn’t even burp! The lightweight diamond-frame chassis, the 37 mm USD fork and the overall stiff setup on the bike instils the rider with confidence when tackling corners and even when filtering through traffic. 

The Dunlop Sportmax rubber is good for the road but for track days, you could look at grippier rubber

 

Adding to that is the light weight of the motorcycle at 169 kg. The grip from the tyres is Dunlop Sportmax tyres is good too but for track duties you could switch to grippier rubber. The brakes on the R3 are quite good and offer a really strong bite and they do a commendable job if you want to drop the anchor in a jiffy. What is also good is the fact that the ride quality on the R3 is not overtly stiff and not too plush either. It is the right mix and regular potholes and undulations will be taken care of very easily. Its just the big potholes and bumps that will be noticeable to you. 

 

Yamaha YZF R3: Features 

The black and white LCD console looks and feels old-school

 

The instrument console is a black and white LCD unit, which looks dated and out of place amidst the current crop of colour TFT screens, and there’s no smartphone connectivity either. These are features that are available on few rival motorcycles. We would have appreciated a quick-shifter or a slipper clutch at the least if nothing else. Funnily enough, the R15M gets a colour TFT console, traction control and a quick-shifter. Make of that what you will! 

The R3 does have some solid rivals in the segment

 

Yamaha YZF R3: Prices & Rivals

In terms of rivals, the Yamaha R3 goes up against the likes of the Aprilia RS 457, Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the KTM RC 390. Expect KTM to launch the new-gen RC 390 in India this year itself. Now the RS 457 is priced at Rs. 4.10 lakh while the current RC 390 is priced at Rs. 3.18 lakh, both of them significantly more affordable than the R3’s asking price of Rs. 4.65 lakh and offering similar specifications and more features.

If only Yamaha could price the R3 better!

 

Yamaha YZF R3: Final Say

The Yamaha R3 is a hoot to ride and is a solid corner carving machine despite its lack of electronics. But the shocker is its huge asking price of Rs. 4.65 lakh, which is because of the fact that Yamaha imports this machine as a CBU from Indonesia. Huge asking price and lack of features become difficult to justify when there are other and probably better options available in the market at significantly lower prices.

 

SpecificationsYamaha YZF R3
Displacement321 cc
Engine Liquid-cooled parallel-twin
Max Power41 bhp at 10,750 rpm
Peak Torque29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm
Gearbox6-speed
Chassis TypeDiamond frame
Seat Height 780 mm
Ground Clearance 160 mm
Front Suspension37 mm USD fork | 130 mm travel
Rear SuspensionMonoshock | 125 mm travel
Fuel Capacity14 litres
Kerb Weight169 kg
Front Brake298 mm disc (ABS)
Rear Brake220 mm disc (ABS)
Front Tyre110/70-R17
Rear Tyre140/70-R17
# Yamaha# Yamaha YZF R3# R3# Yamaha Motor Company# Yamaha R3# Road Test# Review# Bikes# Two Wheelers# bike-review# Bike Reviews
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Mahindra XUV300, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra XUV300
  • 25,279 km
  • Diesel
  • AMT
Rs. 10 Lakh
₹ 21,152/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, New Delhi
8.8
2022 Maruti Suzuki Ertiga
  • 11,678 km
  • Petrol+CNG
  • Manual
Rs. 12.5 Lakh
₹ 27,996/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Mahindra Thar, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Mahindra Thar
  • 19,398 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.5 Lakh
₹ 28,556/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Venue, New Delhi
8.9
2021 Hyundai Venue
  • 13,870 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.25 Lakh
₹ 17,444/month emi
INDRAPRASTHA AUTOMOBILES PVT. LTD. New Delhi
Used 2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.3
2020 Maruti Suzuki Swift
  • 21,000 km
  • Petrol
  • AMT
Rs. 6.25 Lakh
₹ 13,998/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Mahindra Thar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.7
2023 Mahindra Thar
  • 26,000 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 16.75 Lakh
₹ 35,424/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 Hyundai Alcazar, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Hyundai Alcazar
  • 9,746 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 16.35 Lakh
₹ 36,618/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Mahindra XUV300, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.5
2022 Mahindra XUV300
  • 27,200 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 10.9 Lakh
₹ 23,056/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2021 Renault Kiger, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.7
2021 Renault Kiger
  • 24,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 8.5 Lakh
₹ 19,037/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2014 Hyundai Grand i10, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.7
2014 Hyundai Grand i10
  • 20,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.25 Lakh
₹ 9,519/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi

Research More on Yamaha YZF R3

Yamaha YZF R3

Yamaha YZF R3

Starts at ₹ 4.65 Lakh

Check On-Road Price
View YZF R3 Specifications
View YZF R3 Features

Popular Yamaha Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus Single Motor Driven: A Better Deal Than The Twin-Motor Ultimate?
Volvo XC40 Recharge Plus Single Motor Driven: A Better Deal Than The Twin-Motor Ultimate?
Royal Enfield Himalayan Long Term Test: Introduction
Royal Enfield Himalayan Long Term Test: Introduction
Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison Review: In Pictures
Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison Review: In Pictures
2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport: Baby Land Rover Gets A Makeover
2024 Land Rover Discovery Sport: Baby Land Rover Gets A Makeover
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Long Term Test: Introduction
Hero Xtreme 160R 4V Long Term Test: Introduction
2024 Jawa 350 Road Test Review: In Pictures
2024 Jawa 350 Road Test Review: In Pictures
Jeep Trails: Weekend Date With The Wrangler Rubicon
Jeep Trails: Weekend Date With The Wrangler Rubicon
Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison; Clash Of The Icons
Jawa 350 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350 Comparison; Clash Of The Icons
BMW iX xDrive50 Review: Upping The Ante
BMW iX xDrive50 Review: Upping The Ante
2024 Jawa 350 Road Test Review: Less Power, Big Improvement!
2024 Jawa 350 Road Test Review: Less Power, Big Improvement!
Yamaha Now Has Over 300 Blue Square Outlets In India
Yamaha Now Has Over 300 Blue Square Outlets In India
8000 km Long Term Review: 2023 Hyundai Verna SX(O) Turbo/DCT
8000 km Long Term Review: 2023 Hyundai Verna SX(O) Turbo/DCT
Yamaha Confirms R1 Will Be Track-Only Model In Europe From 2025
Yamaha Confirms R1 Will Be Track-Only Model In Europe From 2025
Yamaha India Announces Sponsorship With Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team For 2024 Season
Yamaha India Announces Sponsorship With Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Team For 2024 Season
car&bike Awards 2024: Yamaha YZF-R3 Wins The ‘Performance Motorcycle of the Year (under 500cc)’ Award
car&bike Awards 2024: Yamaha YZF-R3 Wins The ‘Performance Motorcycle of the Year (under 500cc)’ Award
c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • Bikes
  • Yamaha YZF R3 Real-World Review; Good Motorcycle But Too Expensive For Its Own Good
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved