Login

car&bike Awards 2024: Yamaha YZF-R3 Wins The ‘Performance Motorcycle of the Year (under 500cc)’ Award

Battling multiple contenders in this budding segment, the Yamaha YZF-R3 has claimed the title for the ‘Performance Motorcycle of the Year (under 500cc)’ category
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on February 27, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-iconWhatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Yamaha YZF-R3 faced tough competition from the other contenders
  • Powered by a refined 321cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill
  • The motorcycle is popular for its handling and forgiving nature

Defeating all odds in a segment that has recently witnessed a lot of momentum with new launches and next-generation models, the Yamaha YZF-R3 has made it to the top bagging the title for the ‘Performance Motorcycle of the Year (under 500cc)’ at the 2024 car&bike awards. The YZF-R3 competed against the TVS Apache RTR 310, KTM 390 Duke, Triumph Speed 400/Scrambler 400 X, and also its naked sibling the MT-03.


Also Read: 2023 Yamaha R3 Racetrack Review

The YZF-R3 is the comeback kid from Yamaha that has managed to win the hearts and the votes of the jurors. The R3 has always been well-known for its handling and performance attributes. Around the Madras International Circuit, the R3 felt right at home and was enjoyed by the members of the jury. Its extremely agile nature, linear power delivery, comfortable ergonomics and sweet-sounding parallel-twin exhaust note together make the R3 a motorcycle that you’ll want to ride all day long and then some more.

Design-wise, the R3 draws its inspiration from the larger R-series of motorcycles from the brand. Its sports touring ergonomics are perfect for long hauls and at the same time for a track day on a weekend. The silky-smooth 321cc parallel-twin mill is an absolute charm, and it tempts you to open the throttle every time you are presented with an open stretch of tarmac.
 

The Yamaha YZF-R3 might not be the most accessible motorcycle owing to its sticker price, but it is a motorcycle that even after riding it once, will leave you with a memory that leaves you wanting to ride it again.

# Yamaha YZF-R3# Yamaha YZF-R3 2024 carandbike awards# Yamaha YZF-R3 winner# Yamaha YZF-R3 perfomance awards under 500cc# bike# Bikes# Cover Story# Two Wheelers
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2020 Kia Seltos, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.5
2020 Kia Seltos
  • 22,670 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 13.45 Lakh
₹ 28,444/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2023 Hyundai Tucson, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.9
2023 Hyundai Tucson
  • 14,734 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 27.85 Lakh
₹ 62,374/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Hyundai Creta, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.0
2019 Hyundai Creta
  • 55,550 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 8.75 Lakh
₹ 19,597/month emi
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2014 Honda Brio, Defence Colony, New Delhi
7.6
2014 Honda Brio
  • 20,030 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 3.9 Lakh
₹ 8,735/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2013 Hyundai i10, Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
7.3
2013 Hyundai i10
  • 41,489 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 4.45 Lakh
Cherish Carmint Shakurbasti Rs, New Delhi
Used 2018 Honda Amaze, Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
8.2
2018 Honda Amaze
  • 50,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5 Lakh
Max Motors Yozna Vihar, New Delhi
Used 2019 Mahindra XUV300, Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
8.3
2019 Mahindra XUV300
  • 43,500 km
  • Diesel
  • Manual
Rs. 8.35 Lakh
₹ 17,656/month emi
Indraprastha  Automobiles Pvt.Ltd. (L2) - Wazirpur Wazir Pur III, New Delhi
Used 2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.1
2019 Maruti Suzuki XL6
  • 47,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 10.95 Lakh
₹ 23,156/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno, Defence Colony, New Delhi
8.5
2018 Maruti Suzuki Baleno
  • 33,410 km
  • Petrol
  • Manual
Rs. 5.9 Lakh
₹ 13,214/month emi
Auto Elite Defence Colony, New Delhi
Used 2021 Honda City, Amberhai, New Delhi
8.0
2021 Honda City
  • 49,000 km
  • Petrol
  • Automatic
Rs. 12.35 Lakh
₹ 27,660/month emi
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi

Popular Yamaha Models

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

car&bike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is Car Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is Car Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Hyundai’s compact sedan takes the top honours over some very game competition.

car&bike Awards 2024: Honda Elevate Wins Compact SUV Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Honda Elevate Wins Compact SUV Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The Honda Elevate had to compete with the likes of the Citroen C3 Aircross and the Mahindra XUV 400 to win the coveted CNB Compact SUV of the Year title.

car&bike Awards 2024: Hero MotoCorp Wins Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Hero MotoCorp Wins Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

The largest two-wheeler manufacturer by volumes, Hero MotoCorp had a stellar 2023 and deservedly wins the ‘Two-Wheeler Manufacturer of the Year’ at this year’s car&bike Awards.

car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Himalayan Is Bike Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Royal Enfield Himalayan Is Bike Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Affordable, accessible and immensely capable, as well as being a great all-rounder. It’s no surprise that the Royal Enfield Himalayan is the car&bike Awards 2024 Bike of the Year!

car&bike Awards 2024: Rajesh Jejurikar Crowned Business Leader Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Rajesh Jejurikar Crowned Business Leader Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

Helming the Mahindra ship through choppy waters caused by the pandemic and global component shortages, Jejurikar has helped the SUV marque bolster its strengths.

car&bike Awards 2024: Anand Kulkarni Is The Tech Maestro Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Anand Kulkarni Is The Tech Maestro Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 hours ago

In a year that saw Tata Motors extend its lead in India’s passenger electric car market, Kulkarni and his team formalised two pivotal decisions that will shape the future of Tata’s EV division.

carandbike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is The Breakthrough Car of the Year
carandbike Awards 2024: Hyundai Verna Is The Breakthrough Car of the Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Feature-loaded compact sedan makes for a compelling option in a market moving towards SUVs.

carandbike Awards 2024: Viewers' Choice Car of the Year – Honda Elevate
carandbike Awards 2024: Viewers' Choice Car of the Year – Honda Elevate
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The Honda Elevate’s competitors in the category included the Hyundai Exter, Maruti Suzuki Jimny, Citroen C3 Aircross, Maruti Suzuki Fronx, Hyundai Verna

car&bike Awards 2024: Citroen eC3 Wins Viewers Choice Electric Car Of The Year
car&bike Awards 2024: Citroen eC3 Wins Viewers Choice Electric Car Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

Citroen’s first EV for India was voted as the favourite EV on sale in India ahead of the likes Hyundai Ioniq 5, Volvo C40 Recharge and Mahindra XUV400.

car&bike awards 2024: TVS Apache RTR 310 Is The Viewers’ Choice Bike Of The Year
car&bike awards 2024: TVS Apache RTR 310 Is The Viewers’ Choice Bike Of The Year
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 hours ago

The swashbuckling streetfighter from TVS Motor Company proved to be the most popular motorcycle in the Viewers’ Choice Bike of the Year category at the 2024 car&bike awards.

Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Kawasaki Ninja 500 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

4 days ago

The Kawasaki Ninja 500 is likely to replace the Ninja 400 in India and it has legitimate rivals in the Aprilia RS 457, Yamaha YZF R3 and the KTM RC 390. Here’s a quick specifications check to see how the Ninja 500 fares against its rivals on paper.

2023 Yamaha YZF R3 And MT-03 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 4.60 Lakh
2023 Yamaha YZF R3 And MT-03 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 4.60 Lakh
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

After a long hiatus, the Yamaha YZF R3 is back in India, with the MT-03 in tow. Both motorcycles will be brought to India as a CBU from Thailand.

Aprilia RS 457 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
Aprilia RS 457 vs Rivals: Specifications Comparison
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 months ago

The Aprilia RS 457 was launched in India at the 2023 India Bike Week at a price of Rs. 4.10 lakh (ex-showroom). Here’s how it stacks up against its rivals on paper.

2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched In The US
2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition Launched In The US
c&b icon By Sameer Contractor
calendar-icon

3 years ago

The 2021 Yamaha YZF-R3 Monster Energy MotoGP Edition brings special livery inspired by the 2020 MotoGP machine ridden by Valentino Rossi and Maverick Vinales. There's also a new Electric Teal shade on the motorcycle for the US market.

Yamaha YZF-R3 Recalled In India
Yamaha YZF-R3 Recalled In India
c&b icon By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

5 years ago

Yamaha is recalling 1,874 units of the YZF-R3 motorcycles in India due to a potential defect in the "radiator hose" and "spring torsion".

c&b icon
  • Home
  • News
  • bike
  • car&bike Awards 2024: Yamaha YZF-R3 Wins The ‘Performance Motorcycle of the Year (under 500cc)’ Award
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact: 9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved