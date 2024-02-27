car&bike Awards 2024: Yamaha YZF-R3 Wins The ‘Performance Motorcycle of the Year (under 500cc)’ Award
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on February 27, 2024
Highlights
- Yamaha YZF-R3 faced tough competition from the other contenders
- Powered by a refined 321cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin mill
- The motorcycle is popular for its handling and forgiving nature
Defeating all odds in a segment that has recently witnessed a lot of momentum with new launches and next-generation models, the Yamaha YZF-R3 has made it to the top bagging the title for the ‘Performance Motorcycle of the Year (under 500cc)’ at the 2024 car&bike awards. The YZF-R3 competed against the TVS Apache RTR 310, KTM 390 Duke, Triumph Speed 400/Scrambler 400 X, and also its naked sibling the MT-03.
Also Read: 2023 Yamaha R3 Racetrack Review
The YZF-R3 is the comeback kid from Yamaha that has managed to win the hearts and the votes of the jurors. The R3 has always been well-known for its handling and performance attributes. Around the Madras International Circuit, the R3 felt right at home and was enjoyed by the members of the jury. Its extremely agile nature, linear power delivery, comfortable ergonomics and sweet-sounding parallel-twin exhaust note together make the R3 a motorcycle that you’ll want to ride all day long and then some more.
Design-wise, the R3 draws its inspiration from the larger R-series of motorcycles from the brand. Its sports touring ergonomics are perfect for long hauls and at the same time for a track day on a weekend. The silky-smooth 321cc parallel-twin mill is an absolute charm, and it tempts you to open the throttle every time you are presented with an open stretch of tarmac.
The Yamaha YZF-R3 might not be the most accessible motorcycle owing to its sticker price, but it is a motorcycle that even after riding it once, will leave you with a memory that leaves you wanting to ride it again.
