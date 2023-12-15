2023 Yamaha YZF R3 And MT-03 Launched In India: Prices Start At Rs. 4.60 Lakh
By Carandbike Team
2 mins read
Published on December 15, 2023
- Yamaha YZF R3 priced at Rs. 4.65 lakh (ex-showroom)
- Yamaha MT-03 priced at Rs. 4.60 lakh (ex-showroom)
- This is the first time the MT-03 is being launched in India
The sub 500 cc motorcycle segment in India has seen a lot of activity in 2023 and before the year ends, India Yamaha has launched not one but two sub 500 cc motorcycles – YZF R3 and the MT-03. While the R3 was on sale in India earlier, the MT-03 makes a debut and will go on sale along with its supersport sibling. The 2023 Yamaha R3 is priced at Rs. 464,900 while the MT-03 priced at Rs. 459,900. Both prices are ex-showroom. The pricing is not exactly appealing. It is because of the fact that the bikes come to India as CBU from Thailand.
The YZF-R3 is a fully-faired sports touring machine while the MT-03 is the streetfighter version, sporting a minimalistic look with exposed mechanicals. Both motorcycles are powered by the same 321 cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin motor that is capable of producing 40 bhp and 29.6 Nm and comes paired to a 6-speed gearbox assisted by a slipper clutch.
In terms of features, the motorcycles get dual-channel ABS, an LCD screen and full LED lighting for the R3 but not on the MT-03, which gets a projector headlight. The bikes also miss out on a Bluetooth connectivity tech along with rider electronics like traction control, ride modes, ride-by-wire and so on. The bikes also miss out on a quick-shifter and an assist and slipper clutch.
Both motorcycles get the same USD fork up front along with an adjustable monoshock at the rear. The bikes get 17-inch wheels and single disc brakes at both ends.
The MT-03 competes against the likes of the KTM 390 Duke, BMW G 310 R, and the recently launched TVS Apache RTR 310. While the R3 goes up against the newly launched Aprilia RS 457, Kawasaki Ninja 400 and the KTM RC 390.
Once launched, the YZF-R3 and MT-03 will be available across all Yamaha Blue Square showrooms across India.
