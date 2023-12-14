Yamaha Working On Single Laser System To Power All Of A Bike’s Lighting

Yamaha Working On Single Laser Tech To Power All Of A Bike’s Lighting
By Carandbike Team
1 mins read
Published on December 14, 2023
- Single laser centrally located is cheaper and less complex
- Fibre optic cables will be used to distribute the light to desired areas
- Till now laser lighting has been limited in motorcycles due to the high cost
While the concept of laser lighting technology has been present for several years in high-end cars, the same cannot be said about two-wheelers due to costs and the relatively narrow performance gap between laser and LED lighting. However, Yamaha plans to change that by developing a single laser strategically positioned at the centre of the motorcycle, connected to various components through fibre optic cables. This approach not only reduces costs but also contributes to a more compact design and decreases the overall weight of the bike, particularly at its extremities.
The proposed design involves situating the laser beneath the motorcycle's seat or within the floor section of a scooter. Fibre optic cables then distribute the emitted light to different areas such as the headlight, taillight, licence-plate lamp, turn signals, and instrument panel lights. Yamaha's patent application addresses concerns related to the cost and complexity of traditional laser headlights.
Laser headlights are preferred due to their brightness, focus, and energy efficiency. Yamaha's design takes inspiration from the combination of lasers and LEDs in cars, where LEDs provide low-beam light, and lasers activate at higher speeds when the road is clear. The lasers emit blue light, which is then reflected through mirrors and a layer of yellow phosphor, resulting in a bright white light suitable for road use.
BMW pioneered laser-headlight technology for cars in 2014 and showcased it in motorcycles, but its application proved too costly for production. Yamaha's patent aims to overcome these challenges by centralising the laser on the bike, contributing to mass centralisation and protecting the expensive component from potential damage.
Yamaha's single laser tech aligns with a broader trend in the industry and is similar to the patent application filed by Honda. While the latter approached with a two-laser approach—one for high beam and one for low beam, Yamaha's innovation uses a single laser, reducing costs, size, and weight.
Although Yamaha's patent application brings the prospect of laser lights on motorcycles closer, considering the rapid advancements in cost-effective LED technology, it may impact the widespread adoption of laser headlights in the motorcycle industry.
