2024 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled

With EICMA 2023 just around the corner, Yamaha has unveiled the 2024 version of its popular middleweight naked bike, the MT-09, featuring updates ranging from cosmetic to a few mechanical ones. The MT-09 is one of the popular motorcycles in the European market and was also offered in India in the past.



Starting with the design, while the motorcycle keeps to the naked minimalistic look, the fascia has been updated with a more angular design. The exposed projector headlamp gets a droid-styled petite fairing, a redesigned fuel tank and a split seat. The bike gets a new 5-inch TFT dash with smartphone connectivity and corresponding switchgear. Notably, the motorcycle also gets an acoustic amplifier grille on the fuel tank which according to Yamaha amplifies the exhaust note. Besides that, the riding position has been tweaked for a more sportier feel.





Coming to the hardware bits, the motorcycle now boosts a Brembo master cylinder while the wheels now come shod with new Bridgestone Hypersport S23 tyres. The KYB front and rear units have been tweaked for damping and spring rate. What remains unchanged is the 890 cc inline triple that makes 117 bhp and 93 Nm. The unit comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch.



Yamaha will be showcasing the updated 2024 MT-09 at the upcoming EICMA 2023 in Milan and there are chances the motorcycle will make its way to Indian shores after the Indian arm of the brand showcased a slew of multi-cylinder models at the showcase of the YZF-R3 and MT-03 bikes that are scheduled for launch in December.