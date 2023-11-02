Login

2024 Yamaha MT-09 Unveiled

Revealed before EICMA 2023, the updated MT-09 is likely to make its way to India
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

02-Nov-23 06:22 PM IST

Whatsapp-icon
Story

Highlights

  • Features an updated design
  • Gets acoustic vents of the fuel tank that amplify the exhaust note
  • Equipped with new Bridgestone tyres and Brembo master cylinder

With EICMA 2023 just around the corner, Yamaha has unveiled the 2024 version of its popular middleweight naked bike, the MT-09, featuring updates ranging from cosmetic to a few mechanical ones. The MT-09 is one of the popular motorcycles in the European market and was also offered in India in the past.
 

Starting with the design, while the motorcycle keeps to the naked minimalistic look, the fascia has been updated with a more angular design. The exposed projector headlamp gets a droid-styled petite fairing, a redesigned fuel tank and a split seat. The bike gets a new 5-inch TFT dash with smartphone connectivity and corresponding switchgear. Notably, the motorcycle also gets an acoustic amplifier grille on the fuel tank which according to Yamaha amplifies the exhaust note. Besides that, the riding position has been tweaked for a more sportier feel. 


 

Coming to the hardware bits, the motorcycle now boosts a Brembo master cylinder while the wheels now come shod with new Bridgestone Hypersport S23 tyres. The KYB front and rear units have been tweaked for damping and spring rate. What remains unchanged is the 890 cc inline triple that makes 117 bhp and 93 Nm. The unit comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox with a slipper clutch. 
 

Yamaha will be showcasing the updated 2024 MT-09 at the upcoming EICMA 2023 in Milan and there are chances the motorcycle will make its way to Indian shores after the Indian arm of the brand showcased a slew of multi-cylinder models at the showcase of the YZF-R3 and MT-03 bikes that are scheduled for launch in December.

# Yamaha MT-09# EICMA 2023# Naked bike# motorcycle
Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's WhatsApp Channel.

Great Deals on Used Cars

View All Used Cars
Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra
7.0
0
10
2013 Hyundai Elantra
64,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 6.25 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2019 Toyota Fortuner
2019 Toyota Fortuner
1,14,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 33.00 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2017 Mahindra XUV500
7.8
0
10
2017 Mahindra XUV500
65,000 km
Petrol
Manual
₹ 10.85 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2022 Tata Nexon EV
2022 Tata Nexon EV
20,156 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 15.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2021 MG ZS EV
2021 MG ZS EV
43,418 km
Electric
Automatic
₹ 19.50 L
Car Choice Exclusif Amberhai, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi Q3
7.3
0
10
2014 Audi Q3
83,000 km
Diesel
Manual
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2015 Audi A6
7.2
0
10
2015 Audi A6
49,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.75 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2014 Audi A6
6.9
0
10
2014 Audi A6
22,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 14.50 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A6
2013 Audi A6
75,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 11.00 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi
Used 2013 Audi A4
7.5
0
10
2013 Audi A4
55,000 km
Diesel
Automatic
₹ 10.90 L
Carz Villa Bank Street, New Delhi

Popular Yamaha Models

Yamaha FZ-X
Yamaha FZ-X

₹ 1.36 - 1.37 Lakh

Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V3.0 FI

₹ 1.16 - 1.19 Lakh

Yamaha FZ 25
Yamaha FZ 25

₹ 1.35 - 1.37 Lakh

Yamaha Fascino 125
Yamaha Fascino 125

₹ 78,600 - 91,030

Yamaha Aerox 155
Yamaha Aerox 155

₹ 1.47 - 1.48 Lakh

Yamaha YZF R15 V4.0
Yamaha YZF R15 V4.0

₹ 1.81 - 1.97 Lakh

Yamaha MT-15 V2.0
Yamaha MT-15 V2.0

₹ 1.67 - 1.73 Lakh

Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FI
Yamaha Ray-ZR 125FI

₹ 84,730 - 95,830

Yamaha R15S V3.0
Yamaha R15S V3.0

₹ 1.59 Lakh

Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI
Yamaha FZ V3.0 FI

₹ 1.15 Lakh

Yamaha FZS 25
Yamaha FZS 25

₹ 1.43 Lakh

Yamaha FZ S V4.0 FI
Yamaha FZ S V4.0 FI

₹ 1.27 Lakh

Upcoming Cars

Volvo EM 90
Volvo EM 90

Expected Price :

₹ 60 - 80 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 12, 2023

Tata Altroz EV
Tata Altroz EV

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 13 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

Nissan New X-Trail
Nissan New X-Trail

Expected Price :

₹ 40 - 50 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Audi New A3
Audi New A3

Expected Price :

₹ 35 - 40 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Skoda Kamiq
Skoda Kamiq

Expected Price :

₹ 12 - 18 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Toyota Belta
Toyota Belta

Expected Price :

₹ 9.5 - 12.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 1, 2023

Lexus LM
Lexus LM

Expected Price :

₹ 1.5 - 2 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 2, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQA
Mercedes-Benz EQA

Expected Price :

₹ 55 - 60 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Renault Arkana
Renault Arkana

Expected Price :

₹ 18 - 20 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 5, 2023

Mercedes-Benz EQE
Mercedes-Benz EQE

Expected Price :

₹ 1 - 1.5 Crore

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Upcoming Bikes

CFMoto 300SR
CFMoto 300SR

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 9, 2023

BMW CE 02 Electric
BMW CE 02 Electric

Expected Price :

₹ 7 - 8 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 16, 2023

KTM New 390 Duke
KTM New 390 Duke

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

TVS Zeppelin
TVS Zeppelin

Expected Price :

₹ 2 - 3.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Benelli New TNT 300
Benelli New TNT 300

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.5 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 17, 2023

Husqvarna Svartpilen 125
Husqvarna Svartpilen 125

Expected Price :

₹ 1.25 - 1.3 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Suzuki e-Burgman
Suzuki e-Burgman

Expected Price :

₹ 1.05 - 1.2 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 21, 2023

Royal Enfield Shotgun 650
Royal Enfield Shotgun 650

Expected Price :

₹ 3 - 3.25 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 23, 2023

Benelli 752S
Benelli 752S

Expected Price :

₹ 6 - 7 Lakh

Expected Launch : Nov 24, 2023

Suzuki V-Strom 1050
Suzuki V-Strom 1050

Expected Price :

₹ 14.4 - 15 Lakh

Expected Launch : Dec 12, 2023

Explore More

  • Latest News

  • Related Articles

Overspeeding Was The Cause of Over 71% Road Deaths In 2022: MoRTH Report
Overspeeding Was The Cause of Over 71% Road Deaths In 2022: MoRTH Report
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

-15408 second ago

Other contributors, like drunken driving, driving on the wrong side, jumping red lights, and using mobile phones together, accounted for about 9 per cent of accidents and 9.7 per cent of fatalities.

Tata Avinya EV To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
Tata Avinya EV To Be Based On JLR’s Electrified Modular Architecture
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

-7797 second ago

TPEML and JLR, both of which are Tata Motors subsidiaries, have entered into a Memorandum of Understanding for the licensing of EMA for upcoming Tata EVs.

Auto Sales October 2023: Honda Cars Sees 17% Growth In Overall Sales Backed By Strong Exports
Auto Sales October 2023: Honda Cars Sees 17% Growth In Overall Sales Backed By Strong Exports
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

-5572 second ago

Last month, Honda Cars India exported 3,683 units, which is a growth of over 119 per cent as against 1,678 units exported in October 2022.

Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
Mercedes-AMG C 43 Sedan Launched In India At Rs 98 Lakh
c&b icon
By Yash Sunil
calendar-icon

47 minutes ago

The new C 43 is powered by a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol producing up to 408 bhp.

Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched At Rs 16.30 Lakh
Volkswagen Taigun GT Edge Trail Edition Launched At Rs 16.30 Lakh
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

Unique to the latest GT Edge model are 16-inch black alloys, a contrast roof and trim-specific decals and leatherette seat covers.

2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96.40 Lakh
2024 Mercedes-Benz GLE Facelift Launched In India; Prices Start At Rs. 96.40 Lakh
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

1 hour ago

The GLE facelift is only offered in the Long Wheelbase (LWB) format and comes in three variants, an entry-level diesel – GLE 300 d 4Matic, along with a pair of top-end petrol and diesel options – GLE 450 4Matic and GLE 450 d 4Matic.

New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights
New Royal Enfield Himalayan 452: Top 5 Highlights
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The specifications of the new Himalayan 452 are out and here are the top five highlights of the motorcycle

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: TVS Motor Company Achieves Highest-Ever Monthly Overall Sales
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: TVS Motor Company Achieves Highest-Ever Monthly Overall Sales
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

2 hours ago

The company sold 434,714 units during this month, reflecting a growth rate of 21 per cent when compared to the figures from October 2022

Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Delayed; Will Now Begin Early-2024
Matter Aera Electric Motorcycle Deliveries Delayed; Will Now Begin Early-2024
c&b icon
By Amaan Ahmed
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

First showcased late in 2022, India’s first geared electric two-wheeler was originally slated to reach customers from September 2023 onwards.

Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.92 Lakh Units
Two-Wheeler Sales October 2023: Honda Motorcycle & Scooter India Sells Over 4.92 Lakh Units
c&b icon
By Jafar Rizvi
calendar-icon

3 hours ago

HMSI sold 4,92,884 units, indicating a 10 per cent growth compared to October 2022

Bosch Highlights Motorcycle Safety Innovations At EICMA 2023
Bosch Highlights Motorcycle Safety Innovations At EICMA 2023
c&b icon
By Carandbike Team
calendar-icon

2 days ago

With Bosch’s prioritising the safety of the riders, the brand is developed new technology including radar-based motorcycle assistance systems and a comprehensive portfolio of functions

Yamaha Goes Retro With The XSR900 GP!
Yamaha Goes Retro With The XSR900 GP!
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

8 days ago

The 2024 XSR900 GP pays homage to the race-inspired styling cues from the 1980s and 90s

Hero MotoCorp Sells 1000 Units Of The Harley-Davidson X440 In India
Hero MotoCorp Sells 1000 Units Of The Harley-Davidson X440 In India
c&b icon
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
calendar-icon

16 days ago

Deliveries of the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles began on October 15, and are currently underway at about 100 dealerships, including Harley-Davidson and select Hero MotoCorp outlets, across India.

2024 KTM 790 Duke Unveiled!
2024 KTM 790 Duke Unveiled!
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

21 days ago

Remains mechanically the same, offered in two new colour schemes

Honda Patents Auto-Adjusting Windshield For Gold Wing
Honda Patents Auto-Adjusting Windshield For Gold Wing
c&b icon
By Janak Sorap
calendar-icon

27 days ago

The system auto-adjusts the windscreen to improve rider comfort and ease

c&b icon

Trending Vehicles In India

View All
car&bike
About Us
New Cars
Used Cars
New Bikes
Sell Your Car
Terms and Conditions
Privacy Policy
Investor Relations
Popular Car Brands
Maruti Suzuki
Hyundai
Tata
Volkswagen
Honda
Mahindra
Kia
MG
Popular Car Models
Mahindra XUV 700
Kia Seltos
Mahindra Thar
Tata Nexon
Kia Sonet
Tata Punch
MG Hector
Honda City
Popular Bike Brands
Royal Enfield
Honda
KTM
Bajaj
Yamaha
TVS
Hero
Kawasaki
Popular Bike Models
Royal Enfield Classic 350
Yamaha MT-15
Bajaj Pulsar 220
KTM RC 200
Hero Splendor Plus
Bajaj Pulsar 150
Honda CB Shine
Royal Enfield Hunter 350
Keep in Touch
car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIncar&bike WhatsApp
Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
Contact:
9606045096
Email: contact@carandbike.com
© Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2023. All rights reserved