TVS Ronin SS Price Slashed By Rs 14,000; Top-Spec Variant Gets New Colour Scheme

TVS Motor Company has cut the entry-spec Ronin SS’s price, making it affordable by nearly Rs 14,000. The discount has been rolled out on occasion of the festive season. With the price cut, the base variant of the Ronin can now be had for Rs 1.35 lakh (ex-showroom). Furthermore, TVS has also introduced a new colour scheme for the top-spec variant of the motorcycle, named Midnight Blue, that combines a darker shade of blue with grey and fluorescent green graphics. This announcement comes just a day after the brand had launched a new base variant for the 125 cc Raider.

The new Midnight Blue shade combines a darker shade of blue with grey and fluorescent green graphics

Speaking on the occasion, Vimal Sumbly, Head of Business – Premium, TVS Motor Company, said, “TVS Ronin has set benchmarks with its modern-retro design and advanced features. Our #Unscripted mantra inspired riders to explore new horizons, embrace limitless adventures, and create their own stories. While this festive edition adds excitement to the range, our special pricing for the base variant makes the motorcycle more accessible for customers who seek the unique design, cutting-edge technology and connected features of the TVS Ronin.”

The Ronin continues to be powered by a 225.9 cc single-cylinder oil-cooled engine that delivers 20.12 bhp of max power at 7,750 rpm and 19.93 Nm of peak torque at 3,750 rpm. This engine comes mated to a five-speed gearbox with an assist-and-slipper clutch.