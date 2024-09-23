TVS Raider Drum Variant Launched At Rs 84,869
By car&bike Team
1 mins read
Published on September 23, 2024
Highlights
- TVS has launched a new base variant of the Raider.
- Priced at Rs 84,869 (ex-showroom).
- Gets drum brakes at both ends.
TVS Motor Company has launched a new entry-level variant of the Raider. In the new variant, the Raider is offered with drum brakes on both ends as a cost-cutting measure, while it remains identical in every other aspect. Priced at Rs 84,869 (ex-showroom), the new variant makes the Raider nearly Rs 10,000 more affordable than before.
The Raider Drum variant gets a single-piece seat and is offered in two colour schemes- Striking Red and Wicked Black. Other features that the motorcycle is available with are an LCD cluster and LED headlamp. In the higher-spec models, the Raider also comes with a TFT display with TVS' ‘SmartXonnect’ technology.
In terms of cycle parts, it continues to get a telescopic fork setup up front and a rear monoshock. The Raider 125 is equipped with a 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 11.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets two riding modes, Eco and Power - with Power mode said to offer 10 per cent more power at the top-end.
The TVS Raider’s rivals in the Indian market include the Hero Xtreme 125R and the Honda SP 125.
