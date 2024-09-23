Login
TVS Raider Drum Variant Launched At Rs 84,869

The new variant makes the TVS Raider nearly Rs 10,000 more affordable than before
By car&bike Team

1 mins read

Published on September 23, 2024

Story

Highlights

  • TVS has launched a new base variant of the Raider.
  • Priced at Rs 84,869 (ex-showroom).
  • Gets drum brakes at both ends.

TVS Motor Company has launched a new entry-level variant of the Raider. In the new variant, the Raider is offered with drum brakes on both ends as a cost-cutting measure, while it remains identical in every other aspect. Priced at Rs 84,869 (ex-showroom), the new variant makes the Raider nearly Rs 10,000 more affordable than before. 

 

Also Read2024 TVS Apache RR 310 Launched At Rs 2.75 Lakh
 

The Raider Drum variant gets a single-piece seat and is offered in two colour schemes- Striking Red and Wicked Black. Other features that the motorcycle is available with are an LCD cluster and LED headlamp. In the higher-spec models, the Raider also comes with a TFT display with TVS' ‘SmartXonnect’ technology.

 

Also ReadTVS NTorq 125, NTorq 125 Race XP Introduced In New Colours
 

In terms of cycle parts, it continues to get a telescopic fork setup up front and a rear monoshock. The Raider 125 is equipped with a 124.8 cc single-cylinder engine that makes 11.2 bhp at 7,500 rpm and 11.2 Nm of peak torque at 6,000 rpm. The engine is paired with a 5-speed gearbox. The motorcycle gets two riding modes, Eco and Power - with Power mode said to offer 10 per cent more power at the top-end. 


The TVS Raider’s rivals in the Indian market include the Hero Xtreme 125R and the Honda SP 125

 

# TVS Motor Company# TVS Raider# TVS Raider 125# TVS Raider New Variant# TVS Raider Drum# Bikes# Two Wheelers
