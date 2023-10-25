Login

Yamaha Goes Retro With The XSR900 GP!

The 2024 XSR900 GP pays homage to the race-inspired styling cues from the 1980s and 90s
By Janak Sorap

1 mins read

25-Oct-23 10:05 AM IST

Story

Highlights

  • Retro-styled Yamaha XSR900 GP unveiled
  • Powered by a 890cc inline-triple mill borrowed from the XSR900
  • To be available in UK markets soon

Yamaha has unveiled the much-anticipated sports version of its XSR900 retro bike, the XSR900 GP. This new model pays homage to Yamaha's iconic GP 500 machines from the 1980s, ridden by legends like Eddie Lawson and Wayne Rainey. The XSR900 GP is part of Yamaha's XSR sport heritage lineup, which blends nostalgic design with cutting-edge engine and chassis technology.

Based on the XSR900 naked bike, which is the heritage version of Yamaha's popular MT-09 roadster triple, the XSR900 GP shares the same 890cc inline-triple engine and frame as its predecessors. However, the frame and swingarm now feature a silver finish reminiscent of the 1980s era, adding to its retro charm. The rear subframe is newly designed, while the steering stem is crafted from aluminium.

 

Also Read: Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Motorcycles To Be Launched In December 2023

The GP retains its KYB fully-adjustable, 41mm inverted front forks and a single rear shock, along with spin-forged aluminium wheels, finished in bold red colour. The bodywork, dashboard, and switchgear have all been refreshed for this model. One of the main design elements is the 1980s-style, frame-mounted half-fairing, a nod to Yamaha's DB40 concept bike. The front of the bike features a small 'compact lens module' headlamp attached to the frame with '80s-style stays. The individual 'blisters' on the fairing are reminiscent of the TZR.

The XSR900 GP also boasts a new seat with a seat hump, complete with retro-style GP number boards and new side panels. For those looking to complete the vintage look, a fairing lower will be available as an optional extra.

On the electronics front, the motorcycle features a modern 5-inch TFT dash, similar to the one on the Tracer 9 GT+, along with new ergonomic switchgear. Other modern features include a quickshifter/autoblipper, a suite of electronic rider aids with three preset riding modes, Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise control functions.

 

The XSR900 GP is available in two striking colours: Legend Red and Power Grey, which add to its retro-inspired charm. With the prices announced, the motorcycle will soon go on sale in the UK markets. Unfortunately, there are currently no plans of the XSR900 GP making its way to Indian shores.

