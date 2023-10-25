Yamaha Goes Retro With The XSR900 GP!
By Janak Sorap
1 mins read
25-Oct-23 10:05 AM IST
Highlights
- Retro-styled Yamaha XSR900 GP unveiled
- Powered by a 890cc inline-triple mill borrowed from the XSR900
- To be available in UK markets soon
Yamaha has unveiled the much-anticipated sports version of its XSR900 retro bike, the XSR900 GP. This new model pays homage to Yamaha's iconic GP 500 machines from the 1980s, ridden by legends like Eddie Lawson and Wayne Rainey. The XSR900 GP is part of Yamaha's XSR sport heritage lineup, which blends nostalgic design with cutting-edge engine and chassis technology.
Based on the XSR900 naked bike, which is the heritage version of Yamaha's popular MT-09 roadster triple, the XSR900 GP shares the same 890cc inline-triple engine and frame as its predecessors. However, the frame and swingarm now feature a silver finish reminiscent of the 1980s era, adding to its retro charm. The rear subframe is newly designed, while the steering stem is crafted from aluminium.
Also Read: Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Motorcycles To Be Launched In December 2023
The GP retains its KYB fully-adjustable, 41mm inverted front forks and a single rear shock, along with spin-forged aluminium wheels, finished in bold red colour. The bodywork, dashboard, and switchgear have all been refreshed for this model. One of the main design elements is the 1980s-style, frame-mounted half-fairing, a nod to Yamaha's DB40 concept bike. The front of the bike features a small 'compact lens module' headlamp attached to the frame with '80s-style stays. The individual 'blisters' on the fairing are reminiscent of the TZR.
The XSR900 GP also boasts a new seat with a seat hump, complete with retro-style GP number boards and new side panels. For those looking to complete the vintage look, a fairing lower will be available as an optional extra.
On the electronics front, the motorcycle features a modern 5-inch TFT dash, similar to the one on the Tracer 9 GT+, along with new ergonomic switchgear. Other modern features include a quickshifter/autoblipper, a suite of electronic rider aids with three preset riding modes, Bluetooth connectivity, and cruise control functions.
The XSR900 GP is available in two striking colours: Legend Red and Power Grey, which add to its retro-inspired charm. With the prices announced, the motorcycle will soon go on sale in the UK markets. Unfortunately, there are currently no plans of the XSR900 GP making its way to Indian shores.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Popular Yamaha Models
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Explore More
Latest News
Related Articles
1 hour ago
The special edition is available in the Nimbus Grey theme with a few feature upgrades
3 hours ago
With a power output of 77 bhp, the 659 cc engine will be the most powerful single cylinder engine ever developed.
3 hours ago
The Kardian will debut a new platform and engine for emerging markets
5 hours ago
Harley-Davidson is offering a massive discount of Rs. 5.3 lakh on the Nightster Special.
7 hours ago
The concept car features a distinctive two-rotor hybrid powertrain, capable of running on various fuels, including hydrogen, and generating electricity from carbon-neutral sources.
9 hours ago
Overseas, the Seal electric sedan is available in both single- and dual-motor versions.
9 hours ago
These benefits will be available until November 15
10 hours ago
The M 1000 XR puts out 199 bhp from the 999 cc engine, 31 bhp more than the S 1000 XR
1 day ago
The new Superb will be offered with petrol, diesel and plug-in-hybrid powertrain options
1 day ago
HPCL and Chevron collaborated to introduce Caltex lubricants, including Havoline and Delo, to the Indian market
10 days ago
Deliveries of the Harley-Davidson X440 motorcycles began on October 15, and are currently underway at about 100 dealerships, including Harley-Davidson and select Hero MotoCorp outlets, across India.
10 days ago
The SmartXonnect variant demands a premium of Rs 4825 over the current disc-alloy top-spec variant
15 days ago
The new Himalayan 452 is scheduled for its global unveil on November 7th, 2023
15 days ago
Remains mechanically the same, offered in two new colour schemes
16 days ago
There is no specified timeline for the implementation of the E-Clutch to production motorcycles