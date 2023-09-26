Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Motorcycles To Be Launched In December 2023

Yamaha Motor India will be launching the updated YZF-R3 and its naked sibling, the MT-03 in December 2023. The two motorcycles made their official debut in India earlier this year in July 2023, and they will be launched as 2024 model year bikes. While the Yamaha YZF-R3 will be making a comeback in the Indian market after three years, the MT-03 will go on sale in the country for the first time. While the MT-03 is expected to be priced at Rs 3.4 lakh to Rs 3.7 lakh, the R3 will command a price somewhere between Rs. 3.5 lakh to Rs 3.8 lakh (all ex-showroom)

Both the R3 and the MT-03 are built on the same platform and are powered by the same 321cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin DOHC engine. The motor is capable of churning out 41.4 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm, while mated to a slick 6-speed gearbox. However, both motorcycles miss out on slipper clutch and traction control, features that are now offered even in the entry-level R15.

Visually, the YZF-R3 remains mostly similar to the older model but now gets a refreshed look. Up front, it gets a faux air intake in the centre inspired by the M1 and is accompanied by the split-type headlamps that are now LED units. The indicators too are LED units now, and they are part of standard fitment. The tail section remains largely the same with a split-seat design and LED tail lamp. The new R3 features all-digital instrumentation, clip-ons with new switchgear, a 14-litre fuel tank and a tinted windscreen.

As for the MT-03, Yamaha has given the naked-styled bike a more aggressive look. Starting from the front, the MT-03 get a droid-looking front fascia featuring a LED projector accompanied by LED DRLs. The motorcycle gets LED turn indicators as standard. The fuel tank features aggressive tank extensions and cladding to give the bike a butch appeal. The tail section is similar to the R3 including the split-seat design and LED tail lamp. The MT-03 features all-digital instrumentation, flat and wide one-piece handlebar.