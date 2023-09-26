Yamaha R3 And MT-03 Motorcycles To Be Launched In December 2023
By Seshan Vijayraghvan
2 mins read
26-Sep-23 05:09 PM IST
Highlights
- Yamaha India will launch the 2023 R3 and MT-03 in December 2023
- Both bikes have been updated for 2024 and are BS6 Stage 2 compliant
- We expect the bikes to be priced between Rs. 3.5 lakh to Rs. 4 lakh
Yamaha Motor India will be launching the updated YZF-R3 and its naked sibling, the MT-03 in December 2023. The two motorcycles made their official debut in India earlier this year in July 2023, and they will be launched as 2024 model year bikes. While the Yamaha YZF-R3 will be making a comeback in the Indian market after three years, the MT-03 will go on sale in the country for the first time. While the MT-03 is expected to be priced at Rs 3.4 lakh to Rs 3.7 lakh, the R3 will command a price somewhere between Rs. 3.5 lakh to Rs 3.8 lakh (all ex-showroom)
Also read: Yamaha R15M, MT-15 and Ray ZR 125 MotoGP Editions Launched Ahead Of Inaugural Bharat GP
Both the R3 and the MT-03 are built on the same platform and are powered by the same 321cc liquid-cooled parallel-twin DOHC engine. The motor is capable of churning out 41.4 bhp at 10,750 rpm and 29.5 Nm at 9,000 rpm, while mated to a slick 6-speed gearbox. However, both motorcycles miss out on slipper clutch and traction control, features that are now offered even in the entry-level R15.
Also Read: 2023 Yamaha YZF-R3 First Look: In Pictures
Visually, the YZF-R3 remains mostly similar to the older model but now gets a refreshed look. Up front, it gets a faux air intake in the centre inspired by the M1 and is accompanied by the split-type headlamps that are now LED units. The indicators too are LED units now, and they are part of standard fitment. The tail section remains largely the same with a split-seat design and LED tail lamp. The new R3 features all-digital instrumentation, clip-ons with new switchgear, a 14-litre fuel tank and a tinted windscreen.
Also Read: 2023 Yamaha MT-03 First Look: In Pictures
Also read: Yamaha Showcases MT-07, YZF-R7, MT-09 and YZF-R1M In India! Launch Soon?
As for the MT-03, Yamaha has given the naked-styled bike a more aggressive look. Starting from the front, the MT-03 get a droid-looking front fascia featuring a LED projector accompanied by LED DRLs. The motorcycle gets LED turn indicators as standard. The fuel tank features aggressive tank extensions and cladding to give the bike a butch appeal. The tail section is similar to the R3 including the split-seat design and LED tail lamp. The MT-03 features all-digital instrumentation, flat and wide one-piece handlebar.
Great Deals on Used CarsView All Used Cars
Upcoming Cars
Upcoming Bikes
Consider Exploring
Latest News
Related Articles
-13264 second ago
Surreal! That’s the word I will use to describe the experience of attending the first ever MotoGP round held in India. It had everything! Ambiguity, visa issues, extreme heat and humidity, drama, heartbreak and much more!
-9615 second ago
Chennai-based EV startup Raptee has successfully secured $3 million (Rs 25 crore) in funding to boost its expansion
-10743 second ago
While the Yamaha YZF-R3 is making a comeback in the Indian market after three years, the MT-03 will go on sale in the country for the first time.
-3949 second ago
New variant with a hub-mounted motor could help target more price-conscious buyers.
1 hour ago
The hot-hatch concept takes inspiration from simulator racing with prominent aero elements.
1 hour ago
Christened Honda SP125 Sports Edition, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available for a limited period.
19 hours ago
The Sonet likely to be launched in early 2024
19 hours ago
The upgraded system can now learn to park in locations while the assisted parking function can now identify parking lines.
20 hours ago
Honda Cars India achieves a milestone by delivering 200 units of the Elevate in Chennai
22 hours ago
Tata said that the buses come with a 350-bar hydrogen storage tank, a 70 kW fuel cell as well as safety systems such as ESC.
-3949 second ago
New variant with a hub-mounted motor could help target more price-conscious buyers.
1 hour ago
Christened Honda SP125 Sports Edition, the motorcycle is priced at Rs. 90,567 (ex-showroom, Delhi). It will be available for a limited period.
1 day ago
Hero says that it will pause taking bookings for the Karizma XMR from midnight on September 30.
4 days ago
This event took place at Yamaha's Surajpur Plant, located in Uttar Pradesh
4 days ago
The leaked documents reveal that the motorcycle will get a 451.65 cc engine that will develop peak power at 8000 rpm