Yamaha R15M, MT-15 and Ray ZR 125 MotoGP Editions Launched Ahead Of Inaugural Bharat GP

The Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models wear a livery inspired by the bikemaker's YZR-M1 race bike.
Calendar-icon

By Carandbike Team

clock-icon

2 mins read

Calendar-icon

13-Sep-23 02:38 PM IST

Story

Highlights

  • MotoGP Editions will be produced in limited quantities
  • Available at all premium Blue Square outlets in India
  • A MotoGP Edition of the Aerox 155 scooter will follow shortly.

In the build-up to the first-ever Bharat GP, Yamaha Motor has launched the 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition lineup in India. This limited-edition range includes the YZF-R15 M, the MT-15 V2.0, and the Ray ZR 125 Fi scooter. As has been the case with previous editions, this time, too, the limited-run models only get styling revisions and remain unchanged mechanically. 

 

All Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models will be produced in limited quantities

 

The 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Editions of the YZF-R15M and MT-15 V2.0 prominently feature the MotoGP livery, inspired by the YZR-M1 race bike, on the tank shrouds, fuel tank, and side panels. The Ray ZR has the livery across its entire bodywork. Here is the ex-showroom (Delhi) pricing for the 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition models:

2023 MotoGP EditionsPrice (ex-showroom) 
YZF-R15MRs 1.97 lakh
MT-15 V2.0Rs 1.73 lakh
Ray ZR 125 Fi HybridRs 92,330

 

These special editions will be available at all of Yamaha's Blue Square outlets September 18 onwards. Additionally, Yamaha plans to introduce a special MotoGP Edition based on the Aerox 155 scooter as well.

 

Also Read: 100 MotoGP Tickets Up For Grabs From Yamaha: Here's How

 

The motorcycles prominently feature the Yamaha MotoGP livery on the tank shrouds

 

On this occasion, Chairman of the Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, Eishin Chihana, said, “There is a lot of enthusiasm among Yamaha fans to witness the first ever MotoGP race in India. With the launch of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition model range today, we believe it is only going to rev up their excitement.”

 

The first-ever MotoGP World Championship round will be held in India, at the Buddh International Circuit, between September 22 and 24, 2023.

