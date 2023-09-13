Yamaha R15M, MT-15 and Ray ZR 125 MotoGP Editions Launched Ahead Of Inaugural Bharat GP

In the build-up to the first-ever Bharat GP, Yamaha Motor has launched the 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition lineup in India. This limited-edition range includes the YZF-R15 M, the MT-15 V2.0, and the Ray ZR 125 Fi scooter. As has been the case with previous editions, this time, too, the limited-run models only get styling revisions and remain unchanged mechanically.

All Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition models will be produced in limited quantities

The 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Editions of the YZF-R15M and MT-15 V2.0 prominently feature the MotoGP livery, inspired by the YZR-M1 race bike, on the tank shrouds, fuel tank, and side panels. The Ray ZR has the livery across its entire bodywork. Here is the ex-showroom (Delhi) pricing for the 2023 Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP edition models:

2023 MotoGP Editions Price (ex-showroom) YZF-R15M Rs 1.97 lakh MT-15 V2.0 Rs 1.73 lakh Ray ZR 125 Fi Hybrid Rs 92,330

These special editions will be available at all of Yamaha's Blue Square outlets September 18 onwards. Additionally, Yamaha plans to introduce a special MotoGP Edition based on the Aerox 155 scooter as well.

The motorcycles prominently feature the Yamaha MotoGP livery on the tank shrouds

On this occasion, Chairman of the Yamaha Motor India Group of Companies, Eishin Chihana, said, “There is a lot of enthusiasm among Yamaha fans to witness the first ever MotoGP race in India. With the launch of the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP Edition model range today, we believe it is only going to rev up their excitement.”

The first-ever MotoGP World Championship round will be held in India, at the Buddh International Circuit, between September 22 and 24, 2023.