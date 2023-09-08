100 MotoGP Tickets Up For Grabs From Yamaha: Here's How

Exciting news for Yamaha fans! As you all know MotoGP is coming to India for the very first time and this highly anticipated event is scheduled to happen at the Budhh International Circuit (BIC) in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh, from September 22 to 24, 2023. 100 lucky Yamaha enthusiasts will have the chance to watch the MotoGP India race live and even meet the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP riders. The brand is running a series of contests for its Yamaha community members, Yamaha motorcycle owners, and other Yamaha fans across the country.

To have a shot at winning a ticket for this race, participants simply needed to show their love for motorsports and the Yamaha brand by participating in the below contests. Plus, winners will get a unique opportunity to meet the Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP riders and receive some goodies from the brand.

This engagement plan includes three contests: Predict & Win, Own & Win, and Participate & Win, ensuring that everyone has a chance to be part of this experience. The first contest, 'Predict & Win,' tests the racing instincts of Yamaha enthusiasts and motorsports lovers. Participants must guess the positions of Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP riders. The second contest is for new Yamaha vehicle owners who just need to take pictures of their latest Yamaha two-wheelers from any Yamaha Blue Square Showroom and share them on Instagram using the hashtag #YamahaRacingContest.

As part of the ‘The Call of The Blue’ campaign by Yamaha, the third contest, 'Participate & Win,' invites the Yamaha riding community, also known as Blue Streaks. Participants are encouraged to take pictures or videos at Yamaha events such as Track Day and COTB weekend and share them on instagram with the hashtags #YamahaRacingContest, #COTBTrackday, and #COTBWeekend.

Yamaha says that this contest, running since March 2023, has received an overwhelming response from over thirty thousand participants. The brand will choose 100 lucky winners through these initiatives. For more details and to take part in the Yamaha Racing's contest, interested individuals can visit Yamaha's official website.