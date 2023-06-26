MotoGP India Race Pass Categories Explained

MotoGP’s India round is set to take place from September 22 to 24, 2023 with ticket bookings now open. Fans and other interested parties can decide between 11 different categories of tickets ranging from sitting in open lawns to the main grandstand across from the pit lane. Ticket prices range from a low Rs. 800 up to Rs. 40,000 for the full VIP experience. Each ticket is valid for all three days letting fans enjoy not just the MotoGP practice, qualifying and the main race but also Moto2 and Moto3.

Here's a breakdown of all the tickets available:

Picnic Stand North – Rs 800 (sold out)

This gives you lawn seating in the North picnic stand that sits at the end of the home straight. It provides a view of Turn 1, 2 and 3.

Picnic Stand – Rs 2,500

A pricier alternative to the basic tickets, it offers you more choice of seating locations – the North stand and two south stands located near turns 9 and 10, and 12 and 13 respectively.

Star Stand/Classic Stand – Rs 6,000

Unlike the open lawn seating, the stand passes give you access to the Classic and Star stands built up along sections of the track including at the end of the back straight on either side of turn 4. Buyers can also sit close to the chicane near turn 6 and 7 or between turns 14 and 15 on the opposite side.

Star Stand/Classic Stand – Rs 8,000

These passes provide access to the Star Stand on the straight before the final corner or to the East Stand at turn 4. The latter offers views of the bikes coming flying down the long back straight and diving into turn 4.

Premium Stand South – Rs 10,000

Premium stand south sits on the long curve between turns 10 and 11. It also provides some cover from the elements.

Classic Stand North – Rs 12,000

The Classic North stand sits at the exit of the sharp turn 3 and will offer views of the riders navigating the corner and opening the throttle as they enter the back straight.

Premium Stand North – Rs 15,000

Sitting alongside the main grandstand, ticket holders will be provided views of the flag off of the race as well as the riders jostling for position, and they turn into the first two corners.

Main Grandstand – Rs 20,000 – 30,000

Passes for the main grandstand range from Rs 20,000 to Rs 30,000 depending on which block of seating is chosen. Seating in the upper section is the more affordable option while those wanting to be closer to the action need to pay more.

Platinum Corporate Box – Rs 40,000

The most expensive seat in the house, these passes will provide access to the air-conditioned private boxes located on the main grandstand. The passes also include complimentary food and beverages.