Marco Bezzecchi Joins Aprilia Racing On A Multi Year Deal

Aprilia Racing has revealed that rider Marco Bezzecchi, presently riding for the VR46 Team, will be joining the Italian factory team in MotoGP from 2025 onwards. The announcement comes ahead of the Assen GP scheduled this weekend. Bezzecchi will be joining Aprilia Racing alongside Jorge Martin, who was recently confirmed to join the team, making for a completely fresh duo next season.

Both riders will be aboard the Aprilia RS-GP race bike next season. Bezzecchi joining Aprilia marks the return of an Italian rider joining the Noale-based outfit. Previously, Lorenzo Savadori was the Italian rider on the team in 2020 alongside rider Aleix Espargaro.

Massimo Rivola, Aprilia Racing CEO, said “Welcome aboard to one of the best Italian talents, who has demonstrated his worth from his debut in the lower categories and especially last year in MotoGP, with outstanding performances and even breakaway victories. We can’t wait to embrace Bez in Noale; the Italian bike and Italian rider duo are extremely exciting, but even more so is the rider pair which will be formed with Jorge. We are really happy with our line-up for 2025, Martín and Bezzecchi were our first choices for their age, talent, grit, and determination. With them we can write a new and important chapter in the history of Aprilia Racing.”

Bezzecchi began racing in the MotoGP premier class from 2022. The rider has so far claimed nine podiums and three wins. He also won the maiden Indian GP round in September last year, and was considered a serious contender against Pecco Bagnaia for the championship win. Nevertheless , the 25-year-old finished third in the championship standings in 2023.

There have been several rider shuffles across teams for the upcoming season. Notably, Jorge Martin’s decision to join Aprilia paved the way for Marc Marquez to join the Ducati factory team. Maverick Vinales and Enea Bastianini will be joining a re-branded Red Bull KTM Tech3 team in 2025. The major spots now left or are uncertain are with the satellite teams including Trackhouse Racing, Gresini Racing, VR46 Racing and more.