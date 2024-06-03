Login
New Cars
Explore
Find CarsCompare CarsUpcoming CarsFind Car DealersFind Car Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched CarsElectric CarsPopular CarsAutomatic CarsBest Mileage Cars
Trending Cars
Mahindra Bolero Neo PlusForce Motors Trax Cruiser2024 Skoda SuperbToyota Urban Cruiser TaisorHyundai Creta N Line
Popular Car Comparision
Kia Seltos vs Hyundai CretaHyundai Verna vs Honda CityMaruti Suzuki Fronx vs Maruti Suzuki BalenoMaruti Suzuki Brezza vs Tata NexonMaruti Suzuki Jimny vs Mahindra Thar
Upcoming Cars
Honda HR-VKia SoulHyundai CasperMINI Cooper SE 2024Renault Arkana
By Budget
Cars Under ₹ 10 LakhCars Under ₹ 15 LakhCars Between ₹ 15 - ₹ 25 LakhCars Between ₹ 25 - ₹ 40 LakhCars Over ₹ 40 Lakh
By Lifestyle
Affordable CarsAdventure CarsHatchback CarsSedan CarsSUV Cars
By Brand
Tata CarsMaruti Suzuki CarsKia CarsMahindra CarsHyundai Cars
New Bikes
Explore
Find BikesCompare BikesUpcoming BikesFind Bike DealersFind Bike Service Centers
Research
Newly Launched BikesElectric BikesPopular BikesAdventure BikesBest Mileage Bikes
Trending Bikes
Aprilia RS 660Aprilia Tuono 660Aprilia Tuareg 660Ather RiztaSuzuki V-Strom 800 DE
Popular Bike Comparisions
Honda Activa 125 FI vs TVS Ntorq 125Honda Activa 6G vs TVS JupiterHonda Activa 125 vs TVS JupiterBajaj Pulsar RS 200 vs Hero Karizma ZMRTVS Apache RR 310 vs Royal Enfield Bullet 350
Upcoming Bikes
Honda PCX 160Yamaha YZF MT-07Yamaha YZF R7EeVe TeseroDucati Hypermotard 659
By Budget
Bikes Under ₹ 50000Bikes Between ₹ 50K - ₹ 70KBikes Between ₹ 70K - ₹ 1LBikes Between ₹ 1L - ₹ 3LBikes Above ₹ 3L
By Lifestyle
Affordable BikesCommuter BikesScootersSports BikesCruiser Bikes
By Brand
Royal Enfield BikesHero BikesHonda BikesTVS BikesYamaha Bikes

MotoGP: Bagnaia And Bastianini Record Ducati 1-2 Finish at Mugello

Bagnaia completed the dream double in front of his adoring home crowd, with compatriot and teammate Bastianini stealing second.
Calendar-icon

By car&bike Team

clock-icon

1 mins read

Calendar-icon

Published on June 3, 2024

Follow us on

google-news-icon
Story

Highlights

    Francesco Bagnaia secured a stunning third successive home victory at the Italian Grand Prix, completing a perfect 37 point weekend for the reigning MotoGP champion. Racing in special blue livery in honour of the Italian national team, Bagnaia led a Ducati 1-2 finish, with teammate Enea Bastianini snatching second place from championship leader Jorge Martin with a stunning pass at the final corner of the race.

     

    Bagnaia's victory at Mugello, following his win in the sprint race on Saturday, coupled with ‘The Beast’s last lap move reduced his points deficit to Martin to just 18. The factory Ducati duo of Bastianini and Bagnaia started from fourth and fifth on the grid with the latter demoted due to a penalty for impeding Alex Marquez during qualifying. 

    motogp 1

    Image source

     

    The pair made a brilliant start, quickly moving up to second place and third at Turn 1 with Bagnaia then overtaking Enea and Martin to take the lead at Turn 2. From there, Bagnaia set a blistering pace, managing to fend off Martin's late challenge and eventually taking the chequered flag by 0.8 seconds from his teammate.

     

    The race began with Martin in pole position, but Bagnaia's early surge saw him take control. Despite some pressure from Martin, Bagnaia remained unchallenged at the front, even as Martin closed the gap to just two tenths of a second on lap 21. However, Bagnaia's quick response re-established his dominance, and Martin's slight mistake at the final corner allowed Bastianini to slip underneath the Spaniard into second place.

    Screenshot 2024 06 03 123753

    Marc Marquez, riding his 2023-spec Gresini Ducati, and dealing with intermittent smoke from his rear, initially chased third place and snatched it from ‘The Beast’. However, true to his nickname, Bastianini was relentless in his pursuit of the eight-time world champion. The #23 quickly repaid the #93 for his earlier pass. Marquez's pace then faltered, unable to keep up with the young GP24 trio ahead of him, and he ultimately finished fourth, a second behind Bastianini. Marquez now trails Martin by 35 points in the championship standings.

     

    Pedro Acosta, on his Tech3 GasGas KTM, finished fifth as the best KTM rider once again after an early challenge to keep up with the leading Ducati quartet. Franco Morbidelli had his best result since joining Pramac Ducati, finishing sixth, narrowly ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati), who charged from P14 on the grid.

    Maverick Viñales was the top Aprilia rider, finishing eighth after a late-race drop in pace. Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati) and Brad Binder (KTM) rounded out the top ten, with Binder outperforming his KTM teammate Jack Miller, who finished 16th.

    motogp

    Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia) finished 11th, followed by Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia) and Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Ducati). Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Aprilia) and Alex Rins (Yamaha) took the final points positions, with Rins' 15th place being a minor consolation for Yamaha after a promising start to the weekend.

     

    Notable incidents included crashes from Honda riders Joan Mir and Takaaki Nakagami, with Augusto Fernandez (Tech3 KTM) also retiring due to a mechanical issue. Johann Zarco (LCR Honda) was the top Honda finisher in a disappointing 19th place.

     

    As the MotoGP season progresses, Bagnaia's triumph at Mugello significantly tightens the championship race. The next round at the Motul TT Assen promises more action.
     

    Finishing Order:

    1. Francesco Bagnaia (Ducati)

    2. Enea Bastianini (Ducati)

    3. Jorge Martin (Pramac Ducati)

    4. Marc Marquez (Gresini Ducati)

    5. Pedro Acosta (GasGas Tech3 KTM)

    6. Franco Morbidelli (Pramac Ducati)

    7. Fabio Di Giannantonio (VR46 Ducati)

    8. Maverick Vinales (Aprilia)

    9. Alex Marquez (Gresini Ducati)

    10. Brad Binder (KTM)

    11. Aleix Espargaro (Aprilia)

    12. Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse Aprilia Racing)

    13. Marco Bezzecchi (VR46 Ducati)

    14. Miguel Oliveira (Trackhouse Aprilia Racing)

    15. Alex Rins (Yamaha)

    16. Jack Miller (KTM)

    17. Pol Espargaro (KTM wildcard)

    18. Fabio Quartararo (Yamaha)

    19. Johann Zarco (Honda LCR)

    20. Takaaki Nakagami (Honda LCR) - DNF

    21. Joan Mir (Repsol Honda) - DNF

    22. Augusto Fernandez (Tech3) - DNF

    # motogp tracks# MotoGP# Italian GP# Motorsport
    Stay updated with automotive news and reviews right at your fingertips through carandbike.com's Google News

    Related Articles

    • Despite a late challenge from Marquez, Bagnaia maintained his lead to secure victory, with Acosta securing third place.
      MotoGP: Bagnaia Claims First Sprint Victory Of 2024 In Mugello Ahead Of Marquez; Martin Crashes Out
    • The 20-year-old rider made his MotoGP debut this year with the GasGas-branded Tech3 satellite squad, riding a factory RC16 with KTM-supplied engineers.
      MotoGP: Pedro Acosta To Join Factory KTM Team In 2025
    • The Indian GP will be replaced by the Kazakhstan GP which will now be held on September 20-22, 2024.
      MotoGP: Indian Grand Prix Postponed To March 2025
    • Jorge Martin extended his championship lead to 39 points despite finishing second, unable to match Bagnaia's pace in the closing stages
      Francesco Bagnaia Claims Victory At The Catalan Grand Prix
    • Espargaro's first sprint win of the season comes just two days after he announced his retirement at the end of 2024
      Espargaro Triumphs In Dramatic Barcelona MotoGP Sprint

    Latest News

    • VW updates the safety kit on its two made-in-India models.
      Volkswagen Taigun, Virtus Get Six Airbags As Standard
    • The Kawasaki Versys and Kawasaki Eliminator are likely to get hybrid powertrains if latest patent drawings are any indication.
      Kawasaki Planning Two More Hybrid Models
    • Domestic sales for Hero stood at 479,450 units in May, witnessing a year-on-year decline of 7 per cent against 508,309 units sold in May 2023.
      Two-Wheeler Sales May 2024: Hero MotoCorp Sales Decline 4 Per Cent To 498,123 Units
    • Bagnaia completed the dream double in front of his adoring home crowd, with compatriot and teammate Bastianini stealing second.
      MotoGP: Bagnaia And Bastianini Record Ducati 1-2 Finish at Mugello
    • Suzuki’s domestic sales stood at 92,032 units, growing by 37 per cent last month when compared to 67,040 units sold during the same period last year.
      Two-Wheeler Sales May 2024: Suzuki Motorcycle India Registers Highest Ever Monthly Sales Of 111,512 Units
    • Along with a new petrol variant for its sedan, Mercedes-Benz has also updated the C-class and GLC SUV line-up with additional kit.
      New Mercedes-Benz C 300 Petrol Launched At Rs 69 Lakh; C-Class, GLC Updated With More Features
    • Kia said that over 50 per cent of the demand was for the petrol Carens while over 60 per cent buyers opted for a manual gearbox.
      Kia Carens MPV Sales Cross 1.5 Lakh Unit Milestone
    • The Honda Summer Bonanza is a month-long promotional campaign under which, the automaker is offering benefits of up to Rs. 88,000, depending on the model and variant.
      Honda City, Amaze, Elevate Offered With Benefits Of Up To Rs. 88,000 In June 2024
    • The Gloster is likely to get minor cosmetic tweaks and could also pack in some additional features.
      Updated MG Gloster Teased Ahead Of June 5 Debut
    • Sporty derivative of the Altroz to pack in more power and more kit over the standard hatchback.
      Tata Altroz Racer Bookings Open; To Be Offered In Three Variants
    car&bike
    About Us
    New Cars
    Used Cars
    New Bikes
    Sell Your Car
    Terms and Conditions
    Privacy Policy
    Investor Relations
    Popular Car Brands
    Maruti Suzuki
    Hyundai
    Tata
    Volkswagen
    Honda
    Mahindra
    Kia
    MG
    Popular Car Models
    Mahindra XUV 3XO
    Hyundai Creta
    Maruti Suzuki Alto 800
    Tata Punch EV
    Toyota Fortuner
    Mahindra Scorpio Classic
    Mahindra XUV300
    Toyota Innova Crysta
    Popular Bike Brands
    Royal Enfield
    Honda
    KTM
    Bajaj
    Yamaha
    TVS
    Hero
    Kawasaki
    Popular Bike Models
    Hero XPulse 200 4V
    Royal Enfield Hunter 350
    Bajaj Pulsar 150
    Bajaj Pulsar N250
    Royal Enfield Classic 350
    Yamaha FZ-X
    Bajaj Avenger Cruise 220
    Honda CB Unicorn 160
    Keep in Touch
    car&bike Youtubecar&bike Twittercar&bike Instagramcar&bike Facebookcar&bike LinkedIn
    Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd
    602, 6th Floor, Tower – B, Embassy 247, LBS Marg, Vikhroli (West), Mumbai - 400083
    Contact: 9606045096
    Email: contact@carandbike.com
    © Copyright Fifth Gear Ventures Ltd 2024. All rights reserved